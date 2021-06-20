Oh what a feeling! O’Fallon girls soccer team captures IHSA state championship

Sophomore Kylie McMinn’s goal midway through the second half sent the O’Fallon girls soccer team to their first-ever state championship.

McMinn’s majestic shot lifted the Panthers past previously undefeated LaGrange Lyons (20-1) in the IHSA Class 3A championship game Saturday night at Hoffman States High School.

Needless to say, O’Fallon coach Justin Judiscak was elated.

“It’s so hard to describe ... you put in so much time and effort during the season,” he said. “This is the culmination of a season of hard work and sacrifice. It’s really hard to put into words at this point.”

McMinn’s goal came on a dead ball outside the box. According to Judiscak, the Panthers have a set play that produces multiple options for what’s open and what’s best for the situation. And McMinn executed the plan.

“She hit an amazing shot into the side netting. It was an unbelievable shot,” Judiscak said.

While McMinn certainly was elated, Judiscak noted the sophomore kept her typical even-keel demeanor.

“The thing about Kylie ... she’s just a sophomore, and one of her best attributes is she remains so level-headed out there. No highs or lows. Obviously, she was excited, but she just got back to her position and was locked in and ready to make the next play.”

Grace Vincent, meanwhile, posted the shutout in net and only allowed one goal in two state games.

“She really played well in goal,” Judiscak said. “Not just making the saves she had to make, but being a leader out there with her feet. She’s such a strength of this team.”

Judiscak also praised LaGrange.

“Overall, they’re an excellent. team,” he said. “You don’t make it to the state championship if you’re not a very physical, high level team.”

Overall, O’Fallon finished the season 20-2 with only one loss since April 15. To be sure, Judiscak knows how special this season and group of girls was, and he cherishes winning state.

“It’s a lot to process at this point,” he said. “What I actually did before the game started was I went over the points of the season with the girls where we started to learn more about ourselves. I pointed out an early game against Edwardsville and how we learned something then a game later in the season against Granite City and how we learned ‘this.’

“I’m so proud of how much these girls have grown as a group of young ladies and sacrificed for each other and encouraged each other. They know what it means to be a state champion on and off the field.