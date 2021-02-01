Local scholars for O’Fallon, Shiloh

Southeast Missouri State University

The following area student was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Southeast Missouri State University:

Rylee Burton of Shiloh

University of Missouri

The following area students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at the University of Missouri:

Carson James Bair of O’Fallon

Lucas J. Biehn of O’Fallon

Sarah A. Cooley of O’Fallon

Kyle David Dismukes of O’Fallon

Alyssa Ann Gederman of O’Fallon

Derwin Maurice Glass of O’Fallon

Alyssa Renee Glass of O’Fallon

Holland E. Goodwin of O’Fallon

Emilee Cathryn Hamm of O’Fallon

Patrick Hayden of Shiloh

Ashton A. Hess of O’Fallon

Blake Christopher Holliday of O’Fallon

Daniel A. Laney of O’Fallon

Riley Estella Maher of O’Fallon

Nathan L. Martin of Shiloh

Jerry L. Mays of O’Fallon

Joseph Phillip Medley of O’Fallon

Caroline J. Moxley of O’Fallon

Paige Noelle Mueller of O’Fallon

Rebecca E. Potje of Shiloh

Faith Elizabeth Rackers of O’Fallon

Tanner Jonathon Riggan of O’Fallon

Karlie Rae Sheppard of O’Fallon

Alonzo Sei Williams of O’Fallon

Jackson Douglas Winkler of O’Fallon

Missouri State University

The following area students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Missouri State University:

Haley Allard of O’Fallon

Grace Appel of O’Fallon

Mackenzie Ballance of O’Fallon

Lonnie Byrnside of O’Fallon

Sae Choe of O’Fallon

Madelyn Cooper of O’Fallon

Kaitlynn Danielson of O’Fallon

Taylor Grout of O’Fallon

Chase Hackstadt of O’Fallon

Sophie Hertzler of O’Fallon

Danna Jenkins of O’Fallon

Bryan Kalkwarf of O’Fallon

Katie Kalkwarf of O’Fallon

Megan Lanter of O’Fallon

Simoriah Longhorn of O’Fallon

Renae Moeller of O’Fallon

Ryan Schildknecht of O’Fallon

Makayla Sharpe of O’Fallon

Hannah Tole of O’Fallon

University of Wisconsin-Madison

The following area student was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Madison:

Ananya Yaganti of O’Fallon

SUNY New Paltz

The following area student was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at SUNY New Paltz:

Eduardo Almes of O’Fallon

Westminster College

The following area student was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Westminster College:

Sean Pelato of O’Fallon

Cedarville University

The following area students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University:

Jenna Gulick of O’Fallon

Lauren Merrifield of Shiloh

Illinois State University

The following area students are recent graduates of Illinois State University:

Alexander Day of O’Fallon

Javierra Walker of O’Fallon

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

The following area students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville: