O’Fallon Around Town — April 15 edition

Thursday, April 15

▪ Gateway Greening Free Online Class: Spring Crops & Planning Your Growing Space — 6-7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Learn how to prepare your garden for the growing season and how to create a plan to keep your garden producing all year. We dig deep on the best crops and techniques for springtime in Missouri and how to keep your vegetables healthy. Participants will receive Zoom information via email. For information and registration: facebook.com/events/806195989942617

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Bark in the Park Celebration and Fundraiser — Through Saturday, April 17. Your local park, walking trail or favorite neighborhood spot. Humane Society of Missouri’s annual Bark in the Park celebration is now Bark in YOUR Park, a virtual dog walk benefiting the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Fund. Participants are encouraged to walk, run or hike with their dog on their own or as part of a team, raising funds along the way. Registration is $25, includes T-shirt. Register online at hsmo.org.

▪ Heartlands Conservancy’s Conservations at Home & Garden Spring Sale — Through Thursday, April 22. Sales via online order. The sale features over 80 plant varieties, including native flowers, grasses, shrubs and trees, as well as three tailored Mother’s Day Mother Earth gift packages, rain barrels and composters. Online sales are open now through April 11. Pick-up date: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at Swansea Clinton Hills Conservation Park, 1524 Clinton Hills Parkway, Swansea. https://springsale.heartlandsconservancy.org/

▪ The Empty Bowl Collinsville Special Fundraising Drive — Through Friday, April 23. The Collinsville Woman’s Club is reaching out to the community for financial support for The Empty Bowl. Any monetary donation would be greatly appreciated. Checks should be made out to the Collinsville Woman’s Club and mailed to P.O. Box 368, Collinsville, IL 62234. Donations may also be made directly to the Woman’s Club members. For information: 618-550-8197.

Friday, April 16

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Airs and Dances — 11 a.m. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Music whisks us to another time. Luigi Boccherini’s Overture brays and leaps and sings. The SLSO’s Xiaoxiao Qiang and Shannon Williams find the luminous core of W.A. Mozart’s Sinfonia concertante. Ottorino Respighi reaches into the music of his country’s past, bringing back the “Ancient Airs and Dances.” Additional performances April 17 and 18. For tickets and information, call 314-534-1700. slso.org

▪ SIUE Center for STEM Research, Education and Outreach presents Dr. Ebony McGee — 2-4 p.m. Online via Zoom. Guest speaker Dr. Ebony McGee presents an important conversation on what it means to be racially marginalized, while minoritized in the context of learning and achieving in STEM higher education and in STEM professions. Register at: https://siue.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TqwMB2EpR1S_tWC95zGaMw.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ UCM Derby Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. The Alton Area Cluster of United Congregations of the Metro East brings a night of Kentucky Derby fun. Grab your family, friends and a great hat and be ready to put your brains to the test. Registration deadline: 10 p.m. Thursday, April 15. Register online: ucmetroeast.org/trivia-night

Saturday, April 17

▪ Origami in the Garden — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays through Sunday, Oct. 10. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. An exhibition featuring the works of Jennifer and Kevin Box and their collaboration of origami artists elevates the ancient art of origami to new heights. Cost is included with Garden admission; free for members. mobot.org/origami

▪ O’Fallon Masonic Lodge #576 Springtime BBQ — 11 a.m .to 4 p.m. O’Fallon Masonic Lodge #576, 122 E. State St., O’Fallon. $10 pork steak plate; $7 pork steak sandwich. Carryout and limited seating. Sponsored by O’Fallon Lodge No. 576, A.F. & A.M. 618-420-8684.

▪ Riverbend Earth Day Festival — 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Live music, environmental education, tasty food and drinks, local artisan market. Free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/1220557548400564

Tuesday, April 20

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington, O’Fallon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Workshop for Parents of Future College Students — 6-7 p.m. Southwestern Illinois College, Belleville campus, LA Building, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville, or online via Microsoft Teams. Workshop is for parents of any grade level to learn the ins and outs of sending a child to college. Check-in for in-person guests starts at 5:45 p.m. For information, 618-235-2700, ext. 5200 or swic.edu.

Wednesday, April 21

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

Thursday, April 22

▪ The Hett Film Art Series: ‘Anthropocene: The Homan Epoch’ (2018) — 6 p.m. Thursday, April 22. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. Filmmakers travel to six continents and 20 different countries to capture stunning images chronicling the catastrophic path traveled by our species over the last century. Screen Talk host: Dr. Martha Patterson, professor of English. Free admission. For more information, visit theHett.com or call 618-537-6863.

Other area happenings

▪ American Pickers to Film in Illinois — During the month of May. The “American Pickers” TV show is looking for leads and would love to explore hidden treasures in the area. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. Facebook: @GotAPick

▪ Community Feed My Lambs 2021 — For the past 10 years, a group of local churches have partnered together to provide lunches for local O’Fallon and Shiloh families. This free service will be offered again this year from June 7 to Aug. 13. Volunteers prepare sack lunches and deliver them to specific stops which have been coordinated with the local school administrators. These meals will be funded through donations from the participating church congregations. Donations can be sent to St. Michael’s Episcopol Church, 111 O’Fallon-Troy Road, O’Fallon, IL 62269, with Community Feed My Lambs in the memo line. All donations will go directly to Community Feed My Lambs and all donors will receive a tax donation receipt. Contact Linda Kahley lkahley@gmail.com for more information.