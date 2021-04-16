O’Fallon Around Town — April 22 edition

Noon Thursday, April 22, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, April 22

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Heartlands Conservancy’s Conservations at Home & Garden Spring Sale — Through Thursday, April 22. Sales via online order. The sale features over 80 plant varieties, including native flowers, grasses, shrubs and trees, as well as three tailored Mother’s Day Mother Earth gift packages, rain barrels and composters. Online sales are open now through April 11. Pick-up date: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at Swansea Clinton Hills Conservation Park, 1524 Clinton Hills Parkway, Swansea. https://springsale.heartlandsconservancy.org/

▪ The Empty Bowl Collinsville Special Fundraising Drive — Through Friday, April 23. The Collinsville Woman’s Club is reaching out to the community for financial support for The Empty Bowl. Any monetary donation would be greatly appreciated. Checks should be made out to the Collinsville Woman’s Club and mailed to P.O. Box 368, Collinsville, IL 62234. Donations may also be made directly to the Woman’s Club members. For information: 618-550-8197.

Friday, April 23

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Musical Journey — 7:30 p.m. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. In a time of limited travel, Leonard Slatkin takes us across the globe. Englishman Benjamin Britten writes an ode to his mentor, music that dances, sings, sobs, and celebrates. The SLSO’s Erin Schreiber finds the folk-like, Romani spark at the heart of Maurice Ravel’s “Tzigane.” And Alberto Ginastera sings the songs of his native Argentina in “Variaciones concertantes.” Additional performances April 24 and 25. For tickets and information, call 314-534-1700. slso.org

Saturday, April 24

▪ Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois ‘Operation: You’re Not Alone’ Collection — Area Girl Scouts will collect donation bags that were delivered to homes the weekend of April 10. Participants are asked to place items in the bags and leave on their doorsteps for pickup. Donations will be assembled and delivered in care packages to nursing homes and long-term care facilities in the community.

▪ Caffeine and Chrome — 9 a.m. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Enjoy this free community car cruise at the showroom. Includes coffee and snacks, new posters, giveaways. All makes and models are welcome. Plenty of parking. facebook.com/events/221236812928254

▪ DEA National Rx Take Back Day — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Various locations. Clean out medicine cabinets and turn in — safely and anonymously — unused or expired prescription drugs. To find a collection site in your area, visit takebackday.dea.gov.

▪ Live from The Sheldon: Zakir Hussain — 7 p.m. Free online streaming event. Widely considered the father of the contemporary world music movement and a classical tabla virtuoso, percussionist Zakir Hussain is an international phenomenon. One of the most influential musicians of the past 50 years, and co-founder of the legendary fusion band Shakti, Hussain is known for his masterful improvisations and brilliant live performances. To watch “Live From The Sheldon,” follow The Sheldon and HEC Facebook pages, and subscribe to The Sheldon’s and HEC’s YouTube channels.

Sunday, April 25

▪ Corpus Christi Church Drive Thru Chicken Dinner — 3-7 p.m. Corpus Christi Church, 1 Park Drive, Shiloh. Drive thru chicken dinner. Cost: $11 per meal, includes 1/2 fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and corn. facebook.com/events/2851732055042729

▪ Southern Illinois Homecoming Gospel Choir — 6 p.m. O’Fallon Assembly of God, 1400 N. Green Mount Road, O’Fallon. The Homecoming Gospel Choir will sing southern gospel songs and traditional hymns presented in the Gaither style. Free admission. A love offering will be received. 618-632-5584 or 618-245-9133.

Monday, April 26

▪ Coffee Talk with Caregivers — 1-2 p.m. Online via Zoom. An informational virtual group created for caregivers of aging loved ones with memory loss. There is no charge to participate and anyone from anywhere is welcome to join. The family caregivers who attend will have a front row seat to the discussions about a variety of topics to help support and educate about caregiving, life, family, self-care, problem-solving, communication, behaviors, and so much more. An email address is required to send a Zoom invitation. Call 618-344-5008 to attend.

▪ Chamber Music Society of St. Louis: ‘Invitation to the Dance’ — 7:30 p.m. Virtual event. Guest Artist Leonard Slatkin leads The Chamber with music inspired by dance. For tickets and information: chambermusicstl.org.

