O’Fallon High School boys tennis team caps fantastic season with strong showing at state

The O’Fallon Township High School boys tennis team capped off a fantastic season by finishing 16th at the IHSA state tournament, which took place June 10-12.

“Finishing 16th as a team is the best we have ever done at the state tournament, so that’s fantastic,” OTHS coach Erin Thoman said. “The boys all had an awesome season and state tourney. I’m very proud of all of them. Congrats to all of them.”

At state, OTHS standout Evan Potter his his first match at No. 1 singles and then captured the first set of his second match 7-6 and “was playing great tennis,” Thoman said, before cramping at the end of that match. Potter was facing a 9-16 seed and, had he prevailed, would have made it to the round of 16.

”It was unfortunate that Evan began cramping ... he could barely move because of it,” Thoman said. “Then, he had to default his next match.”

Additionally, Gavin Sohn performed well, going 2-2 at state.

“He played really well in all his matches and was so close to making it to Friday of the state tournament,” Thoman said.

The doubles team of Kaden Vollmer and Nic Strobel also impressed, winning their first round match while playing solid tennis throughout.

“It was awesome that all three of our entries won their first round matches so that was six team points right there,” Thoman said.

State tennis tournament — singles

First round

Evan Potter, O’Fallon, defeated Mattas Ciabillis, St. Charles (North): 6-2, 6-2

Gavin Sohn, O’Fallon, defeated Kevin Allison, LaGrange (Lyons): 6-1, 6-1

Second round

Evan Potter, O’Fallon, lost to Andrew Spurck, Palatine (Fremd): 6-7 (1), 6-2, 10-4

Gavin Sohn, O’Fallon, lost to Casey Hishinuma, Palatine (Fremd): 6-1, 6-2

Second round consolation

Evan Potter, O’Fallon, lost to Abhay Hiredesai, Normal (University): Default

Gavin Sohn, O’Fallon, defeated Zeb Alikhan, Palos Hills, (Stagg): 6-0, 6-0

Third round consolation

Gavin Sohn, O’Fallon, lost to Matthew Sengphommachanh, Elgin (High School): 7-6 (3), 4-6 (6)

State tennis tournament — doubles

First round

Kaden Vollmer/Nic Strobel, O’Fallon, defeated Thomas Musgrave/Andrew Passwater, Bradley (B.-Bourbonnais): 6-0, 6-2

Second round

Kaden Vollmer/Nic Strobel, O’Fallon, lost to Wilber Warren/Conner Stelter, Libertyville: 6-1, 6-0

Second round consolation