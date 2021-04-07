Soccer clubs from O’Fallon, Belleville joining forces to form Metro Alliance FC

O’Fallon’s youth soccer club — KiXX United FC — and Metro East Legacy FC of Belleville have announced their merger to create the new Metro Alliance FC youth soccer club.

“O’Fallon has one of the largest youth soccer clubs in the area. By combining forces with Metro East Legacy of Belleville, we will now have more available opportunities for our youth, and the youth of the region, to excel in soccer,” said O’Fallon Mayor Herb Roach.

Metro Alliance FC’s mission is to promote the development of youth in the game of soccer, providing opportunities to maximize their skills through training, teamwork and competition.

“KiXX and LEGACY clubs have built two premier youth soccer programs over the past two decades,” said Mary Jeanne Hutchison, O’Fallon director of Parks & Recreation. “By combining our strengths, we are now creating a new powerhouse that will provide greater opportunities for our current and future players.”

“We want to thank the countless volunteers, players and coaches who have built two great clubs in KiXX and Legacy,” said Chris Lashley, president of Metro Alliance FC. “By merging our two clubs, we are helping to realize their dreams of providing the best training and competitive youth soccer organization with a proven track record of helping develop players and secure placements in colleges, universities and professional soccer teams.”

Both the KiXX and LEGACY boards have been working together for the past six months to combine resources and reshape the face of youth soccer in the region which has resulted in their merger. The new board also announced the names of the new directors of boys and girls soccer.

James Chambers, formerly the Legacy director, was named director of girls soccer Development and Donny Sheehan, formerly KiXX director, was named director of boys soccer development.

“This merger is the biggest thing to hit youth soccer in our region in over a decade,” said James Chambers, Metro Alliance FC girls director. “As we head into 2021 tryout season, our combined strength will provide the best training and coaching in the bi-state region.”

Highlights of the merger include:

A boys director and a girls director so each can focus on the development and skills of individual players.

New levels of teams to allow for increased playing time for all skill sets.

Access to the O’Fallon Family Sports Park Soccer Complex and Belle Clair Soccer Park, which, combined, provide 20 fields total (10 all weather and eight premium grass fields).

Expanded competitive tournaments.

Professional athletic training with Elite FT.

Skilled coaches.

“Our new club will have over 800 players at all skill levels,” Sheehan said. “Part of our new structure will be to expand the number of teams so that players at every age level have the opportunity to play more.”

Metro Alliance FC also announced their ID sessions on their new website, MetroAllianceFC.com. They will be at both Belle Clair Park and O’Fallon Family Sports Park from Monday, April 19, through Wednesday, April 21, and Monday, May 10, through Wednesday, May 12.

For a complete list of times and sessions visit MetroAllianceFC.com.