Wednesday, April 28

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Station and online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Free Suicide Prevention Training — 6 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual suicide prevention training appropriate for ages 14 and older and intended for any community member interested in learning how to recognize the warning signs of suicide, questions someone about their suicidality, persuade them to get help and learn about resources to help. Training is free and limited to 30 participants per session. Held monthly on the fourth Wednesday. For additional information or to register: https://tinyurl.com/yxr6q2wb.

Thursday, April 29

▪ Gateway Greening Free Online Class: Summer Crops and Cover Crops — 6-7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Beat the heat of summer gardening and learn techniques that will keep your tomatoes and other summer crops flourishing. We will cover how to plant and maintain healthy summer crops, what pests and disease to look out for, and quick growing summer cover crops for empty beds. Participants will receive Zoom information via email. For information and registration: facebook.com/events/982655409141897

Other area happenings

▪ American Pickers to Film in Illinois — During the month of May. The “American Pickers” TV show is looking for leads and would love to explore hidden treasures in the area. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. Facebook: @GotAPick

▪ O’Fallon Volunteer Fire Company 22nd annual Spring Golf Classic — 11 a.m. Friday, June 4. Tamarack Country Club, 800 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. Shotgun start for the 18-hole, four-person scramble. Cost: $80 per person/$320 per team. For information: 618-624-4515 or jvalentine@ofallon.org.

▪ Community Feed My Lambs 2021 — For the past 10 years, a group of local churches have partnered together to provide lunches for local O’Fallon and Shiloh families. This free service will be offered again this year from June 7 to Aug. 13. Volunteers prepare sack lunches and deliver them to specific stops which have been coordinated with the local school administrators. These meals will be funded through donations from the participating church congregations. Donations can be sent to St. Michael’s Episcopol Church, 111 O’Fallon-Troy Road, O’Fallon, IL 62269, with Community Feed My Lambs in the memo line. All donations will go directly to Community Feed My Lambs and all donors will receive a tax donation receipt. Contact Linda Kahley, lkahley@gmail.com for more information.

Guaranteed Rate Celebrates New Branch in O’Fallon

Guaranteed Rate, one of America’s top five retail mortgage lenders, recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the company’s new branch in O’Fallon, attended by representatives from the O’Fallon Chamber of Commerce. The new office is located at 111A W. State St., a short distance from Scott Air Force Base.

“I am extremely excited to serve the O’Fallon community with our new location,” said Cara Srogus, the location’s branch manager. “Since our doors opened in December, we have been fortunate enough to meet many local business owners and members of the community. We also have a true passion for our military homebuyers and wanted to choose a convenient location for them.”

Along with Srogus, who has more than 20 years of industry experience, the new branch will be supported by Sara Long, a mortgage consultant; Scott Struense, a business development associate; and Kevin Johnson, a licensed sales assistant. Srogus and her team will have a special focus on assisting veterans and active-duty military members in the homebuying process.

“We are thrilled to be bringing such an experienced team to our new branch in O’Fallon,” said Greg Griffin, a senior vice president of strategic growth for guaranteed rate. “Their combined knowledge and expertise will be an invaluable asset as we continue to grow throughout the region.”

To learn more, please visit rate.com/carasrogus.

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s Wound Care Center earns recognition

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s Wound Care Center in O’Fallon has been named a recipient of the Center of Distinction award by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.

The center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction rates higher than 92% and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92% within 28 median days to heal. There were 555 Centers eligible for the Center of Distinction award and 278 achieved the honor. Other Hospital Sisters Health System hospitals receiving this same honor include HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.

“We are pleased to have received this national distinction,” shared St. Elizabeth’s President and CEO Patti Fischer. “The high-quality, safe care that our Wound Care Center provides is often life changing for many of the patients that enter its doors. This award is a testament to that exceptional care, and we congratulate all involved for their dedication and ongoing commitment to our patients.”

St. Elizabeth’s Wound care Center is a member of the Healogics network of over 600 Wound Care Centers and offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.

For more information about St. Elizabeth’s Wound Care Center, call 618-234-2120 ext. 32742. A physician referral is not required.

For more information about HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, visit steliz.org.