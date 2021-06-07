O’Fallon Around Town — June 17 edition

Noon Thursday, June 17, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: O’Fallon Progress Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, June 17

▪ Gateway Greening: Summer Pruning for Tree & Cane Fruit — 6 p.m. Online via Zoom. Free online class. Summer pruning is an important step in the care of some fruiting plants including apples, European and Asian pears, blackberries, and some raspberries in order to increase yields and also maintain a smaller size. Learn summer maintenance techniques to keep your plants yielding for years to come. facebook.com/events/143175124465163

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

Friday, June 18

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

Friday, June 18, through Saturday, June 19

▪ Eckert’s Summer Concert Series — 7 p.m. Eckert’s Belleville Farm, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Free outdoor concerts. Family and pet friendly. Food and beverages available for purchase. Performing this week: Friday - Funky Butt Brass Band; Saturday - Jason Eady & Adam Hood. For more information, visit eckerts.com.

Saturday, June 19

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932015238156 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. To comply with guidelines, people are asked to make a reservation for a time slot at 618-667-2133. Each time slot is 30 minutes with 25 customers per time slot. Mask and social distancing will be enforced.

▪ Garden Club of Lebanon Secret Garden Tour — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lebanon. Self-guided tour of area secret gardens. Garden Tour maps can be picked up at Lebanon Visitors Center, 221 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon, on June 19 as early as 8:30 a.m. Rain or shine. Proceeds benefit the club’s Educational Scholarship program. gardencluboflebanon.org

Monday, June 21

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 3-6 p.m. Scott Credit Union, 712 W. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Wednesday, June 23

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Chapter 35 of the Reserve Organization of America — 7 p.m. Online event. Guest speaker, Carlos Fernandez, retired WGEM TV president and current chairman of the Great River Honor Fight board of directors, will talk about his career in journalism and the GRHF’s mission to take veterans to see the veterans’ memorials in Washington, D.C. To request the meeting link, please email the Chapter Secretary at ILROAChapter35@gmail.com.

▪ Music in the Park: 19th and E. Band — 7 p.m. Park Pavilion, 14 Park Drive, Shiloh. Live music. Refreshments available. Masks and social distancing recommended. Free parking. Sponsored by Village of Shiloh. 618-632-1022, ext. 119.

Thursday, June 24

▪ Trivia for Kids’ Sake — 7 p.m. GCS Ballpark, 2301 Grizzlie Bear Blvd., Sauget, and online via Zoom (optional). Teams of 5 or 6 will raise a minimum of $100 per person. All participants who meet their fundraising minimum will be invited to celebrate their efforts at a hybrid trivia event offered both in person and over Zoom. Live participants will experience a cold beer, enjoy ballpark snacks and compete in a friendly game of trivia with friends and colleagues on the GCS Ballpark jumbotron. bbbsil.org/triviaforkidssake

▪ Operatic Encore with the SLSO — 7:30 p.m. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will perform a one-night-only concert of music from operas, led by Daniela Candillari in her SLSO debut and featuring SLSO Assistant Concertmaster Erin Schreiber in Pablo de Sarasate’s “Carmen Fantasy.” For tickets and information: slso.org.

Other area happenings

▪ Community Feed My Lambs 2021 — For the past 10 years, a group of local churches have partnered together to provide lunches for local O’Fallon and Shiloh families. This free service will be offered through Friday, Aug. 13. Volunteers will deliver prepared sack lunches to specific stops that have been coordinated with the local school administrators. These meals were funded through donations from the participating church congregations. Donations can be sent to St. Michael’s Episcopol Church, 111 O’Fallon-Troy Road, O’Fallon, IL 62269, with Community Feed My Lambs in the memo line. All donations will go directly to Community Feed My Lambs and all donors will receive a tax donation receipt. Contact Linda Kahley at lkahley@gmail.com for more information.