O’Fallon High School boys tennis team performing well this spring
Here are recent results from the O’Fallon Township High School boys tennis team:
Boys Singles - Wednesday, April 14: O’Fallon versus Belleville West
Evan Potter, O’Fallon defeated Jonah Blanquart, Belleville West: 6-0, 6-1
Gavin Sohn, O’Fallon defeated Jake Buettner, Belleville West: 6-0, 6-0
Kaden Vollmer, O’Fallon defeated Oscar Holm, Belleville West: 6-3, 6-0
Nic Strobel, O’Fallon defeated Jack Durante, Belleville West: 6-4, 7-5
Luke Russo, O’Fallon defeated Khole Germann, Belleville West: 6-1, 7-5
Cameron Woll, O’Fallon defeated Carter Blanquart, Belleville West: 6-2, 6-0
Boys Doubles - Wednesday, April 14: O’Fallon versus Belleville West
Kaden Vollner/Gavin Sohn, O’Fallon defeated Jake Buettner/Oscar Holm, Belleville West: 8-1
Evan Potter/Nic Strobel, O’Fallon defeated Jonah Blanquart/Carter Blanquart, Belleville West: 8-1
Cameron Woll/Rowan Brunner, O’Fallon defeated Jack Durante/Gabe Kufman, Belleville West: 8-2
Boys Singles - Wednesday, April 21: O’Fallon versus Collinsville High School
Gavin Sohn, O’Fallon defeated Nathan Weil, Collinsville: 6-0, 6-0
Kaden Vollmer, O’Fallon defeated Brad Lentz, Collinsville: 6-0, 6-0
Nic Strobel, O’Fallon defeated Damien Dedmon, Collinsville: 6-0, 6-0
Luke Russo, O’Fallon defeated Silas Miller, Collinsville: 6-0, 6-0
Cameron Woll, O’Fallon defeated Lucas Schraeder, Collinsville: 6-0, 6-0
Rowan Brunner, O’Fallon defeated David Larner, Collinsville: 6-0, 6-0
Boys Doubles - Wednesday, April 21: O’Fallon versus Collinsville High School
Gavin Sohn/Kaden Vollmer, O’Fallon defeated Nathan Weil/Brad Lentz, Collinsville: 8-0
Cameron Woll/Rowan Brunner, O’Fallon defeated Silas Miller/Damien Dedmon, Collinsville: 8-0
Luke Russo/Ben VanAlstine, O’Fallon defeated Lucas Schraeder/David Larner, Collinsville: 8-0
Boys Singles - Friday, April 23: O’Fallon versus John Burroughs School
Evan Potter, O’Fallon defeated Rory Sutter, John Burroughs: 6-2, 5-7, 1-0 (8)
Gavin Sohn, O’Fallon defeated Sam Wang, John Burroughs: 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (3)
Grant Dahl, John Burroughs defeated Kaden Vollmer, O’Fallon: 7-6, 6-1
Brice Shearburn, John Burroughs defeated Nic Strobel, O’Fallon: 6-0, 7-5
Uday Vissa, John Burroughs defeated Luke Russo, O’Fallon: 6-0, 6-1
Guarev Muthusamy, John Burroughs defeated Cameron Woll, O’Fallon: 6-1, 6-0
Boys Doubles - Friday, April 23: O’Fallon versus John Burroughs School
Rory Sutter/Grant Dahl, John Burroughs defeated Kaden Vollmer/Gavin Sohn, O’Fallon: 8-6
Evan Potter/Nic Strobel, O’Fallon defeated Sam Wang/Brice Shearburn, John Burroughs: 8-6
Uday Vissa/Guarev Muthusamy, John Burroughs defeated Cameron Woll/Rowan Brunner, O’Fallon: 8-0
