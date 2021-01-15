O’Fallon Around Town — Jan. 21 edition

Noon Thursday, Jan. 21, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, Jan. 21

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ 95th Wednesday Club of St. Louis Original Poetry Contest — Through Tuesday, Feb. 2. Adults over 18 years of age living within a 50-mile radius of St. Louis is eligible to enter the poetry contest. Any person having won first prize in the contest twice within the last five years is ineligible for further cash awards but may be cited for honors. Prizes: $500, $300 and $150. wednesdayclubstlouis.org

▪ 2021 O’Fallon Garden Club Scholarship — Through Monday, March 1. Online at ofallongardenclub.org. The O’Fallon Garden Club is now accepting applications for the 2021 scholarship. Applications must be residents of O’Fallon or Shiloh, or are currently attending or have graduated from O’Fallon Township High School. The application deadline is March 1. For more information or to apply, visit ofallongardenclub.org.

Friday, Jan. 22

▪ St. John’s Community Care Memory Café — 11 a.m. to noon. Online via Zoom. The Memory Café concept provides a social experience for those who are living with mild cognitive impairment, early stage Alzheimer’s or other dementia, and their care partner. Attendees are able to socialize with others who are sharing a similar journey. To join the Zoom meeting, email gshaw@stjohnscc.org. 618-344-5008.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Call-in/Carry-out. Credit cards accepted. 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Curbside pick-up available. 618-624-5412.

Tuesday, Jan. 26

▪ Alzheimer’s Association: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia — 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. Online via Zoom. Free online presentation. Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. Join us to learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s; the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia; stages and risk factors; current research and treatments available for some symptoms; and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Registration is required. To register or for additional classes and other information: alz.org/greatermissouri/helping_you/virtual-education

Wednesday, Jan. 27

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Free Suicide Prevention Training — 6 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual suicide prevention training appropriate for ages 14 and older and intended for any community member interested in learning how to recognize the warning signs of suicide, questions someone about their suicidality, persuade them to get help and learn about resources to help. Training is free and limited to 30 participants per session. Held monthly on the fourth Wednesday. For additional information or to register: https://tinyurl.com/yxr6q2wb.

Thursday, Jan. 28

▪ ‘Marriage and Annulment in the Catholic Church’ — 6:30 p.m. St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. Matthew Flynn, Director of Adult Faith Formation and Mission, will discuss the Catholic Church’s definition of marriage and the difference between a divorce and an annulment. This session is good for people of all ages, especially those who hope to get married some day. It also covers what is involved in the annulment process in the Catholic Church and how an annulment can bring great healing. The public is invited to attend, but attendance is limited to nine, seating will be socially distanced, and all attendees must wear a mask and RSVP to Matt Flynn, mattflynn@stclarechurch.org, 618-632-3562, by Monday, Jan. 25.