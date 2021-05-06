O’Fallon Around Town — May 13 edition

Noon Thursday, May 13, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, May 13:

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Beethoven 7 — 7:30 p.m. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Stéphane Denève takes the SLSO on a journey from darkness into light. American composer TJ Cole’s “Death of the Poet” begins in the strange, beautiful depths. Felix Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto lifts into the air in the hands of the SLSO’s Second Associate Concertmaster Celeste Golden Boyer. Ludwig van Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony pushes towards the heavens, dancing all the while. Additional performances May 14 and 15. For tickets and information, call 314-534-1700 or visit slso.org.

Friday, May 14

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2-5 p.m. Auffenberg Dealer Group, 129 Auto Court, O’Fallon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

Saturday, May 15

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932008571490 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sgt. Charles A. Fricke VFW Post 805, 223 W. 1st St., O’Fallon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Live from The Sheldon: Kurt Elling — 7 p.m. Free online streaming event. Kurt Elling’s unmistakable voice and dynamic repertoire have made him one of today’s most compelling jazz vocalists. To watch “Live From The Sheldon,” follow The Sheldon and HEC Facebook pages, and subscribe to The Sheldon’s and HEC’s YouTube channels.

Monday, May 17

▪ Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center Blood Drive — 2-6:30 p.m. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Wednesday, May 19

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

Thursday, May 20

▪ AgeSmart Community Resources: ROCK OUT at the Aging Expo — 9 a.m. to noon. Virtual event. This annual event features resources and information for older adults and caregivers. Includes a keynote address from Dr. Gary Behrman, Clinician, Consultant and Educator, a cooking demonstration and travel presentation. Register for the free Zoom event at https://agesmart.networkforgood.com/events/27462-2021-aging-expo-attendee. 618-222-2561 or agesmart.org.

Other area happenings

▪ Rotary Van Services Resume — The Rotary van is running again. All passengers must wear a mask. Only two riders at a time for now. This is subject to change in the future. Call 618-632-3517 for information or reservations.

▪ Fall 2021 Jay Jolliff Memorial Foundation Scholarships — Deadline is Tuesday, June 1. Applications are now available for students to apply for the Jay Jolliff Memorial Foundation Scholarship. The scholarship will be awarded through funds raised by the Jay Jolliff Memorial Golf Tournament and scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $500 each. Scholarships will be given to students within the Kaskaskia College District who will be attending a college or university in the Fall 2021 Semester. Criteria for the scholarship: Applicant must have a high school diploma or GED; applicant must have participated in a sport while in high school or college; applicant must be a male or female enrolled in a college or university and must maintain a grade point average of 2.5 or above. For more information or to receive an application, contact Cathy Karrick by email at ckarrick@kaskaskia.edu.

▪ O’Fallon Volunteer Fire Company 22nd annual Spring Golf Classic — 11 a.m. Friday, June 4. Tamarack Country Club, 800 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. Shotgun start for the 18-hole, four-person scramble. Cost: $80 per person/$320 per team. For information: 618-624-4515 or jvalentine@ofallon.org.

▪ Community Feed My Lambs 2021 — For the past 10 years, a group of local churches have partnered together to provide lunches for local O’Fallon and Shiloh families. This free service will be offered again this year from June 7 to Aug. 13. Volunteers prepare sack lunches and deliver them to specific stops which have been coordinated with the local school administrators. These meals will be funded through donations from the participating church congregations. Donations can be sent to St. Michael’s Episcopol Church, 111 O’Fallon-Troy Road, O’Fallon, IL 62269, with Community Feed My Lambs in the memo line. All donations will go directly to Community Feed My Lambs and all donors will receive a tax donation receipt. Contact Linda Kahley at lkahley@gmail.com for more information.

HSHS Medical Group welcomes new physician

HSHS Medical Group welcome James Jablonski II, M.D., to their medical team. Specializing in family medicine, Jablonski is now scheduling patients at HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine - Shiloh, located at 1116 Hartman Lane, Shiloh.

James Jablonski II, M.D. Provided

As a primary care provider, Jablonski cares for patients of all ages and offers a variety of services, including minor procedures, general wellness care, well-child exams and chronic illness management.

Jablonski received his medical degree from the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland. He completed the Eglin Family Medicine Residency at Eglin AFB, Florida, and earned his bachelor of science in biology at the United States Air Force Academy at USAF Academy, Colorado. Jablonski is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

To schedule an appointment with Jablonski, please call Kim Schneider, patient advocate, at 833-973-0343.

Tryouts Announced for Newly Merged Soccer Powerhouse

Metro Alliance FC, the new soccer club formed by merging O’Fallon Kixx and Metro East Legacy, announced tryouts will begin on Tuesday, May 11. Metro Alliance FC will be headquartered at the O’Fallon Family Sports Park and Belle Clair Soccer Park.

“We are so excited that Metro Alliance has taken the first step to becoming a youth soccer powerhouse in Southern Illinois,” said O’Fallon Mayor Herb Roach. “We are looking forward to the long-term relationship of this merged club and the opportunities that it will provide to the youth of O’Fallon and the surrounding communities.

“We are also working closely with this new club to shape a long-term agreement that will benefit not only youth sports, but also the residents, businesses, and visitors of O’Fallon.”

The Metro Alliance FC is a new club formed by the merger of O’Fallon KIXX and Metro East Legacy. The mission of the club is to promote the development of youth in the game of soccer, providing opportunities to maximize their skills through training, teamwork and competition at the highest level while inspiring and empowering each player to elevate their potential in the game and in life.

“Interest in soccer continues to grow throughout America. With a new Major League Soccer expansion franchise gearing up for play just across the river in Missouri, we expect youth interest in soccer to be at an all-time high in Southern Illinois over the next several years,” said Chris Lashley, President, Metro Alliance FC.

“As a former soccer player, I can attest to the fact that the game helps to build self-esteem and self-confidence while also instilling the values of respect, responsibility, and good sportsmanship. I’m excited to work hand-in-hand with Mayor Roach, the O’Fallon City Council, and others to maximize the value of the sport not only for our residents but for businesses and visitors of the area, as well.”

For more information on Metro Alliance FC, including information on dates and times of tryouts, visit https://metroalliancefc.com.