O’Fallon Around Town — March 4 edition

Noon Thursday, March 4, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: O’Fallon Progress Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, March 4

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. In “From Seminary to University: 193 Years of History in the McKendree Archives,” McKendree Archivist Deborah Houk provides a brief history of McKendree University and her job as an archivist versus a historian. She covers what types of materials can be found in the archives and how to access them and their digitized materials and how to request information from the archives. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited to 100. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or Facebook.com/SCCGS.

Friday, March 5

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available with several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ The Sheldon: Arts Without Borders — By reservation through Saturday, May 15. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Join The Sheldon for its Spring Gallery Opening on Friday, March 5, from noon to 9 p.m. For information: thesheldon.org/our-galleries

Saturday, March 6

▪ Prepared Childbirth Class — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. This class teaches relaxation techniques, controlled breathing, physical and emotional changes that occur during labor and birth. Pain control options will be discussed. Both mother and support person learn how to take an active part in the birth process. Fee: $20. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. For more information: hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Mother-Child

▪ Masonic Lodge #576 BBQ — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masonic Lodge #576, 122 E. State St., O’Fallon. Pork steak dinners with lodge slaw, baked beans and drink for $10. Pork steak sandwiches for $7. Limited dine-in with full carryout and curbside service. 618-944-9003.

Tuesday, March 9

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Carriel Jr. High, 451 N. Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Wednesday, March 10

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3:30-6:30 p.m. Shiloh United Methodist Church, 210 S. Main St., Shiloh. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.