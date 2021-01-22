O’Fallon Around Town — Jan. 28 edition

Noon Thursday, Jan. 28, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, Jan. 28

▪ PCs for People — 3-6 p.m. Mississippi Valley District Library, 408 W. Main St., Collinsville. PCs for People fixes up used computers for folks who need them Apply today to pick one up at this drive-thru event. Qualifications: If income us at 200% of poverty level or less or if government assistance is received. Limited financial aid is available to reduce the $80 cost of the computer package to as little as $20. Pre-order your computer at tinyurl.com/pcsforpeopleil. Appointments recommended. For more information: pcsforpeople.org/eligibility, southernillinois@pcsforpeople.org or 216-777-4441.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ 95th Wednesday Club of St. Louis Original Poetry Contest — Through Tuesday, Feb. 2. Adults over 18 years of age living within a 50-mile radius of St. Louis is eligible to enter the poetry contest. Any person having won first prize in the contest twice within the last five years is ineligible for further cash awards but may be cited for honors. Prizes: $500, $300 and $150. wednesdayclubstlouis.org

▪ Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Art Contest — Through Friday, Feb. 12. State Senator Rachelle Crowe is encouraging K-12 students to create and submit artwork for the annual art contest sponsored by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and the Illinois State Board of Education. This year’s theme is “Art Surrounds Us.” The contest includes four entry levels: grades K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. A panel of judges selects a winner and three runners-up in each entry level. Student submissions must be postmarked by Feb. 12 to be considered. For more information on the competition and how to submit artwork: presidentlincoln.illinois.gov/learn/junior-historians/art-contest.

▪ 2021 O’Fallon Garden Club Scholarship — Through Monday, March 1. Online at ofallongardenclub.org. The O’Fallon Garden Club is now accepting applications for the 2021 scholarship. Applications must be residents of O’Fallon or Shiloh, or are currently attending or have graduated from O’Fallon Township High School. The application deadline is March 1. For more information or to apply, visit ofallongardenclub.org.

Friday, Jan. 29

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Call-in/Carry-out. Credit cards accepted. 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Curbside pick-up available. 618-624-5412.

▪ 18th annual New Year for the Strays Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Proceeds from this event will support 16 local animal organizations, including the Belleville Area Humane Society. For details and ticket information: newyearforstrays.com

▪ Virtual Trivia Night Fundraiser — 7 p.m. Online event. The Granite City Cluster of United Congregations of the Metro East hosts its first virtual trivia night of 2021. Gather your team of six to eight and put your knowledge to the test. Single players will be teamed with others. Register by Jan. 28. Cash prizes for first and second place. To register or for more information: eventbrite.com

Friday, Jan. 29 & Saturday, Jan. 30

▪ Live from The Sheldon: Beethoven Celebration — 7 p.m. Online streaming event. St. Louis-based Arianna String Quartet presents a two-night mini-Beethoven festival celebrating the composer’s recent 250th birthday in December 2020. The quartet will present Beethoven’s String Quartet in A minor, Op. 132 on January 29 at 7 p.m., featuring John McGrosso and Julia Sakharova, violins; Joanna Mendoza, viola; and Kurt Baldwin, cello. The celebration continues the following night, with a performance of Beethoven’s Trio for Piano, Violin and Cello, Op. 97 (“Archduke”) on January 30 at 7 p.m., featuring guest artist Mieko Hironaka-Bergt, on piano, with John McGrosso on violin and Kurt Baldwin on cello. To watch “Live From The Sheldon,” follow The Sheldon and HEC Facebook pages, and subscribe to The Sheldon’s and HEC’s YouTube channels.

Saturday, Jan. 30

▪ YWCA of Alton Virtual Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Trivia players can enjoy the comforts and safety of their own home. Tickets are $25 per person/$200 per table of eight. Mulligans and 5050 raffle tickets available for purchase. Prizes will be awarded. Funds raised will support vital YWCA programming benefitting area youth. For tickets: 618-465-7774 or altonywca.com

Monday, Feb. 1

▪ Stress-Busting Program for Family Caregivers — 10-11:30 a.m. Online session. For those caring for loved one with Alzheimer’s. Program will provide education and support, teach stress management techniques and help caregivers develop coping strategies. No cost. Session starts Feb. 1 and continues each Monday for nine weeks. To register or for more information: 618-344-5008.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church and School, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

Thursday, Feb. 4

▪ St. John’s Community Care Memory Café — 11 a.m. to noon. Online via Zoom. The Memory Café concept provides a social experience for those who are living with mild cognitive impairment, early stage Alzheimer’s or other dementia, and their care partner. Attendees are able to socialize with others who are sharing a similar journey. To join the Zoom meeting, email gshaw@stjohnscc.org. 618-344-5008.

▪ St. Clair Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. In “Archaeology in Your Backyard,” Mera Hertel from the American Bottom Field Station of the Illinois State Archaeological Survey, talks about all you wanted to know, but never had the chance to ask, about archaeology investigations in Illinois. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited to 100. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/SCCGS.

Friday, Feb. 5

▪ 13th annual (Virtual) Sheldon Trivia Night: St. Louis Strong — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Friends of the Sheldon Board President David Rath hosts the annual trivia night. Questions cover popular culture, music, movies and more. Proceeds benefit The Sheldon’s education programs. Cost: $30 per person or $250 per team of 10. Registration is required at TheSheldon.org/trivia.