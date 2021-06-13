O’Fallon baseball team defeats Joliet West, moves one win away from state tournament

The O’Fallon Township High School baseball team defeated Joliet West 6-3 on Friday, June 11, in the Class 4A Sectional 8 baseball championship at Blazier Field.

Junior Connor Lindsey hit a game-tying home run, and Garrett Meyer notched the go-ahead round tripper, while Brandon Haake fired a complete game in leading the Panthers to victory.

O’Fallon improved to 24-9 with the win and advanced to the super-sectional round at 7 p.m. Monday, June 14, against New Lenox-Providence Catholic at Illinois State University.

The sectional crown represented the Panthers’ third in six seasons. A win Monday would send OTHS to the state tournament. Joliet West finished 19-10.

Leading 3-2 into the bottom of the sixth, O’Fallon put the game away with three runs as Xavier Deatherage’s bases-loaded double keyed the uprising. The Panthers then held on in the seventh thanks to a pair of spectacular defensive plays from centerfielder Ethan Crouse.

Panthers defeat Edwardsville in sectional semis

In the sectional semifinal round, O’Fallon ended Edwardsville’s 28-game winning streak with a 4-1 win at Tom Pile Field in Edwardsville.

Mike Larson fired a complete game while fanning 10, while Deatherage’s two-run single in the fifth game OTHS a 2-0 lead. Haidyn McGill added an RBI triple for a 3-0 lead.

The Panthers’ victory snapped the Tigers’ 28-game winning streak that began as they finished 34-4.