O’Fallon Around Town — March 11 edition

Thursday, March 11

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, March 12

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available with several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

Saturday, March 13

▪ O’Fallon Township Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to noon. Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, plus household items available. Masks will be required. Limited occupancy due to COVID guidelines.

Sunday, March 14

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Chamber Music Concert — 3 p.m. Livestream event. The live concert will feature SLSO musicians performing works by Wolfgang Mozart, Sergei Prokofiev and Richard Strauss at Powell Hall. Tickets are $18. To purchase tickets and view the concert live, visit slso.org.

Wednesday, March 17

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3:30-7 p.m. Skyline Church, 870 Milburn School Road, O’Fallon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Friday, March 19

▪ The Bach Society: 80th Season Gala — 6:30 p.m. Virtual event. A grand event featuring a performance by Grammy Award-winning baritone Nathan Gunn and a select group of the Bach Society Chorus. Live pre-show at 6:30 p.m. Gala performance at 7 p.m. For tickets and other information: bachsociety.org/gala.

▪ Stages St. Louis Virtual Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Registration includes five rounds of trivia and a special Trivia Treat Bag (to be picked up at the Kent Center for Theatre Arts the week of March 15). Cost: $200 per household (up to eight people). Mulligans and 50/50 raffle. Silent auction goes live March 15. Questions: development@stagesstlouis.org. stagesstlouis.org

Saturday, April 3

▪ Gateway Milers Walking Club Walk — 10 a.m. O’Fallon YMCA, 284 N. Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. Celebrate National Walking Week with a 5k or 10k walk through neighborhoods and bike trail in O’Fallon. Registration is the day of the event at 9:45-10 a.m. at the pavilion next to the YMCA. Face masks must be worn during check-in; social distancing must be maintained. For more information, email gatewaymilers@gmail.com. gatewaymilers.org

News from HSHS Medical Group O’Fallon

HSHS Medical Group announces Dr. David Kee, DPM, FACFAS, podiatric medicine and surgery, now sees patients in O’Fallon.

Kee’s O’Fallon office is located at HSHS Medical Group Foot & Ankle Specialists - O’Fallon, 1512 N. Green Mount Road. He will also continue to see patients at his primary office, HSHS Medical Group Foot & Ankle Specialists – Breese (14160 Jamestown Road, Breese).

As a podiatrist and surgeon, Kee specializes in surgical and non-surgical treatment of deformities of the foot and ankle. He is board certified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery.

Kee earned his medical degree from the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio. He performed a podiatric surgery residency at Mineral Area Regional Medical Center in Farmington, Missouri. Kee is a fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons.

To schedule an appointment with Kee in O’Fallon or Breese, people can call 618-526-7154 or talk to their primary care provider about a referral.

Learn more about Kee and other HSHS Medical Group specialists at HSHSMedicalGroup.org.