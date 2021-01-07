Master Plan 2040 shaping up to guide O’Fallon moving forward

The city of O’Fallon is looking beyond the new year to shape its path forward.

Launched in late summer, the Master Plan 2040 update is intended to build upon the community’s success for future generations. Expected to be completed this spring, the city is currently gathering public input through extensive public outreach efforts.

The long-term strategy will provide guidance for future development and will include the community’s vision, goals, objectives and policies, Mayor Herb Roach said.

“The 2040 Master Plan process makes it an exciting time to live and work in O’Fallon,” said Mayor Herb Roach. “We’re creating a dynamic plan to build upon O’Fallon’s success and position our community as the best in Illinois and one of the nation’s best places to call home.”

The Master Plan was last updated in 2006. Since then, much has changed. After the recession, O’Fallon largely recovered and during the past 15 years, experienced tremendous growth in public and private investment.

“The 2040 Master Plan will include the community’s goals and vision for the future and will speak to areas of our everyday lives — housing, parks, transportation, and more — to create a long-term strategy for growth. This is an important planning project for our community,” Roach said.

As the city moves forward, officials and staff want residents to think about what they want the community to look like in 20 years.

Currently, as a growing community in the metro-east, O’Fallon is known for an inviting and welcoming atmosphere, resurgent downtown and enviable sports and recreational opportunities, Roach said.

“We’re creating a 20-year master plan that will build a better O’Fallon for you, your children, and future generations. Think everything from housing and jobs to parks and bike trails,” he said. “We know our future will be impacted by changing demographic, economic, societal, and industrial trends. This is our chance to plan ahead and make O’Fallon the best it can be for all our residents and businesses.”

The in-depth analysis will include future land use policies, what type of businesses should be developed, what neighborhoods should look like, and how much green space the city should have.

Residents and businesses have been providing input at www.buildofallon.com.

The online platform was intended to make community participation fun and convenient, and accessible for people to participate. Registration is free. “Build Your Future Here” is an ongoing effort.

O’Fallon started as a railroad stop and coal mining community over 166 years ago and has transformed and evolved over the years.

“We are again in a point in time of evolution. Over the past years, O’Fallon has turned from a bedroom community into a hub of economic activity, jobs, and family friendly amenities. As we continue to move forward, it is important for us to continue to grow our economy, but to do it in what I refer to as ‘smart growth,’” Roach said.

Smart growth is a solid plan development of a community. It consists of, but not limited to:

Developing a plan for marketing your community.

Making sure your infrastructure is maintained and in place to handle future developments.

Diversification of the local economy.

Identifying locations that can be redeveloped for future growth.

Building upon existing assets that are already in place.

Long range planning of land usage.

Maintaining or building attributes that add to the quality of life.

Attracting businesses or industry that compliments your other businesses or fills a need.

The first opportunity for O’Fallon elected officials and residents to be heard on the master plan was at the Aug. 31 Committee of the Whole meeting.

The project team researched data and trends to develop an understanding of the town’s history and current environment, then engaged the community to shape the plan.

Priorities for city of O’Fallon

The O’Fallon City Council had previously been surveyed on their priorities, which included: Maintaining major employers, keeping small businesses open and viable, addressing infrastructure, crime and the perception of public safety, improving traffic flow, attracting visitors and broadening the tax base.

The staff’s goals were also included, and managed growth, creating good-paying jobs, and attracting and retaining a quality work force were among those cited. Expanded recreational opportunities and property maintenance were also listed.

Research and input for master plan

These needs continue to be addressed and refined in ongoing discussions. Residents are encouraged to contribute views on such topics as community identity, safety and health, natural environment, the economy and more. At the Build O’Fallon website, people can provide insight in discussion forums.

“We wanted to hear from a group of residents that is as diverse as the people that live within the city of O’Fallon,” Roach said.

That research and input will be used to draft the Master Plan. The Planning Commission will see the proposal, and then the city council will adopt the final version, which will be shared with the public.

National Citizens survey, additional info

In addition to the Master Plan, the 2020 National Citizens Survey was sent to 1,600 random O’Fallon households as a way to understand the broader needs of the community.

The community survey was meant to gather feedback about the quality of life in O’Fallon and the quality of services provided, among other topics. An independent third party, National Research Center conducted it.

Results of the survey are available on the city’s website: https://www.ofallon.org/administration/pages/2020-national-citizen-survey

“The development and long-term growth of a community is an ongoing project that has many facets,” Roach said.

For questions, contact Beth Quindry, public outreach coordinator, for the 2040 Master Plan, at 314-497-3126 or beth@shockeyconsulting.com.