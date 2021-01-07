O’Fallon Around Town — Jan. 14 edition

Noon Thursday, Jan. 14, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: O’Fallon Progress Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, Jan. 14

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ 95th Wednesday Club of St. Louis Original Poetry Contest — Through Tuesday, Feb. 2. Adults over 18 years of age living within a 50-mile radius of St. Louis is eligible to enter the poetry contest. Any person having won first prize in the contest twice within the last five years is ineligible for further cash awards but may be cited for honors. Prizes: $500, $300 and $150. wednesdayclubstlouis.org

▪ 2021 O’Fallon Garden Club Scholarship — Through Monday, March 1. Online at ofallongardenclub.org. The O’Fallon Garden Club is now accepting applications for the 2021 scholarship. Applications must be residents of O’Fallon or Shiloh, or are currently attending or have graduated from O’Fallon Township High School. The application deadline is March 1. For more information or to apply, visit ofallongardenclub.org.

Friday, Jan. 15

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Call-in/Carry-out. Credit cards accepted. 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Curbside pick-up available. 618-624-5412.

Monday, Jan. 18

▪ Mt. Joy Church 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration — 10 a.m. Online via Zoom. Miki King will bring “The Message of a King.” The program is free and open to the public. Come join us as we remember and continue the fight for freedom. Pastor Miki A. King is the founder and overseer of T.E.A.M., a ministry formatted to provoke a conglomeration of sonship and servitude, equipping the body of Christ through leadership, training, department building and vision inclusion. The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Observance and Celebration commemorates Dr. King’s legacy. Mt. Joy has been a part of the Greater Edwardsville community since 1869 and welcomes this unique opportunity to share our rich history and living heritage. 618-656-7219.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

▪ Alzheimer’s Association: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s — 11 a.m. to noon. Online via Zoom. Free online presentation. Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. Join us to learn how to recognize common signs of the disease; how to approach someone about memory concerns; the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis; possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Registration is required. To register, for additional dates and other information: alz.org/greatermissouri/helping_you/virtual-education

Wednesday, Jan. 20

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

Thursday, Jan. 21

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — Noon to 5 p.m. O’Fallon Township High School, 600 S. Smiley St., O’Fallon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.