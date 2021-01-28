O’Fallon Around Town — Feb. 4 edition

Noon Thursday, Feb. 4, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: O’Fallon Progress Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, Feb. 4

▪ St. John’s Community Care Memory Café — 11 a.m. to noon. Online via Zoom. The Memory Café concept provides a social experience for those who are living with mild cognitive impairment, early stage Alzheimer’s or other dementia, and their care partner. Attendees are able to socialize with others who are sharing a similar journey. To join the Zoom meeting, email gshaw@stjohnscc.org. 618-344-5008.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. In “Archaeology in Your Backyard,” Mera Hertel from the American Bottom Field Station of the Illinois State Archaeological Survey, talks about all you wanted to know, but never had the chance to ask, about archaeology investigations in Illinois. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited to 100. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/SCCGS.

▪ Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Art Contest — Through Friday, Feb. 12. State Senator Rachelle Crowe is encouraging K-12 students to create and submit artwork for the annual art contest sponsored by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and the Illinois State Board of Education. This year’s theme is “Art Surrounds Us.” The contest includes four entry levels: grades K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. A panel of judges selects a winner and three runners-up in each entry level. Student submissions must be postmarked by Feb. 12 to be considered. For more information on the competition and how to submit artwork: presidentlincoln.illinois.gov/learn/junior-historians/art-contest.

▪ O’Fallon Veterans’ Monument Memorial Day Dedication Applications — Through Monday, March 1. Now accepting applications for inclusion on the O’Fallon Veterans’ Monument for the Memorial Day dedication. All honorably discharged veterans who lived in O’Fallon School District #203 at any point in their life are eligible. Applications are available at O’Fallon City Hall, O’Fallon Public Library, at The Monument at 737 E. Wesley, O’Fallon, or visit the website at ofallonveteransmonument.org. For additional information, call 618-632-9826.

▪ 2021 O’Fallon Garden Club Scholarship — Through Monday, March 1. Online at ofallongardenclub.org. The O’Fallon Garden Club is now accepting applications for the 2021 scholarship. Applications must be residents of O’Fallon or Shiloh, or are currently attending or have graduated from O’Fallon Township High School. The application deadline is March 1. For more information or to apply, visit ofallongardenclub.org.

Friday, Feb. 5:

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Call-in/Carry-out. Credit cards accepted. 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Curbside pick-up available. 618-624-5412.

▪ 13th annual (Virtual) Sheldon Trivia Night: St. Louis Strong — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Friends of the Sheldon Board President David Rath hosts the annual trivia night. Questions cover popular culture, music, movies and more. Proceeds benefit The Sheldon’s education programs. Cost: $30 per person or $250 per team of 10. Registration is required at TheSheldon.org/trivia.

Saturday, Feb. 6:

▪ Caritas Family Solutions 8th annual Heart & Soul Gala (Virtual) — 7 p.m. Online event. The gala serves as the nonprofit’s largest fundraising event, supporting its mission of strengthening the social and emotional well-being of individuals and families in order to create healthy relationships, loving homes and strong communities. Includes a live auction, special appearances from local celebrities. Registration is free at caritasfamilysolutions.org/gala.

Monday, Feb. 8

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-6 p.m. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints O’Fallon & Shiloh Ward, 255 Fairwood Hills Road, O’Fallon. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2:30-6 p.m. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Golden Anniversaries: A Discussion Series on the Films of 1971 – ‘Shaft’ — 7:30 p.m. Online event. Helmed by Gordon Parks, whose “The Learning Tree” (1969) was the first Hollywood film directed by a Black man, “Shaft” features a Grammy-winning soul-funk soundtrack by Isaac Hayes. Intro and discussion by Novotny Lawrence, associate professor at Iowa State University, author of “Blaxploitation Films of the 1970s: Blackness and Genre,” editor of “Documenting the Black Experience,” and co-editor of “Beyond Blaxploitation.” To sign up for the discussion or to find streaming options, visit cinemastlouis.org/shaft-novotny-lawrence.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 3 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd. O’Fallon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Alzheimer’s Association: Effective Communication Strategies — 6-7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Free online presentation. Explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease. Registration is required. To register or for additional classes and other information: alz.org/greatermissouri/helping_you/virtual-education

Wednesday, Feb. 10

▪ Alzheimer’s Association: Understanding and Responding to Dementia Related Behavior — 11 a.m. to noon. Online via Zoom. Free online presentation. Learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers, and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease. Registration is required. To register or for additional classes, other information: alz.org/greatermissouri/helping_you/virtual-education

▪ St. John’s Community Care Memory Café — 1:30-2:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The Memory Café concept provides a social experience for those who are living with mild cognitive impairment, early stage Alzheimer’s or other dementia, and their care partner. Attendees are able to socialize with others who are sharing a similar journey. To join the Zoom meeting, email gshaw@stjohnscc.org. 618-344-5008.

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

Thursday, Feb. 11

▪ Alzheimer’s Association: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s — 1-2 p.m. Online via Zoom. Free online presentation. Learn how to recognize common signs of the disease; how to approach someone with memory concerns; the importance of early detection and benefits of diagnosis; positive tests and assessments for the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Registration is required. To register or for additional classes and other information: alz.org/greatermissouri/helping_you/virtual-education