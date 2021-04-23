O’Fallon Around Town — April 29 edition

Noon Thursday, April 29, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, April 29

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, April 30

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Sweet Serenades — 11 a.m. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Two perspectives on the stately Classical style, a century apart. Strauss’s elegant winds envelop the hall with warmth. Mozart’s Gran partita becomes the center of attention at a sumptuous party. Additional performances May 1 and 2. For tickets and information, call 314-534-1700 or visit slso.org.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

Saturday, May 1

▪ O’Fallon Garden Club Plant Sale — 8:30 a.m. to noon. AgeSmart Community Resources, 801 W. State St., O’Fallon. Perennials, annual and herbs available. Many plants from members’ gardens.

▪ Prepared Childbirth Class Saturday — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. This class teaches relaxation techniques, controlled breathing, physical and emotional changes that occur during labor and birth. Pain control options will be discussed. Both mother and support person learn how to take an active part in the birth process. Fee: $20. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. For more information: hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Mother-Child

Sunday, May 2

▪ The Metro East Coin & Currency Club 39th annual Spring Coin Show — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia (Route 159), Collinsville. The show offers a wide variety of US and World coins, paper money, tokens, medals, books and collecting supplies. Free hourly door prizes, free attendance, free parking, free appraisals of coins, currency, medals, tokens, gold, silver and jewelry. Big Raffle that includes gold and silver coins. Open to the public and observing State of Illinois Covid-19 restrictions. For updates and more information go to MetroEastCoinCurrencyClub.com.

Tuesday, May 4, & Tuesday, May 11

▪ Prepared Childbirth Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. This two-part class teaches relaxation techniques, controlled breathing, physical and emotional changes that occur during labor and birth. Pain control options will be discussed. Both mother and support person learn how to take an active part in the birth process. Fee: $20. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. For more information: hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Mother-Child

Wednesday, May 5

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

Thursday, May 6

▪ Breastfeeding Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. The Breastfeeding class provides information on preparation for feeding, feeding techniques, and common concerns. Additional topics include information on which type of breast pump will best meet your needs, discussion on returning to work and other everyday issues. The class is open to expectant and new mothers. Support persons are welcome. Class is taught by an RN certified lactation counselor. Cost: $10. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. For more information: hshs.org/StElizabeths/Events/Mother-Child

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Dennis Northcott presents “Interesting and Amusing Documents in the Missouri Historical Society Collections.” The meeting is open to the public. Space is limited to 100. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/SCCGS.

Friday, May 7

▪ Tri Township Library Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. To comply with guidelines, people are asked to make a reservation for a time slot by calling 618-667-2133. Each time slot is 30 minutes and there are 25 customers per time slot. Mask and social distancing will be enforced. The book sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Other area happenings

▪ American Pickers to Film in Illinois — During the month of May. The “American Pickers” TV show is looking for leads and would love to explore hidden treasures in the area. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. Facebook: @GotAPick

▪ O’Fallon Volunteer Fire Company 22nd annual Spring Golf Classic — 11 a.m. Friday, June 4. Tamarack Country Club, 800 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. Shotgun start for the 18-hole, four-person scramble. Cost: $80 per person/$320 per team. For information: 618-624-4515 or jvalentine@ofallon.org.

▪ Community Feed My Lambs 2021 — For the past 10 years, a group of local churches have partnered together to provide lunches for local O’Fallon and Shiloh families. This free service will be offered again this year from June 7 to Aug. 13. Volunteers prepare sack lunches and deliver them to specific stops which have been coordinated with the local school administrators. These meals will be funded through donations from the participating church congregations. Donations can be sent to St. Michael’s Episcopol Church, 111 O’Fallon-Troy Road, O’Fallon, IL 62269, with Community Feed My Lambs in the memo line. All donations will go directly to Community Feed My Lambs and all donors will receive a tax donation receipt. Contact Linda Kahley lkahley@gmail.com for more information.