O’Fallon Around Town — July 1 edition

Thursday, July 1

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society Meeting — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Zoom. Samantha Bailey moderates, “What You Need to Know About Interviewing Family Members.” Includes a short video and invites attendee input. The lecture is open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/SCCGS.

▪ Belleville Philharmonic Orchestra String Chamber Concert — 7:30 p.m. Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. The Chamber group will play works by Mendelssohn, Dvorak and Elgar. Free admission.

Friday, July 2

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main, Troy. Book donations are accepted during the book sale and on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The book sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

Friday, July 2, through Saturday, July 3

▪ Eckert’s Summer Concert Series — 7 p.m. Eckert’s Belleville Farm, 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville. Free outdoor concerts. Family and pet friendly. Food and beverages available for purchase. Performing this week: Friday - Jeremiah Johnson Band; Saturday - Old Salt Union. For more information, visit eckerts.com.

Saturday, July 3

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932031904821 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ America’s Birthday Parade — 10 a.m. Downtown St. Louis. A safe, family-friendly, celebratory event in honor of America’s 245th birthday. The parade will march west, from Broadway and Market streets at Kiener Plaza to 18th and Market streets near Union Station. It will be broadcast live on KMOV Channel 4. Free and open to the public.

▪ Third annual Fireworks Over O’Fallon — Approximately 8:30 p.m. O’Fallon. The fireworks will be launched near the west entrance of the O’Fallon Family Sports Park. Parking in designated areas only. There will be no parking in the grass or side of roadways in the Sports Park. Once all the parking spots are filled, no other vehicles will be allowed in the Sports Park. People may still access the park on foot and watch the fireworks from grass areas. The turf fields and baseball restrooms will be closed. Restrooms near the Splash Pad and north side of the park will be open.

Sunday, July 4

▪ Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular — Approximately 9:40 p.m. Downtown St. Louis. Keeping with Fair Saint Louis tradition, the Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular will be framed by the iconic Gateway Arch and dazzle over the Mississippi River. (Rain date if necessary is Saturday, July 3.) This will be the largest fireworks show Fair Saint Louis has ever produced. The fireworks are part of the 40th Fair Saint Louis, presented by Enterprise. Fair Saint Louis activities under the Arch – including concerts and food and drink vendors – will return in 2022.

Wednesday, July 7

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Better Breastfeeding Class — 6:30-9 p.m. Memorial Hospital Shiloh, Second Floor Conference Room, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. The Family Care Birthing Center offers monthly breastfeeding classes for expectant mothers, which is taught by certified lactation consultants. The class reviews breastfeeding techniques and is ideal for new mothers or as a refresher course. Enroll mom only. Registration is for 2 people. Partner/Support Person should attend class. Registration Required. Cost: $10. 618-767-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events.

Thursday, July 8

▪ Breastfeeding Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, One St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. The Breastfeeding class provides information on preparation for feeding, feeding techniques, and common concerns. Additional topics include information on which type of breast pump will best meet your needs, discussion on returning to work and other everyday issues. The class is open to expectant and new mothers. Support persons are welcome. Class is taught by an RN certified lactation counselor. Cost: $10. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org.

Saturday, July 10

▪ Prepared Childbirth Class — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. One St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. These classes teach relaxation techniques, controlled breathing, physical and emotional changes that occur during labor and birth. Pain control options are discussed. Both mother and support person learn how to take an active part in the birth process. Cost: $20. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org.

Other area happenings

▪ The Shiloh Police Department will conduct special patrols through Tuesday, July 6, looking for drivers and passengers who are not wearing their seat belts, as well as children who are not properly riding in their car seats. The Shiloh Police Department is participating in the “Click It or Ticket” campaign administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds.

▪ The Rotary van is back in service. All restrictions have been lifted and trips to Walmart, Target and St. Clair Square mall will resume. Call the Township office at 618-632-3517 for reservations.

▪ Community Feed My Lambs 2021 — For the past 10 years, a group of local churches have partnered together to provide lunches for local O’Fallon and Shiloh families. This free service will be offered through Friday, Aug. 13. Volunteers will deliver prepared sack lunches to specific stops that have been coordinated with the local school administrators. These meals were funded through donations from the participating church congregations. Donations can be sent to St. Michael’s Episcopol Church, 111 O’Fallon-Troy Road, O’Fallon, IL 62269, with Community Feed My Lambs in the memo line. All donations will go directly to Community Feed My Lambs and all donors will receive a tax donation receipt. Contact Linda Kahley at lkahley@gmail.com for more information.

Around O’Fallon

The O’Fallon Chapter NR of P.E.O. International has awarded its annual $1,000 scholarship to Ally Denton, a 2021 graduate from O’Fallon Township High School. P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women, help educate women through various forms of financial aid, and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.

Each year chapter NR awards a $1,000 scholarship based on academic achievement, school and community activities, and need to help a deserving young woman purse her educational goals. Denton, this year’s recipient, will be attending the University of Kansas and double majoring in global/international studies and political science.