O’Fallon Around Town — March 18 edition

Thursday, March 18

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, March 19

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available with several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ Family Night at O’Fallon YMCA — 6-8 p.m. O’Fallon YMCA, 284 N. Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. Family night of fun with various activities to engage everyone. Cost: $20 per family. Register online or at the Y. Space is limited. 618-628-7701 or facebook.com/events/478124313207163.

▪ The Bach Society: 80th Season Gala — 6:30 p.m. Virtual event. A grand event featuring a performance by Grammy Award-winning baritone Nathan Gunn and a select group of the Bach Society Chorus. Live pre-show at 6:30 p.m. Gala performance at 7 p.m. For tickets and other information: bachsociety.org/gala.

Saturday, March 20

▪ Live from The Sheldon: Sarah Jarosz — 7 p.m. Free online streaming event. With her captivating voice and richly detailed songwriting, Sarah Jarosz has emerged as one of the most compelling musicians of her generation. To watch “Live From The Sheldon,” follow The Sheldon and HEC Facebook pages, and subscribe to The Sheldon’s and HEC’s YouTube channels.

Saturday, March 20, & Sunday, March 21

▪ Eckert’s Easter Fun on the Farm — 9 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. (limited ticketed time slots) Eckert’s Country Store & Farms, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Easter Egg-citement celebrations at the farm with safety measures and social distancing in place. Includes ticketed Easter egg hunts, tractor rides around the farm, themed specials at the Country Restaurant, free photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny and more. Tickets $12 per person. Additional dates: Saturday, March 27; Sunday, March 28; Friday, April 2; and Saturday, April 3. eckerts.com

Monday, March 22

▪ Chamber Music Society of St. Louis presents ‘Café Music: Outside the Lines’ — 7:30 p.m. Virtual event. Introducing special guest artists, jazz pianists Stephanie Trick and Paolo Alderighi. For more information: chambermusicstl.org

Tuesday, March 23

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Fulton Jr. High, 307 Kyle Road, O’Fallon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Wednesday, March 24

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Free Suicide Prevention Training — 6 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual suicide prevention training appropriate for ages 14 and older and intended for any community member interested in learning how to recognize the warning signs of suicide, questions someone about their suicidality, persuade them to get help and learn about resources to help. Training is free and limited to 30 participants per session. Held monthly on the fourth Wednesday. For additional information or to register: https://tinyurl.com/yxr6q2wb.

Thursday, March 25

▪ SIUE Graduate Admissions Virtual Open House — 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Online via Zoom. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Graduate Admissions will host its spring open house and visit program. Prospective students are invited to explore the possibilities of an advanced degree. Register at siue.edu/graduate-visit.

Saturday, April 3

▪ Gateway Milers Walking Club Walk — 10 a.m. O’Fallon YMCA, 284 N. Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. Celebrate National Walking Week with a 5k or 10k walk through neighborhoods and bike trail in O’Fallon. Registration is the day of the event at 9:45-10 a.m. at the pavilion next to the YMCA. Face masks must be worn during check-in; social distancing must be maintained. For more information, email gatewaymilers@gmail.com. gatewaymilers.org