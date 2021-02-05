O’Fallon Around Town — Feb. 11 edition

Noon Thursday, Feb. 11, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: O’Fallon Progress Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, Feb. 11

▪ Alzheimer’s Association: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s — 1-2 p.m. Online via Zoom. Free online presentation. Learn how to recognize common signs of the disease; how to approach someone with memory concerns; the importance of early detection and benefits of diagnosis; positive tests and assessments for the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Registration is required. To register or for additional classes and other information: alz.org/greatermissouri/helping_you/virtual-education

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Art Contest — Through Friday, Feb. 12. State Senator Rachelle Crowe is encouraging K-12 students to create and submit artwork for the annual art contest sponsored by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and the Illinois State Board of Education. This year’s theme is “Art Surrounds Us.” The contest includes four entry levels: grades K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. A panel of judges selects a winner and three runners-up in each entry level. Student submissions must be postmarked by Feb. 12 to be considered. For more information on the competition and how to submit artwork: presidentlincoln.illinois.gov/learn/junior-historians/art-contest.

▪ O’Fallon Veterans’ Monument Memorial Day Dedication Applications — Through Monday, March 1. Now accepting applications for inclusion on the O’Fallon Veterans’ Monument for the Memorial Day dedication. All honorably discharged veterans who lived in O’Fallon School District #203 at any point in their life are eligible. Applications are available at O’Fallon City Hall, O’Fallon Public Library, at The Monument at 737 E. Wesley, O’Fallon, or visit the website at ofallonveteransmonument.org. For additional information, call 618-632-9826.

▪ 2021 O’Fallon Garden Club Scholarship — Through Monday, March 1. Online at ofallongardenclub.org. The O’Fallon Garden Club is now accepting applications for the 2021 scholarship. Applications must be residents of O’Fallon or Shiloh, or are currently attending or have graduated from O’Fallon Township High School. The application deadline is March 1. For more information or to apply, visit ofallongardenclub.org.

Friday, Feb. 12

▪ Alzheimer’s Association: Legal and Financial Planning — Noon to 1 p.m. Online via Zoom. Free online presentation. This program will cover information for families and individuals dealing with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. Topics covered will include: making legal plans that fit your needs; legal documents you’ll need and what they mean for all of you; how to find legal and financial assistance; practical strategies for making a long-term plan of care; tax deductions and credits; government programs that can help pay for care. Registration is required. To register or for additional classes and other information: alz.org/greatermissouri/helping_you/virtual-education

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Call-in/Carry-out. Credit cards accepted. 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Curbside pick-up available. 618-624-5412.

Saturday, Feb. 13

▪ O’Fallon Township Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to noon. Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, plus household items will be available. Masks will be required along with limited occupancy due to COVID guidelines.

Sunday, Feb. 14

▪ ‘Searching for the Sacred: An Eastern Approach to Hope and Healing’ — 7 p.m. Online event. In a world where pain and suffering are an integral part of life, internationally known author, scholar and speaker Paul Coutinho, PhD, offers spiritual insights and remedies. Cost: $30. For information: fullerdome.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

▪ Alzheimer’s Association: Effective Communication Strategies — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Free online presentation. Explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease. Registration is required. To register or for additional classes and other information: alz.org/greatermissouri/helping_you/virtual-education

Wednesday, Feb. 17

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Call-in/Carry-out and dine-in available. Lunch available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Credit cards accepted. 618-632-6229.

Thursday, Feb. 18

▪ Breastfeeding Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. The Breastfeeding class provides information on preparation for feeding, feeding techniques, and common concerns. Additional topics include information on which type of breast pump will best meet your needs, discussion on returning to work and other everyday issues. The class is open to expectant and new mothers. Support persons are welcome. Class is taught by an RN certified lactation counselor. Fee: $10. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. For more information: hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Mother-Child

▪ An Evening with Deon Thomas: The Voice of Illini Basketball — 6-8 p.m. Online event. Don’t miss the opportunity to meet Deon Thomas, the voice of Illini basketball, and learn more about him in his own words. The 90-minute event included his presentation, “Illinois Basketball: Past, Present, Future.” There will also be a VIP event auction for an opportunity to interact with Thomas through a private, 30-minute VIP Zoom chat following the presentation. General admission for the presentation is $25. For information: ngrrec.org

Wreaths Across America

The Wreaths Across America campaign in O’Fallon and Shiloh raised $2,830 to get matching funds for the wreaths.

Here is a list of the donors: Tanya Hawkins and The Prime Group of ReMax Preferred; Phil and Jonell Roberts; Kim Dalrymple, Lacy Branch, Marion Rose and The Looking Glass Prairie Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution; Brandy Werner and The Belleville Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution; John “Woody” and Marilyn Almind; Kaci Durbin and Girl Scout Troop 216; Roger and Mary Baskett; Darrell and Shirley Cook; Tom and Linda Kahley; Red Door Realty Group; Rich and Carol Lunan; Ed True; and Cub Scout Pack 47.

Additionally, the OTHS AFJROTC cadets picked up the wreaths in the O’Fallon City Cemetery. Woody Almind, who spearheads the local Wreath Across America effort, picked up the wreaths at Keppler’s Cemetery, AKA St. Joseph Burial Association; Rock Spring Cemetery; and the O’Fallon Veteran’s Memorial.

The town of Shiloh picked up the wreaths at the Shiloh Cemetery a couple of weeks ago. Jim and Paulo from St. Clare Catholic Church have volunteered to pick up the wreaths at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery (St. Clare Cemetery).

National Wreaths Across America Day has been observed annually the last 27 years in December in cemeteries across America, as wreaths are placed at the graves of veterans. Almind was so moved by one he attended, he brought the project to the attention of the O’Fallon organization and has volunteered to run it the last four years.

O’Fallon City Hall Reopening to Walk In Traffic

On Monday, Feb. 8, O’Fallon City Hall will reopen (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday) to provide service to residents. When a visitor enters City Hall, they will need to practice social distancing and wear an appropriate face covering. Officials are still encouraging business continue to be conducted online or over the telephone.

“City Hall has been closed to visitors since the Region 4 was moved into COVID mitigation measures. At that time, we made the decision to close City Hall to protect our staff and customers, and to ensure that we were able to continue to provide services. I am proud of the great work everyone has done and the excellent cooperation from our citizens and vendors during these challenging times,” said Mayor Herb Roach.

“However, now with Region 4 progressing into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan, we will reopen City Hall while still observing safety guidelines for the protection of our staff and residents.”

Also beginning Feb. 8, until further notice, the first hour of each day City Hall is open (8-9 a.m.) will be reserved for the elderly and vulnerable population who need to transact business at City Hall.

Public meetings held at City Hall (O’Fallon City Council and committee meetings) will also reopen for in-person attendance. However, attendance will be restricted to ten members of the public on a first-come basis. Meetings will also continue to be hosted on Zoom.

Please note that payments may still be placed in the drop box outside of City Hall. Customers are encouraged to use cashless payment forms (debit card or check) and to avoid paying in cash. No change will be given for cash payments. Under/over payments will be credited on the account.