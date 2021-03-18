O’Fallon Around Town — March 25 edition

Noon Thursday, March 25, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, March 25

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, March 26

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available with several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

Friday, March 26, through Sunday, March 28

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Songs, Prayer and Rituals — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Stéphane Denève returns to Powell Hall as new Assistant Conductor Stephanie Childress — herself a gifted violinist — joins SLSO Associate Principal Second Violinist Kristin Ahlstrom in J.S. Bach’s Double Violin Concerto. Ester Mägi and Arvo Pärt hold the SLSO’s string section in rapt contemplation, while Dmitri Shostakovich’s Chamber Symphony trembles with fear and fury. For tickets and information, call 314-534-1700. slso.org

Saturday, March 27

▪ St. Clair County Historical Society: ‘Two Women. Two Lives. One House.’ — 6 p.m. Online exhibit. A unique tour of the Victorian Home Museum, seen through the eyes of two women who lived and worked there over 150 years ago. For information: facebook.com/events/414554093169408.

Saturday, March 27, & Sunday, March 28

▪ Eckert’s Easter Fun on the Farm — 9 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. (limited ticketed time slots) Eckert’s Country Store & Farms, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Easter Egg-citement celebrations at the farm with safety measures and social distancing in place. Includes ticketed Easter egg hunts, tractor rides around the farm, themed specials at the Country Restaurant, free photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny and more. Tickets $12 per person. Additional dates: April 2-3. eckerts.com

Tuesday, March 30

▪ Cardinal Creek Women’s Golf Association Tee-Off Meeting — 9:30 a.m. Cardinal Creek Golf Course Clubhouse, 1192 Golf Course Road, Scott AFB. Calling all lady golfers: The group plays on Tuesday mornings and welcomes beginners. For information: Mary, 618-580-3595 or Linda, 618-960-6173.

▪ Women of McKendree: Christine Brewer in Concert (virtual event) — 7 p.m. Online via YouTube. Christine Brewer, the Grammy Award-winning recording artist and operatic soprano and McKendree graduate, will perform songs by 20th-century female composers. The event will also feature the McKendree University Choir, members of the Visual and Performing Arts Division, and poetry readings by faculty and staff members. For a free ticket: mckendree.universitytickets.com. For information: facebook.com/events/192435608935181.

Wednesday, March 31

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

Thursday, April 1

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. In “Membership Data Within the Masonic Records of St. Clair Lodge No. 24, Belleville, Ill.,” Worshipful Master and former Lodge Historian William “Bill” Tasso discusses the recent project preserving the Lodge’s history. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited to 100. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/SCCGS.

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Seasonal Wonder — 7:30 p.m. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Spring moves towards summer. Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” brings Pennsylvania settlers to dancing life, while the summer Alps glow and chirp in Arthur Honegger’s “Summer Pastoral.” And Camille Saint-Saëns plays with our curious inner child, unfurling a joyful musical zoo. Additional performances at 11 a.m. April 2-3. For tickets and information, call 314-534-1700. slso.org

Saturday, April 3

▪ Gateway Milers Walking Club Walk — 10 a.m. O’Fallon YMCA, 284 N. Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. Celebrate National Walking Week with a 5k or 10k walk through neighborhoods and bike trail in O’Fallon. Registration is the day of the event at 9:45-10 a.m. at the pavilion next to the YMCA. Face masks must be worn during check-in; social distancing must be maintained. For more information, email gatewaymilers@gmail.com. gatewaymilers.org