O’Fallon Around Town — April 8 edition

Thursday, April 8

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Bark in the Park Celebration and Fundraiser — Through Saturday, April 17. Your local park, walking trail or favorite neighborhood spot. Humane Society of Missouri’s annual Bark in the Park celebration is now Bark in YOUR Park, a virtual dog walk benefiting the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Fund. Participants are encouraged to walk, run or hike with their dog on their own or as part of a team, raising funds along the way. Registration is $25, includes T-shirt. Register online at hsmo.org.

▪ The Empty Bowl Collinsville Special Fundraising Drive — Through Friday, April 23. The Collinsville Woman’s Club is reaching out to the community for financial support for The Empty Bowl. Any monetary donation would be greatly appreciated. Checks should be made out to the Collinsville Woman’s Club and mailed to P.O. Box 368, Collinsville, IL 62234. Donations may also be made directly to the Woman’s Club members. For information: 618-550-8197.

Friday, April 9

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available with several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Welcome, Stephanie — 7:30 p.m. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Stephanie Childress takes the Powell Hall podium for the first time. The SLSO’s new Assistant Conductor draws on her British homeland in a program bursting with color. Bright yellows and greens in Benjamin Britten’s “Simple Symphony” contrast with the rosy fingers of Sally Beamish’s “The Day Dawn.” Antonín Dvořák’s Serenade for Strings shows us a kaleidoscope of colors. Additional performances April 10 and 11. For tickets and information, call 314-534-1700. slso.org

Friday, April 9, through Sunday, April 25

▪ Jurassic Quest Drive Thru — Hours vary day to day. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Gate 9, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights, Missouri. The nation’s largest touring dinosaur exhibit featuring baby dinosaurs, a fierce T-Rex and more. For tickets and information: jurassicquest.com

Saturday, April 10

▪ O’Fallon Township Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to noon. Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Masks will be required along with limited occupancy due to COVID guidelines. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, plus household items will be available.

▪ Vine Street Market - Micro Market — 9 a.m. to noon. Vine Street Market at O’Fallon Station. Get back in your farmers market routine and come check out the vendors. There will be meat, bread, veggies, eggs, dog treats, art, coffee and more. The regular season kicks off in May. facebook.com/events/2815473885406986

▪ Colorectal Cancer Awareness Drive-Through Event — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cancer Care Center of O’Fallon, 321 Regency Park, O’Fallon. St. Elizabeth’s will give away free at-home colon cancer test kits. If you or a family member are age 45 or older or indicated for a screening due to a colon cancer diagnosis of a first-degree relative, participate in this event to learn more about your screening options and receive a test kit at no charge to you. People picking up the free kits can remain in their vehicles and but are asked to wear masks. Staff will be masked appropriately during the distribution and will bring kits and information to the vehicle. 618-607-5545.

▪ Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois – Operation: You’re Not Alone — Girl Scouts will be out in their communities the weekend of April 10, distributing bags to the doorsteps of their neighbors with instructions on items needed. Anyone who chooses to participate is asked to place items in the bags and leave on their doorsteps for pickup on Saturday, April 24. Girl Scouts will be by to collect the bags, then work with their Troop or Service Unit to assemble and deliver the care packages to nursing homes and long-term care facilities in their communities.

Monday, April 12

▪ Golden Anniversaries: A Discussion Series on the Films of 1971 – ‘Wake in Fright’ — 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 12. Online event. Directed by Canadian Ted Kotcheff and starring Donald Pleasence (“Halloween,” “The Great Escape”), “Wake in Fright” tells the nightmarish story of a schoolteacher (Gary Bond) as he descends into a personal hell at the hands of drunken, deranged derelicts while stranded in a small town in outback Australia. Intro and discussion by Andrew Wyatt, editor of and film critic for Cinema St. Louis’ blog, The Lens. To sign up for the discussion or to find streaming options, visit cinemastlouis.org/wake-fright-andrew-wyatt.

