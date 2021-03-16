O’Fallon extends discounts for liquor and video gaming fees due to COVID-19 hardships

O’Fallon businesses up for their liquor license and video gaming renewals have been extended a discount for the five months of COVID-19 mitigation efforts that impacted their revenue.

Mayor Herb Roach told the O’Fallon City Council on Monday, March 15, the local places affected were 41 for liquor licenses and 15 for video gaming. There are four non-profit video gaming licenses.

In letters to those businesses that offer video gaming, City Clerk Jerry Mouser wrote:

“The City of O’Fallon understands the hardships on video gaming license holders as a result of the COVID-19 virus outbreak. The City will discount Video Gaming License renewal costs for the 5 months when mitigation measures were in effect.”

Deputy City Clerk Misty McDonald shared the spreadsheet available on the city’s meeting agenda BoardDocs. According to that, for new renewals, the discount amount the city is offering adds up to $14,533.33 for liquor licenses and $35,000 for liquor licenses.

Normally, the city would take in $25,000 annually for liquor license fees and $60,000 for video gaming fees.

Liquor and video gaming licenses were previously discounted through July 31 in 2020 in the amount of $35,500.

Fees are due by April 30. License fees cover a year — May 1 through April 30.

The period businesses were affected by the Illinois Department of Public Health COVID-19 guidelines for Region 4 began again Aug. 18, when ordered to reduce capacity by 25 percent, take reservations only, have tables for six or less, and eliminate bar stools. That lasted a couple weeks until Sept. 2 when indoor services were eliminated.

That period lasted one month until lifted Oct. 9. But then from Oct. 28 through Feb. 4, higher COVID-19 positivity rates closed everything indoors again.

Region 4 has returned to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan. Region 4 includes Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, and Washington counties. For restaurants and bars, indoor dining and drinking is now permitted for parties of up to 10 people.

A year ago, after the state mitigation measures to combat COVID-19 severely impacted business as usual in O’Fallon, the city took some actions to try to help local businesses with state regulations.

The city prorated both the gambling license fees and liquor license fees to reflect the time when many businesses were fully shut down, Roach said. He could act through the emergency powers he was granted last March.

The public health crisis caused by the coronavirus negatively affected all residents and businesses during 2020 and the start of 2021.

More information about fees for each type of licenses can be obtainedat : https://codelibrary.amlegal.com/codes/ofallon/latest/ofallon_il/0-0-0-14328#JD_116.18

Contracted Services Renewal

In other action, the council renewed its coordinated communications services contract between O’Fallon and Shiloh for dispatch services.

The city is an authorized Public Safety Answering Point operating within the St. Clair County Emergency Telephone System Board. They provide police, fire and EMS services through a licensed radio station.

The council also authorized its memorandum of understanding between the O’Fallon EMS and MedStar Ambulance for interagency communications and interoperability.

The resolution recognizes the need for interagency communications, interoperability, and cooperation between agencies.

The current public safety communications environment has reinforced the agencies to work together to establish communications interoperability and mutual aid plans that cross jurisdictional boundaries.

Mayor’s Appointments

The council approved the mayor’s appointment of Joni Bugger Fultz to the Building Review Commission for a three-year term expiring March 2024 and the reappointment of Susan Holden to the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners for a three-year term expiring March 2024.

Waste Management Error

The mayor said city officials were informed many O’Fallon residents received mailers from Waste Management that included incorrect information about trash and recycling schedules. He said to disregard the information on these mailers if it conflicts with the normal pick-up schedule.

He also read an apology from Waste Management:

“On behalf of Waste Management of Missouri, Inc. we apologize for the recent informational mailer with incorrect service day and recycling service week listed. Your service day and recycling service week are not changing. We are re-printing mailers with corrected information. Please accept our sincerest apologies for the confusion this mailer may have caused the City of O’Fallon residents.”

New Rules

The meeting included more aldermen in the council chambers at O’Fallon City Hall since the state loosened restrictions last month. However, several aldermen attended through Zoom, and so did other city officials and residents.

As of Feb. 4, in-person attendance is limited for all council and committee meetings and will require people to sign up in advance at City Hall. The amount limited will vary for each meeting, but sign-up sheets will be on a first come, first served basis.

They will still allow for virtual attendance and public comments through the virtual meeting. People must register in advance for the meeting.