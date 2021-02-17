O’Fallon Around Town — Feb. 25 edition

Noon Thursday, Feb. 25, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, Feb. 25

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ O’Fallon Veterans’ Monument Memorial Day Dedication Applications — Through Monday, March 1. Now accepting applications for inclusion on the O’Fallon Veterans’ Monument for the Memorial Day dedication. All honorably discharged veterans who lived in O’Fallon School District #203 at any point in their life are eligible. Applications are available at O’Fallon City Hall, O’Fallon Public Library, at The Monument at 737 E. Wesley, O’Fallon, or visit the website at ofallonveteransmonument.org. For additional information, call 618-632-9826.

▪ 2021 O’Fallon Garden Club Scholarship — Through Monday, March 1. Online at ofallongardenclub.org. The O’Fallon Garden Club is now accepting applications for the 2021 scholarship. Applications must be residents of O’Fallon or Shiloh, or are currently attending or have graduated from O’Fallon Township High School. The application deadline is March 1. For more information or to apply, visit ofallongardenclub.org.

Thursday, Feb. 25, through Saturday, Feb. 27

▪ Virtual Midwest Boat Show — Online event at MidwestBoatShow.com. Program will include a live video broadcast of presentation of each of Cope Marine’s (O’Fallon) boat brands. These videos and accompanying photos will take attendees on tours of and reserve them. Manufacturer representatives will be available via a live chat to answer questions. Register at MidwestBoatShow.com.

Friday, Feb. 26

▪ St. John’s Community Care Memory Café — 11 a.m. to noon. Online via Zoom. The Memory Café concept provides a social experience for those who are living with mild cognitive impairment, early stage Alzheimer’s or other dementia, and their care partner. Attendees are able to socialize with others who are sharing a similar journey. To join the Zoom meeting, email gshaw@stjohnscc.org. 618-344-5008.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

Saturday, Feb. 27

▪ Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day – 10 a.m. Online event. The Society of Women Engineers (SWE) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is hosting its ninth annual “Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day” for the first time in a free, virtual format. All the content will become available at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 on YouTube. The videos will remain online for use at any time on or after the event date. To access, search YouTube for SIUE Society of Women Engineers. For more information: facebook.com/swesiue/posts/4042956272381053

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra SoundLab: The Golden Record — 10:30 a.m. Featuring special guest NASA astronaut Col. Bob Behnken, a st. Louis native. The Golden Record is a collection of sounds and music sent into space in 1977. Col. Behnken will attend the watch party and chat with participants. Register online for the watch party at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8KNwt_ObSvWMbQREry2Lsw (space is limited). SLSO SoundLab is available for free at slso.org/family.

Tuesday, March 2 & Tuesday, March 9

▪ Prepared Childbirth Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. This two-part class teaches relaxation techniques, controlled breathing, physical and emotional changes that occur during labor and birth. Pain control options will be discussed. Both mother and support person learn how to take an active part in the birth process. Fee: $20. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. For more information: hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Mother-Child

Wednesday, March 3

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

Thursday, March 4

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. In “From Seminary to University: 193 Years of History in the McKendree Archives,” McKendree Archivist Deborah Houk provides a brief history of McKendree University and her job as an archivist versus a historian. She covers what types of materials can be found in the archives and how to access them and their digitized materials and how to request information from the archives. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited to 100. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or Facebook.com/SCCGS.

Saturday, March 6

▪ Prepared Childbirth Class — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. This two-part class teaches relaxation techniques, controlled breathing, physical and emotional changes that occur during labor and birth. Pain control options will be discussed. Both mother and support person learn how to take an active part in the birth process. Fee: $20. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. For more information: hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Mother-Child