Monday, April 12, & Tuesday, April 13

▪ Chamber Music Society of St. Louis: ‘Czech Mates’ — 7:30 p.m. Virtual concert. Music from the rich traditions of Bohemia: Reicha, Dussek and Dvorák. For tickets and information: chambermusicstl.org/concerts/czech-mates/

Tuesday, April 13

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Donor Bus, 3 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Gateway Greening Free Online Class: Cultivating Culturally-Relevant Learning in the Garden — 6-7 p.m. Online via Zoom. School gardens are a great place to teach academic standards while cultivating community. This class will highlight using the garden to create engaging, experiential learning opportunities that are rooted in cultural relevancy and community. Participants will receive Zoom information via email. For information and registration: facebook.com/events/246400700167990

Wednesday, April 14

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon and online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

Thursday, April 15

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Memorial Hospital Shiloh, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Donors must be 16 years of age or older, feeling healthy and well the day of the Blood Drive. Photo ID required. Lunch provided to all donors. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Gateway Greening Free Online Class: Spring Crops & Planning Your Growing Space — 6-7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Learn how to prepare your garden for the growing season and how to create a plan to keep your garden producing all year. We dig deep on the best crops and techniques for springtime in Missouri and how to keep your vegetables healthy. Participants will receive Zoom information via email. For information and registration: facebook.com/events/806195989942617

Friday, April 16

▪ UCM Derby Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. The Alton Area Cluster of United Congregations of the Metro East brings a night of Kentucky Derby fun. Grab your family, friends and a great hat and be ready to put your brains to the test. Registration deadline: 10 p.m. Thursday, April 15. Register online: ucmetroeast.org/trivia-night

Thursday, April 22

▪ Breastfeeding Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, One St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. The Breastfeeding class provides information on preparation for feeding, feeding techniques, and common concerns. Additional topics include information on which type of breast pump will best meet your needs, discussion on returning to work and other everyday issues. The class is open to expectant and new mothers. Support persons are welcome. Class is taught by an RN certified lactation counselor. Cost: $10. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. For more information: hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Mother-Child

Other O’Fallon Happenings

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital recently announced the renaming of open MRI services at the HSHS St. Elizabeth’s O’Fallon Medical Building, located across the street from the hospital at 1512 N. Green Mount Road in O’Fallon.

St. Elizabeth’s reopened Mid America Imaging Open MRI in early March 2020 after acquiring the service. Effective April 1, the imaging location will be renamed “HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Open MRI” and will become a service under the hospital.

Regular hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. To schedule an appointment, the public can call the hospital’s centralized scheduling number of 618-222-4639.

Other services available in the O’Fallon Medical Building include X-ray, CT and mammography, the UrgiCare Center, HSHS Medical Group – O’Fallon Family Medicine, and Dr. Bradley Tissier, OB/GYN office.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Open MRI utilizes Hitachi’s Oasis High-Field Open Magnetic Resonance (MR) imaging system at this location for its accommodating design that reassures patients, as well as a broad range of clinical capabilities and features to meet the demand of today’s diagnostic imaging professionals.

For patient comfort, the inside of the Oasis gantry provides a 270 unobstructed view which minimizes anxiety and claustrophobia and maximizes a more pleasant environment for the patient during the exam.

The combination of patient comfort with powerful technology and an ultra-fast workstation make patient exams as quick and smooth as possible. The imaging power is further boosted by an array of anatomically specific, optimized receiver coils that allow advanced imaging applications ranging from vascular to orthopedic to women’s health.

Jacqueline Owens, MHA, BS, RDMS, director of imaging at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital said, “We are proud to continue to provide convenient and advanced open MRI services for our patients by offering advanced diagnostic capabilities at several locations in the region.”

Ongoing safety precautions are in place at all St. Elizabeth’s locations for the safety of all. All patients and visitors will also be required to wear a mask upon entering the building and are asked to social distance while in HSHS facilities.