O’Fallon Around Town — June 10 edition

Noon Thursday, June 10, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: O’Fallon Progress Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, June 10

▪ Gateway Greening: Pest Management & Companion Planting — 6 p.m. Online via Zoom. Free online class. Using proper pest management can keep your garden healthy and bountiful. The class will cover the basics of integrated pest management, what pests and diseases to look for, and the best techniques for community and home gardens. We will discuss pests for vegetables and fruit trees and give suggestions on what we find to be the best organic techniques to keep your plants healthy and strong. facebook.com/events/315273030153951

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

Friday, June 11

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

Friday, June 11, through Saturday, June 12

▪ Eckert’s Summer Concert Series — 7 p.m. Eckert’s Belleville Farm, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Free outdoor concerts. Family and pet friendly. Food and beverages available for purchase. Performing this week: Friday — The Red Jackets; Saturday — Javier Mendoza presents Hobo Cane. For more information, visit eckerts.com.

Saturday, June 12

▪ O’Fallon Township Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to noon. Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, plus household items available. Masks will be required along with limited occupancy due to COVID guidelines issued by the IDPH.

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932038571487 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ 2021 Annual Symposium of the Illinois Council on Responsible Fatherhood — 1:30-4:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The lineup of speakers includes leading figures in sports, law, advocacy, law enforcement, religion, health and politics. The intended audience is social workers, child welfare workers, family counselors, lawyers involved in matrimonial and family law, educators, politicians and policy makers, clergy, academics, child development experts, juvenile justice workers and interested members of the general public. The event is free and will be available to the public. To register for this important event, please email your name, address and phone number to Jennifer Whiteside at Jwhiteside@LevingLaw.com.

Wednesday, June 16

▪ MOBA 101: Introduction to the Museum of Bad Art — 6:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. The Museum of Bad Art is the world’s only museum dedicated to the collection, preservation, exhibition and celebration of bad art in all its forms. Since 1993, they have collected art from thrift stores, yard sales, sidewalk trash and even the artists who create it. They analyze, compare to classic art and share with thousands of fans around the world. The Museum of Bad Art will present pieces from their collection, each with an insightful, pithy and often humorous commentary. Please email Sarah at ssnyder@jaxpl.org to register and receive Zoom information.

Thursday, June 17

▪ Night at the Zoo presented by First Watch — 5-8:30 p.m. Saint Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. Adults ages 21+ are invited to spend an exclusive, limited-attendance evening among the animals at the Saint Louis Zoo. Enjoy Zoo exhibits and complimentary admission to special attractions, two complimentary drink tickets, a free animal-themed mask, and special discounts at food outlets and gift shops. Advance tickets are required and can be purchased online at stlzoo.org/nightatthezoo.

Saturday, June 19

▪ PEG Can Help Golf Tournament — 8 a.m. Oak Valley Golf Course and Resort, 1230 Abbey Lane, Pevely, Missouri. Registration at 7 a.m. with 8 a.m. shotgun start. Lunch at 12:30 p.m. Entry fee: $100 per person, includes green fees, cart rental, lunch and prizes. Lunch only fee: $20. Benefits Lydia’s House. For info or to register: lydiashouse.org/p-e-g-can-help.

▪ Garden Club of Lebanon Secret Garden Tour —9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lebanon. Self-guided tour of area secret gardens. Garden Tour maps can be picked up at Lebanon Visitors Center, 221 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon, on June 19 as early as 8:30 a.m. Rain or shine. Proceeds benefit the club’s Educational Scholarship program. gardencluboflebanon.org

Other area happenings

▪ Community Feed My Lambs 2021 — For the past 10 years, a group of local churches have partnered together to provide lunches for local O’Fallon and Shiloh families. This free service will be offered through Friday, Aug. 13. Volunteers will deliver prepared sack lunches to specific stops that have been coordinated with the local school administrators. These meals were funded through donations from the participating church congregations. Donations can be sent to St. Michael’s Episcopol Church, 111 O’Fallon-Troy Road, O’Fallon, IL 62269, with Community Feed My Lambs in the memo line. All donations will go directly to Community Feed My Lambs and all donors will receive a tax donation receipt. Contact Linda Kahley at lkahley@gmail.com for more information.

Fireworks Over O’Fallon to be held this year

The Third Annual Fireworks Over O’Fallon will be held on Saturday, July 3, at dusk (approximately 8:30 p.m.). The fireworks will be launched near the west entrance of the O’Fallon Family Sports Park.

“Two years ago, we brought back fireworks for the first time in thirty years. Each year, we will continue to make them bigger and better!” Mayor Herb Roach said. “I hope that all of you will join us in celebrating the holiday and enjoying the community.”

Spectators are asked to park only in designated parking areas. There will be no parking in the grass or side of roadways in the Sports Park. Once all the parking spots are filled, no other vehicles will be allowed in the Sports Park. People may still access the park on foot and watch the fireworks from grass areas. The turf fields and baseball restrooms will be closed. Restrooms near the Splash Pad and north side of the park will be open.

There will also be parking restrictions on the north side of West Nixon and West Madison.

Parking will be prohibited on Venita Drive and Taylor Road. Venita Drive and the west entrance of the Family Sports Park will be closed to traffic approximately five minutes before the firework show begins and reopened immediately following the completion of the show.

At the end of the show, signs and police officers will direct vehicles towards either the east or west exit of the Sports Park (depending on where you parked).

Please be patient and expect delays leaving the Sports Park.

Vendors that are interested in selling merchandise at the Sports Park must receive approval from O’Fallon Parks and Recreation prior to the event. To inquire, contact the O’Fallon Parks & Recreation Department at 618-624-0139.