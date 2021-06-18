O’Fallon Around Town — June 24 edition

Noon Thursday, June 24, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: O’Fallon Progress Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, June 24

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

Friday, June 25

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

Friday, June 25, through Saturday, June 26

▪ Eckert’s Summer Concert Series — 7 p.m. Eckert’s Belleville Farm, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Free outdoor concerts. Family and pet friendly. Food and beverages available for purchase. Performing this week: Friday — Tommy Halloran and Skamasala; Saturday — Miss Jubilee & The Yas Yas Boys. For more information, visit eckerts.com.

Saturday, June 26

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932028571488 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ Caffeine and Chrome — 9 a.m. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Enjoy this free community car cruise at the showroom. Includes coffee and snacks, new posters, giveaways. All makes and models are welcome. Plenty of parking. facebook.com/events/221236806261588

▪ Ainad Shriners Cajun Blues Fest — 12:30-4:30 p.m. Crehan’s Irish Pub, 5500 N. Belt West, Belleville. This new fundraiser to support the Ainad Shriners, and their many charitable works, is bringing a taste of Cajun cuisine, and fabulous blues music from the Zydeco Crawdaddy’s to Belleville. The event is for ages 21 and over. Tickets are $40 in advance, $45 at the door and includes the Cajun meal, beer, water or soda for the duration of the event, and a commemorative T-shirt. Tickets are available at ainadshriners.org or at Crehan’s.

Wednesday, June 30

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 3:30-6:30 p.m. Skyline Church, 870 Milburn School Road, O’Fallon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Other area happenings

▪ The Shiloh Police Department will conduct special patrols through Tuesday, July 6, looking for drivers and passengers who are not wearing their seat belts, as well as children who are not properly riding in their car seats. The Shiloh Police Department is participating in the “Click It or Ticket” campaign administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds.

▪ The Rotary van is back in service. All restrictions have been lifted and trips to Walmart, Target and St. Clair Square mall will resume. Call the Township office at 618-632-3517 for reservations.

▪ Community Feed My Lambs 2021 — For the past 10 years, a group of local churches have partnered together to provide lunches for local O’Fallon and Shiloh families. This free service will be offered through Aug. 13. Volunteers will deliver prepared sack lunches to specific stops that have been coordinated with the local school administrators. These meals were funded through donations from the participating church congregations. Donations can be sent to St. Michael’s Episcopol Church, 111 O’Fallon-Troy Road, O’Fallon, IL 62269, with Community Feed My Lambs in the memo line. All donations will go directly to Community Feed My Lambs and all donors will receive a tax donation receipt. Contact Linda Kahley at lkahley@gmail.com for more information.