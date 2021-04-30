O’Fallon Around Town — May 6 edition

Noon Thursday, May 6, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, May 6

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Dennis Northcott presents “Interesting and Amusing Documents in the Missouri Historical Society Collections.” The meeting is open to the public. Space is limited to 100. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/SCCGS.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, May 7

▪ Tri Township Library Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. To comply with guidelines, people are asked to make a reservation for a time slot by calling 618-667-2133. Each time slot is 30 minutes and there are 25 customers per time slot. Mask and social distancing will be enforced. The book sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Peter and the Wolf — 11 a.m. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. A memorable cast of characters fills Powell Hall. Brave Peter and his friends work together to defeat a wolf, with the help of Sergei Prokofiev’s colorful music and your virtuoso SLSO. Stravinsky revives dusty Italian music, bringing the mischievous “Pulcinella” to vivid life. Additional performances May 8 and 9. For tickets and information, call 314-534-1700 or visit slso.org.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ Golden Anniversaries: A Discussion Series on the Films of 1971 – ‘Carnal Knowledge’ — 7:30 p.m. Online event. In this bleakly funny collaboration between director Mike Nichols and screenwriter Jules Feiffer, nice guy Sandy (singer Art Garfunkel) and charming schemer Jonathan (Jack Nicholson) meet as college roommates in the late 1940s. Sandy woos and eventually marries the sweetly virginal Susan (Candice Bergen) without knowing that she had cheated on him with Jonathan. Years later, his marriage faltering, Sandy attempts to mimic Jonathan’s promiscuous womanizing, while the misogynistic Jonathan finally tries his hand at monogamy with the gorgeous but emotionally needy Bobbie (Ann-Margret). To sign up for the discussion or to find streaming options, visit cinemastlouis.org/carnal-knowledge-mark-harris.

Saturday, May 8

▪ O’Fallon Township Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to noon. Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, household items available. Masks required with limited occupancy due to COVID guidelines.

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932035238154 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ Lebanon May Market and Garden Festival — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. West Saint Louis Street, Lebanon. Featuring live music, food, more than 50 vendors, several garden and plant vendors. COVID-safe protocols. 618-610-9333 or facebook.com/events/164485535472182.

Monday, May 10

▪ Chamber Music Society of St. Louis: ‘20th Century Unlimited’ — 7:30 p.m. Virtual concert. Saint Louis Symphony Conductor Laureate Leonard Slatkin leads some of the 20th century’s greatest chamber works. For tickets or information: chambermusicstl.org/concerts/20th-century-unlimited

Wednesday, May 12

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon or online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

Other area happenings

▪ Rotary Van Services Resume — The Rotary van is running again. All passengers must wear a mask. Only two riders at a time for now. This is subject to change in the future. Call 618-632-3517 for information or reservations.

▪ Fall 2021 Jay Jolliff Memorial Foundation Scholarships — Deadline is Tuesday, June 1. Applications are now available for students to apply for the Jay Jolliff Memorial Foundation Scholarship. The scholarship will be awarded through funds raised by the Jay Jolliff Memorial Golf Tournament and scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $500 each. Scholarships will be given to students within the Kaskaskia College District who will be attending a college or university in the Fall 2021 Semester. Criteria for the scholarship: Applicant must have a high school diploma or GED; applicant must have participated in a sport while in high school or college; applicant must be a male or female enrolled in a college or university and must maintain a grade point average of 2.5 or above. For more information or to receive an application, contact Cathy Karrick by email at ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ O’Fallon Volunteer Fire Company 22nd annual Spring Golf Classic — 11 a.m. Friday, June 4. Tamarack Country Club, 800 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. Shotgun start for the 18-hole, four-person scramble. Cost: $80 per person/$320 per team. For information: 618-624-4515 or jvalentine@ofallon.org.

▪ Community Feed My Lambs 2021 — For the past 10 years, a group of local churches have partnered together to provide lunches for local O’Fallon and Shiloh families. This free service will be offered again this year from June 7 to Aug. 13. Volunteers prepare sack lunches and deliver them to specific stops which have been coordinated with the local school administrators. These meals will be funded through donations from the participating church congregations. Donations can be sent to St. Michael’s Episcopol Church, 111 O’Fallon-Troy Road, O’Fallon, IL 62269, with Community Feed My Lambs in the memo line. All donations will go directly to Community Feed My Lambs and all donors will receive a tax donation receipt. Contact Linda Kahley, lkahley@gmail.com, for more information.

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital receives national recognition

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital was awarded an “A” in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing St. Elizabeth’s achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care.

“Patients need to know they can put their trust in their health care facility” said St. Elizabeth’s President and CEO Patti Fischer. “With this ‘A,’ our community members can know that we always put our patients first and provide high quality, safe care to the region. Our colleagues deserve all the credit for once again achieving this national recognition, even during an unprecedented time.”

“An ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”

St. Elizabeth’s was awarded an “A” grade April 29 when Leapfrog updated grades for spring 2021. This makes the sixth reporting cohort in a row that St. Elizabeth’s received this top grade.