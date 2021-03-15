O'Fallon Progress

O’Fallon mayor concerned about new Criminal Justice and Police Reforms Bill in Illinois

By Herb Roach Mayor of O’Fallon

O’Fallon is fortunate to have a well-trained police department that works diligently to keep our city a safe place to live and work.

You can see in other communities what happens when you do not have a well-trained and professional police department. On Feb. 22, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 3653, also known as the Criminal Justice and Police Reforms Bill, into law. Parts of the bill will start to go into effect July 1, 2021, and through July 2023.

Because this new law has some major parts to it that can be far-reaching to all Illinois communities including O’Fallon, I want you to be aware of some of these changes and the effect they can have. This new law has brought an end to cash bail in Illinois. It also requires significant changes to police training policies, body cameras, new guidelines for “decertification” of police officers, and an end to suspended licenses for failure to pay, among several other changes.

I echo the concerns of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police. There is language in the bill that will endanger our communities and make residents in towns and cities of every size feel less safe. For example, with this new law:

Impact on hiring new officers, safety in O’Fallon

The new law will have a great impact on the ability to recruit and retain great police officers. The bill legalizes resistance to arrest in many cases and allows anonymous complaints to end a police officer’s career. Many long-time police officers and many future police officers are reconsidering their career plans.

This could result in less-qualified, well-trained police officers protecting us. We have already seen the largest amount of Illinois police officers in history sign up for positions with the Missouri Highway Patrol.

If you also have concerns about this new law, I encourage you to reach out to your local state elected officials. There should be a trailer bill that we hope, with enough input from citizens, will adjust some of the language in the original bill.

As residents of O’Fallon, you should always be able to reach out to your elected officials and ask questions about what is happening in O’Fallon. Having open communications is important to me and something I care very deeply about. Thank you for reading, and please remember, my door is always open!

