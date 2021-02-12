O’Fallon Around Town — Feb. 18 edition

Noon Thursday, Feb. 18, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, Feb. 18

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ O’Fallon Veterans’ Monument Memorial Day Dedication Applications — Through Monday, March 1. Now accepting applications for inclusion on the O’Fallon Veterans’ Monument for the Memorial Day dedication. All honorably discharged veterans who lived in O’Fallon School District #203 at any point in their life are eligible. Applications are available at O’Fallon City Hall, O’Fallon Public Library, at The Monument at 737 E. Wesley, O’Fallon, or visit the website at ofallonveteransmonument.org. For additional information, call 618-632-9826.

▪ 2021 O’Fallon Garden Club Scholarship — Through Monday, March 1. Online at ofallongardenclub.org. The O’Fallon Garden Club is now accepting applications for the 2021 scholarship. Applications must be residents of O’Fallon or Shiloh, or are currently attending or have graduated from O’Fallon Township High School. The application deadline is March 1. For more information or to apply, visit ofallongardenclub.org.

Friday, Feb. 19

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ Saint Louis Astronomical Society: ‘The Perseverance Rover Mission and the Search for Early Life on Mars’ — 7:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. An illustrated presentation by Professor Raymond E. Arvidson of Washington University will be featured at the February meeting of the Saint Louis Astronomical Society. The meeting will be held via Zoom online. Free and open to the public. For information: slasonline.org

Sunday, Feb. 21

▪ Alton Symphony Orchestra 76th Virtual Season — Online via the Alton Symphony Orchestra YouTube Page. Concert will consist of a video that includes video recordings of previous concerts and a virtual recording provided by current orchestra members. Future concert date: April 24.

Monday, Feb. 22

▪ Virtual Starting Your Native Garden Workshop — 12:30-1:30 p.m. Online event. At The Nature Institute, the greenhouse is preparing for another season of growing native plants. Join educators as they walk through the process of prepping and planting native seeds in the greenhouse. While you might not have as large of an operation as we do, these tips and tricks will be helpful for any seeds you are starting indoors. This program will be virtual with a combination of pre-recorded content and live discussion. Registration is required so that we can get you the information for the virtual discussion. thenatureinstitute.org

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 Hills Road, O’Fallon. To make an appointment, 800-733-2767 or RedCrossBlood.org.

Monday, Feb. 22, through Saturday, Feb. 27

▪ Gateway Greening’s 12th annual Community Agriculture Conference — 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (classes) and 2 p.m. Saturday (keynote speaker). Virtual event. Classes are conducted by experiences local and national experts, and Gateway Greening’ own community education and program staff. For information or to register: gatewaygreening.org/community-agriculture-conference

Wednesday, Feb. 24

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Free Suicide Prevention Training — 6 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual suicide prevention training appropriate for ages 14 and older and intended for any community member interested in learning how to recognize the warning signs of suicide, questions someone about their suicidality, persuade them to get help and learn about resources to help. Training is free and limited to 30 participants per session. Held monthly on the fourth Wednesday. For additional information or to register: https://tinyurl.com/yxr6q2wb.

Thursday, Feb. 25, through Saturday, Feb. 27:

▪ Virtual Midwest Boat Show — Online event at MidwestBoatShow.com. Program will include a live video broadcast of presentation of each of Cope Marine’s (O’Fallon) boat brands. These videos and accompanying photos will take attendees on tours of and reserve them. Manufacturer representatives will be available via a live chat to answer questions. Register at MidwestBoatShow.com.