O’Fallon Around Town — June 3 edition

Thursday, June 3

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ St. Clair Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Jack LeChien presents “Belleville Famous Houses: Gustave Koerner’s and Glen Addie.” The lecture is open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/SCCGS.

Thursday, June 3, through Friday, June 4

▪ Origami After Hours — 6-9 p.m. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. The Missouri Botanical Garden will offer extended hours Thursday and Friday evenings this summer through Aug. 27 with Origami After Hours. Visitors can experience the Garden’s summer exhibit, OrigamiintheGarden, as the sun goes down while enjoying great food, drinks and live music in the Garden. Admission: $14 for adults, $7 for members, free for children 12 and under and members festival-level and above. missouribotanicalgarden.org

Friday, June 4

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

Friday, June 4, through Saturday, June 5

▪ Eckert’s Summer Concert Series — 7 p.m. Eckert’s Belleville Farm, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Free outdoor concerts. Family and pet friendly. Food and beverages available for purchase. Performing this week: Friday - The Pickin’ Chicks; Saturday - Cree Rider with Band. For more information, visit eckerts.com.

Friday, June 4, through Sunday, June 6

▪ Cahokia Mounds Indian Market Days — Noon to 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. The market will showcase artisans and their artistry from a variety of tribal nations, including Navajo, Zuni, Hopi, Cherokee, Oglala Sioux, Santo Domingo, Oneida, Creek, Comanche and Kiowa. Artists’ work includes paintings, drawings, baskets, beadwork, pottery, sculpture, metal work, wood carvings, feather work, flutes, decorated gourds and jewelry. Market items are Native-made and are expressions of the numerous Native communities represented. Reservations are required. cahokiamounds.org

Saturday, June 5

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932011904823 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

Tuesday, June 8

▪ O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce Job Fair — 9-11 a.m. O’Fallon VFW Post 805, 223 W. First St., O’Fallon. There will be 20+ chamber member employers at the fair with the main focus being on the hospitality industry (restaurants and hotels). Other industries represented will be cleaning and fitness. The City of O’Fallon will be represented with jobs for seasonal parks employees. This fair is open to the general public; there is no cost to attend. Attendance prizes. Current CDC mask guidelines apply. OFallonChamber.com

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 3 St. Elizabeth Blvd., O’Fallon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Wednesday, June 9

▪ St. Clair County Republican Central Committee Candidate’s Table — 4-6 p.m. Cobblestone Eatery & Drinkery, 115 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. Meet your Republican elected officials and candidates. 618-416-7370.

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. Online via Zoom. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Music in the Park: Frank Komoromi — 7 p.m. Park Pavilion, 14 Park Drive, Shiloh. Live music. Refreshments available. Masks and social distancing recommended. Free parking. Sponsored by Village of Shiloh. 618-632-1022, ext. 119.

Thursday, June 10

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ECS, 5 Eagle Center, O’Fallon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Memorial Hospital Shiloh, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Breastfeeding Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. The Breastfeeding class provides information on preparation for feeding, feeding techniques, and common concerns. Additional topics include information on which type of breast pump will best meet your needs, discussion on returning to work and other everyday issues. Cost: $10. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org. hshs.org/StElizabeths

Friday, June 11

▪ BBQ: Beers, Bites and Questions Virtual Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Virtual event. Bring your pop culture savvy, your art knowledge, and your 10-member crew to this virtual high IQ bloodsport, while supporting the Contemporary Art Museum’s free exhibitions and programs. For more information or to register: https://camstl.org/event/virtual-trivia-night/.

Other area happenings

▪ Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois: A Virtual Mystery Day Camp — 2-3 p.m. Monday, July 5, through Thursday, July 8. Online via Zoom. Experience day camp from your air conditioned home, sitting in your comfy chair which is an arms length away from the fridge. We can’t give away too many details or we wouldn’t have a very good mystery, but you should know that you will get to participate in activities that make every Girl Scout leap for joy. Grade Level: Daisy, Brownie, Junior, Cadette, Senior, Ambassador. Cost: $25. Registration deadline: Tuesday, June 7. For additional information or to register: gsofsi.org.

▪ Community Feed My Lambs 2021 — For the past 10 years, a group of local churches have partnered together to provide lunches for local O’Fallon and Shiloh families. This free service will be offered again this year from Monday, June 7, to Friday, Aug. 13. Volunteers prepare sack lunches and deliver them to specific stops which have been coordinated with the local school administrators. These meals will be funded through donations from the participating church congregations. Donations can be sent to St. Michael’s Episcopol Church, 111 O’Fallon-Troy Road, O’Fallon, IL 62269, with Community Feed My Lambs in the memo line. All donations will go directly to Community Feed My Lambs and all donors will receive a tax donation receipt. Contact Linda Kahley at lkahley@gmail.com for more information.