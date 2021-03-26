O’Fallon Around Town — April 1 edition

Noon Thursday, April 1, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: O’Fallon Progress Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, April 1

▪ Gateway Greening Free Online Class: Spring Gardening & Planning Your Growing Space — 2-3 p.m. Online via Zoom. This virtual class is hosted by the St. Louis County Library and will be taught by Gateway Greening staff. Learn how to prepare your garden for the growing season and create a plan to keep your it producing all year. We dig deep on the best crops and techniques for springtime in Missouri and how to keep your vegetables healthy. Registration is required. Participants will receive Zoom information via email. Register: slcl.org/content/virtual-program-spring-gardening-and-planning-your-growing-space

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. In “Membership Data Within the Masonic Records of St. Clair Lodge No. 24, Belleville, Ill.,” Worshipful Master and former Lodge Historian William “Bill” Tasso discusses the recent project preserving the Lodge’s history. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited to 100. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/SCCGS.

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Seasonal Wonder — 7:30 p.m. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Spring moves towards summer. Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” brings Pennsylvania settlers to dancing life, while the summer Alps glow and chirp in Arthur Honegger’s “Summer Pastoral.” And Camille Saint-Saëns plays with our curious inner child, unfurling a joyful musical zoo. Additional performances at 11 a.m. April 2-3. For tickets and information, call 314-534-1700. slso.org

▪ Bark in the Park Celebration and Fundraiser — Through Saturday, April 17. Your local park, walking trail or favorite neighborhood spot. Humane Society of Missouri’s annual Bark in the Park celebration is now Bark in YOUR Park, a virtual dog walk benefiting the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Fund. Participants are encouraged to walk, run or hike with their dog on their own or as part of a team, raising funds along the way. Registration is $25, includes T-shirt. Register online at hsmo.org.

Friday, April 2

▪ The Divided City Podcast: Disorientation and Dislocation of Black Families — 10 a.m. Stream online. StitchCast Studio is a youth-led podcast series launched by Saint Louis Story Stitchers Artists Collective in 2019. Episodes are recorded and published on topics determined by youth of color from St. Louis: gun violence, racial divisions in St. Louis, public health and safety issues, compounding issues, and more. StitchCast Studio Special Edition: The Divided City will produce and publish four 1-hour unique podcast episodes featuring African American youth, ages 16 to 24 years old, that live in neighborhoods with high crime and poverty rates in St. Louis. storystitchers.org/stitchcast-studio-special-edition-the-divided-city

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available with several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

Friday, April 2, & Saturday, April 3

▪ Eckert’s Easter Fun on the Farm — 9 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. (limited ticketed time slots) Eckert’s Country Store & Farms, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Easter Egg-citement celebrations at the farm with safety measures and social distancing in place. Includes ticketed Easter egg hunts, tractor rides around the farm, themed specials at the Country Restaurant, free photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny and more. Tickets $12 per person. eckerts.com

Friday, April 2, through Sunday, April 18

▪ 2021 St. Louis Bach Festival — Virtual events. Celebrate the breadth of J.S. Bach’s work with numerous events during the 2021 St. Louis Bach Festival. This year’s fully virtual festival will feature educational opportunities, musically stunning performances, and collaborations with Missouri Botanical Garden, Classic 107.3 FM, and Couts Music Series. The festival is comprised of nine events with free attendance options. For tickets and information: bachsociety.org/festival

Saturday, April 3

▪ Gateway Milers Walking Club Walk — 10 a.m. O’Fallon YMCA, 284 N. Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon. Celebrate National Walking Week with a 5k or 10k walk through neighborhoods and bike trail in O’Fallon. Registration is the day of the event at 9:45-10 a.m. at the pavilion next to the YMCA. Face masks must be worn during check-in; social distancing must be maintained. For more information, email gatewaymilers@gmail.com. gatewaymilers.org

▪ Drive-Thru Egg Drop — 1-3 p.m. O’Fallon Assembly of God, 1400 N. Green Mount Road, O’Fallon. The church parking lot will be mapped out for a drive-thru Easter outreach event. Kids in kindergarten through sixth grade are welcome to come and receive candy-filled eggs, toys, prizes and hear about why Easter is celebrated. Free and open to the community. Easter services will be held at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 4. 618-632-5584 or ofallonassembly.com.

Tuesday, April 6

▪ Prepared Childbirth Class — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. This class teaches relaxation techniques, controlled breathing, physical and emotional changes that occur during labor and birth. Pain control options will be discussed. Both mother and support person learn how to take an active part in the birth process. Fee: $20. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. For more information: hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Mother-Child

▪ Gateway Greening Free Online Class: Spring Gardening & Planning Your Growing Space — 6-7 p.m. Online via Zoom. This virtual class is hosted by the St. Louis County Library and will be taught by Gateway Greening staff. Learn how to prepare your garden for the growing season and create a plan to keep your it producing all year. We dig deep on the best crops and techniques for springtime in Missouri and how to keep your vegetables healthy. Registration is required. Participants will receive Zoom information via email. Register: slcl.org/content/virtual-program-spring-gardening-and-planning-your-growing-space-0

Wednesday, April 7

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

Thursday, April 8

▪ 40th annual Women’s Interfaith Conference — 10 a.m. Online via Zoom. Join the virtual event as we unravel ‘stereotype/fiction’ from reality regarding the perception of various religions and what they actually teach and practice. Although this event is free, donations are accepted. For further details contact Jerri Livingston at 314-469-3553. Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82083856304?pwd=MGVYeDd5Q04xb2hKL015YldHRjdZdz09; meeting ID: 820 8385 6304; passcode: 243343.

Sunday, April 11

▪ Breastfeeding Class — 1-4 p.m. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, One St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. The Breastfeeding class provides information on preparation for feeding, feeding techniques, and common concerns. Additional topics include information on which type of breast pump will best meet your needs, discussion on returning to work and other everyday issues. The class is open to expectant and new mothers. Support persons are welcome. Class is taught by an RN certified lactation counselor. Cost: $10. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. For more information: hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Mother-Child

O’Fallon boys lacrosse defeats Edwardsville

The O’Fallon Township High School boys lacrosse recently posted their first win against Edwardsville since 2012.

Junior Andre Robertson and senior Toby Ybarra keyed the victory with two goals each.