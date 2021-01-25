As an innovative detective, Carl Walker had big impact with O’Fallon Police Department

The late Carl Walker liked the challenge of problem solving. As a detective for the O’Fallon Police Department for many years, he was good at it.

He also made an impact. He made it easier for law enforcement agencies in the metro-east to solve crimes because he helped develop an information-sharing system.

“Carl’s expertise and initiative motivated him to develop an information sharing platform, which is still in use by law enforcement all over the metro-east,” Captain Kirk Brueggemann said.

Because of his involvement in the St. Clair County Investigative Professionals partnership and FBI Academy training, he worked on a website, ilcrime.org, which enabled departments to communicate about case details.

The website, which stands for “Illinois Crime Reporting and Information – Metro-East,” assists 24 police departments. It is available to any Illinois, Missouri or federal law enforcement agency or state’s attorney office that can either benefit from or contribute to the gathering of criminal information.

The Illinois Bar Association honored him with its statewide Law Enforcement Award in 2017.

Pancreatic cancer, diagnosed in 2019, led to Walker’s death at age 50 on Jan. 13. His colleagues and the community paid tribute to him as a person and for his many achievements.

He was honored by the department. with the Officer of the Year Award in 2012.

Police Chief Eric Van Hook, in praising Walker, said, “He recognized the importance of protecting people from cybercrimes and conducted educational seminars for teens and families in our area.”

Walker also received awards from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, the Southern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission, the Southern Illinois Police Chief’s Association, and the Illinois State Bar Association for his contributions to law enforcement.

In a February 2018 “Someone You Should Know” feature in the O’Fallon Progress, Walker said his favorite quote was “Work smarter, not harder.”

“He was born to be a police officer,” Brueggemann said.

Detective work fascinated him from an early age.

“It’s about solving the problem, putting the pieces together. It’s the challenge of taking all the clues, and evidence, and saying ‘here’s the problem, let’s get to a solution,” Walker said in the February 2018 article.

Walker said he was more comfortable out of the spotlight, focused on community safety.

He felt strongly with keeping on top of modern technology.

“The devil’s in the details,” he said.

Walker conducted seminars for schools, parents and kids about cyber-bullying and sexting, as well as other issues raised in social media.

“The Internet has exposed children to many things at a younger age,” he noted in 2018.

Walker helped with security assessments. He went to schools and helped with active-shooter training and intruder drills.

Through additional education and training, Walker’s knowledge and critical thinking skills were sharpened over the years.

Walker’s background

He started his law enforcement career in 1992, as an auxiliary deputy with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department. In Richmond Heights, Missouri, he worked as a detective, firearms instructor and armorer, beginning in 1996.

Further training in cyber-crimes and computer forensics began in 1998. He found it so interesting, he returned to school for a master’s degree in computer information systems through Webster University at Scott Air Force Base in 2003.

He had earlier graduated from the police academy, then from Belleville Area College, and earned a bachelor’s degree from McKendree University in 1994 with emphasis in criminal justice.

Joining the OPD

He wanted to be closer to family and friends in Illinois, so he joined the O’Fallon Police Department in 2003. He served many roles, including in the patrol division as a school resource officer at O’Fallon Township High School.

Then, he became a detective with the Criminal Investigations Division. During his time, he served on the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis and the Child Death Task Force.

When he was growing up, he wanted to be a fighter pilot like his dad, Ron. As part of an Air Force family, he moved often. His sister, Pamela Schulter, currently lives in O’Fallon; his brother, Jesse Walker, lives in Libertyville, Illinois.

Walker attended the New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, New Mexico, class of 1988.

When his dad was stationed at Scott Air Force Base around 1985, he said it was like “coming home.” After his dad retired, he was grateful to call O’Fallon home.

Love for O’Fallon

“He dedicated his career to serving our community and keeping our society safe from those that wish harm upon us. He was a man of great honor and integrity, serving our community admirably,” Van Hook said.

Walker loved the community of O’Fallon.

“It’s a great place to work, to live and raise a family. We’re still like a small town in some regards. We have a bigger tax base, good school system. I think it’s the best in the area,” he said.

Helping people was the reason he did the job.

“One of the things about this job is that I see people at their absolute worst, but I also see people at their absolute best,” he said. “We can make an impact.”

He was diagnosed in 2019 with cancer. But that did not stop him.

“Carl worked diligently and faithfully as a public servant. He continued to give presentations, conduct investigations, and played a vital role in ensuring our organization was compliant with state mandated records retention/expungement regulations,” Van Hook said.

More about Carl Walker

Brueggemann said Carl was witty, had a great work ethic, and was a good friend.

“We are grateful for his friendship and the privilege to have served with him,” he said.

In his free time, he became a registered drone pilot and enjoyed photography. He liked to hunt deer, dove and waterfowl.

While working nights, he would spend time in the garage, building his own remote-controlled lawnmower.

He liked to watch documentaries, listen to jazz, practice his duck calls and watch birds.

His Labrador retriever, Ollie, was his steadfast companion.

“He was always by his side,” Brueggemann said.

Surviving family, memorial donations, condolences

He is survived by his wife, Stacey L. Hawkins; his daughter, Ashley L. Walker; and his parents, Ronald and Elizabeth Walker, all of O’Fallon.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #198, to support the local police department’s outreach to area children, which is a cause Carl supported and believed in — put “Cops and Kids” in the memo line.

To share memories, offer condolences, view a tribute or sign the guestbook, visit Wolfersberger Funeral Home at www.wfh-ofallon.com.

A funeral took place Jan. 18, with a Mass at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, followed by cremation and a private burial service.