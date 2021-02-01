O'Fallon Progress
Local scholars for O’Fallon, Shiloh
Southeast Missouri State University
The following area student was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Southeast Missouri State University:
Rylee Burton of Shiloh
University of Missouri
The following area students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at the University of Missouri:
Carson James Bair of O’Fallon
Lucas J. Biehn of O’Fallon
Sarah A. Cooley of O’Fallon
Kyle David Dismukes of O’Fallon
Alyssa Ann Gederman of O’Fallon
Derwin Maurice Glass of O’Fallon
Alyssa Renee Glass of O’Fallon
Holland E. Goodwin of O’Fallon
Emilee Cathryn Hamm of O’Fallon
Patrick Hayden of Shiloh
Ashton A. Hess of O’Fallon
Blake Christopher Holliday of O’Fallon
Daniel A. Laney of O’Fallon
Riley Estella Maher of O’Fallon
Nathan L. Martin of Shiloh
Jerry L. Mays of O’Fallon
Joseph Phillip Medley of O’Fallon
Caroline J. Moxley of O’Fallon
Paige Noelle Mueller of O’Fallon
Rebecca E. Potje of Shiloh
Faith Elizabeth Rackers of O’Fallon
Tanner Jonathon Riggan of O’Fallon
Karlie Rae Sheppard of O’Fallon
Alonzo Sei Williams of O’Fallon
Jackson Douglas Winkler of O’Fallon
Missouri State University
The following area students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Missouri State University:
Haley Allard of O’Fallon
Grace Appel of O’Fallon
Mackenzie Ballance of O’Fallon
Lonnie Byrnside of O’Fallon
Sae Choe of O’Fallon
Madelyn Cooper of O’Fallon
Kaitlynn Danielson of O’Fallon
Taylor Grout of O’Fallon
Chase Hackstadt of O’Fallon
Sophie Hertzler of O’Fallon
Danna Jenkins of O’Fallon
Bryan Kalkwarf of O’Fallon
Katie Kalkwarf of O’Fallon
Megan Lanter of O’Fallon
Simoriah Longhorn of O’Fallon
Renae Moeller of O’Fallon
Ryan Schildknecht of O’Fallon
Makayla Sharpe of O’Fallon
Hannah Tole of O’Fallon
University of Wisconsin-Madison
The following area student was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Madison:
Ananya Yaganti of O’Fallon
SUNY New Paltz
The following area student was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at SUNY New Paltz:
Eduardo Almes of O’Fallon
Westminster College
The following area student was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Westminster College:
Sean Pelato of O’Fallon
Cedarville University
The following area students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University:
Jenna Gulick of O’Fallon
Lauren Merrifield of Shiloh
Illinois State University
The following area students are recent graduates of Illinois State University:
Alexander Day of O’Fallon
Javierra Walker of O’Fallon
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
The following area students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville:
O’Fallon: Abdulah Hassan Abrahim, Seth Michael Aldrich, Makayla Precious Baker, Claudia M. Beck, Kevin J. Belobrajdic, Paige Mackenzie Black, Taylor Nicole Bobzien, Bailey Marie Bohnenstiehl, Christopher Rocky Boros, Brandon Austin Burnett, Megan R. Byland, Kurtis Bynum, Phillip Casey, Caitlyn Danielle Chinn, Dean Thomas Cooley, Justin John Cooper, Lindsay Marie Craddick, Jessica Elizabeth Croissant, Sarah Alaine Cyvas, Mckenna Rae Daiber, Amelia Grace Daniels, Dylan G. Davidson, Angel Nicole Deadmond, Donald Joseph Eckerman, Nadder E. El-Hamarnah, Emily Nicole Ellis, Brianna Lynn Ellison, William Callahan Farrar, Emily Renee’ Fredericksen, Arianna Marie Gatchell, Kaeli Alyssa Goodwin, Joseph Guithues, Anneliese Faith Hansen, Fahad Amin Haque, Alexandra Patricia Hardy, Ryan James Harper, Grace E. Henderson, Jadyn Alise Holt, Kayla-Marie Nicole Hosier, Seyeon Kim, Benjamin J. Koenig, Jordan Michaela Lipe, Patrick David Saharat Lyon, Bianca Alexis McIntosh, Sophia Melzer, Dana DeAnne Merritt, Dylan Nathaniel Miller, Matthew Paul Miller, Matthew Joseph Minick, Kimberly Dawn Morris, Kimberly Ann Morrison, Gwen E. Musenbrock, Hannah Mae Nabb, Kyle Patrick Orlet, Jamar A. Pugh, Savannah Roman, Matthew Thomas Roskowski, Sienna Faith Salcido, Catherine R. Scherschel, Lesley Louise Sebree, Dylan Patrick Sholtes, Hannah I. Sill, Jennifer Arline Simpson, Sidney Lee Slaner, Keaton T. Steele, Kerrington Rene Stewart-Goodwin, Rachel I. Strong, Clare Xiaofen Sweet, Alexander Shawn Timpson, Peter Joseph Timpson, Jason Scott Votrain, Ryan Daniel Waegner, Amanda Joy Welch, Brooke Marie Westrater, Heath Zuber, Danielle Denise Zuniga
Scott AFB: Danica Jo Cottrell, Eric Ryan Estep, Daniel Patrick Holdenried, Christiana Emily Huber, Erika L. O’Meara, Jennifer Nicole Seim, Annie Alexis Trezza
Shiloh: Mohammed Azeem Azhar, Andrea L. Whitaker, Jalen Anthony White
