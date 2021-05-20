O’Fallon Around Town — May 27 edition

Noon Thursday, May 27, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: O’Fallon Progress Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, May 27

▪ Gateway Greening Free Online Class: Urban Orchard Harvest — 6-7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Learn when and how to properly harvest fruit from your urban orchard so you get the best-flavored fruit and don’t damage your plants potential to keep yielding for you in years to come. You will also learn the best practices for storing and preserving your orchard harvest. facebook.com/events/245573360684654

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, May 28

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

Friday, May 28 & Saturday, May 29

▪ Eckert’s Summer Concert Series — 7 p.m. Eckert’s Belleville Farm, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Free outdoor concerts. Family and pet friendly. Food and beverages available for purchase. Performing this week: Friday - Wax Museums; Saturday - Joanna Serenko. For more information, visit eckerts.com.

Saturday, May 29

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932001904824 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ Caffeine and Chrome — 9 a.m. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Enjoy this free community car cruise at the showroom. Includes coffee and snacks, new posters, giveaways. All makes and models are welcome. Plenty of parking. facebook.com/events/221236819594920

Tuesday, June 1

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 2-6 p.m. St. Clare Catholic School gym, 214 W. Third St., O’Fallon. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Wednesday, June 2

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

Thursday, June 3

▪ St. Clair Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Jack LeChien presents “Belleville Famous Houses: Gustave Koerner’s and Glen Addie.” The lecture is open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/SCCGS.

Saturday, June 5

▪ Prepared Childbirth Class — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. These classes teach relaxation techniques, controlled breathing, physical and emotional changes that occur during labor and birth. Pain control options are discussed. Both mother and support person learn how to take an active part in the birth process. Cost: $20. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. hshs.org/StElizabeths

Sunday, June 6

▪ Breastfeeding Class — 1-4 p.m. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. The Breastfeeding class provides information on preparation for feeding, feeding techniques, and common concerns. Additional topics include information on which type of breast pump will best meet your needs, discussion on returning to work and other everyday issues. Cost: $10. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. hshs.org/StElizabeths

Other area happenings

▪ Rotary Van Services Resume — The Rotary van is running again. All passengers must wear a mask. Only two riders at a time for now. This is subject to change in the future. Call 618-632-3517 for information or reservations.

▪ Help Create a National Park Poster Contest — Deadline is Tuesday, June 1. As part of the Madison County Regional Office of Education’s campaign to help pass HR 2642, students are asked to design a standard size poster depicting Cahokia Mounds with the placement of the title “Make Cahokia Mounds a National Park” included on the poster. Poster entry can be created digitally or with markers and crayons. Contest is limited to one entry per student. Entries due at the Madison County Office of Regional Education #41, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville, by June 1. For more information: roe41.org or kahale@co.madison.il.us.

▪ O’Fallon Volunteer Fire Company 22nd annual Spring Golf Classic — 11 a.m. Friday, June 4. Tamarack Country Club, 800 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. Shotgun start for the 18-hole, four-person scramble. Cost: $80 per person/$320 per team. For information: 618-624-4515 or jvalentine@ofallon.org.

▪ Community Feed My Lambs 2021 — For the past 10 years, a group of local churches have partnered together to provide lunches for local O’Fallon and Shiloh families. This free service will be offered again this year from June 7 to Aug. 13. Volunteers prepare sack lunches and deliver them to specific stops which have been coordinated with the local school administrators. These meals will be funded through donations from the participating church congregations. Donations can be sent to St. Michael’s Episcopol Church, 111 O’Fallon-Troy Road, O’Fallon, IL 62269, with Community Feed My Lambs in the memo line. All donations will go directly to Community Feed My Lambs and all donors will receive a tax donation receipt. Contact Linda Kahley at lkahley@gmail.com for more information.