O'Fallon Progress

O’Fallon High School boys tennis team performing well this spring

For the Progress

Here are recent results from the O’Fallon Township High School boys tennis team:

Boys Singles - Wednesday, April 14: O’Fallon versus Belleville West

Boys Doubles - Wednesday, April 14: O’Fallon versus Belleville West

Boys Singles - Wednesday, April 21: O’Fallon versus Collinsville High School

Boys Doubles - Wednesday, April 21: O’Fallon versus Collinsville High School

Boys Singles - Friday, April 23: O’Fallon versus John Burroughs School

Boys Doubles - Friday, April 23: O’Fallon versus John Burroughs School

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service