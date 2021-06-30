O’Fallon Around Town — July 8 edition

Noon Thursday, July 8, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, July 8

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

Friday, July 9

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

Saturday, July 10

▪ Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, plus household items will be available.

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. 1st St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932075238150 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ Prepared Childbirth Class — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. One St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. These classes teach relaxation techniques, controlled breathing, physical and emotional changes that occur during labor and birth. Pain control options are discussed. Both mother and support person learn how to take an active part in the birth process. Cost: $20. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org.

Tuesday, July 13 & 20

▪ Prepared Childbirth Class — 5:30-8:30 p.m. both days. One St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. This two-week class teaches relaxation techniques, controlled breathing, physical and emotional changes that occur during labor and birth. Pain control options are discussed. Both mother and support person learn how to take an active part in the birth process. Cost: $20. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org.

Wednesday, July 14

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Music in the Park: ShortMist - Country Rock — 7 p.m. Park Pavilion, 14 Park Drive, Shiloh. Live music. Refreshments available. Masks and social distancing recommended. Free parking. Sponsored by Village of Shiloh. 618-632-1022, ext. 119.

Thursday, July 15

▪ Night at the Zoo presented by First Watch — 5-8:30 p.m. Saint Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. Adults ages 21+ are invited to spend an exclusive, limited-attendance evening among the animals at the Saint Louis Zoo. Enjoy Zoo exhibits and complimentary admission to special attractions, two complimentary drink tickets, a free animal-themed mask, and special discounts at food outlets and gift shops. Advance tickets are required and can be purchased online at stlzoo.org/nightatthezoo.

Other area happenings

▪ O’Fallon Township is having The Rules of the Road Review Course at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21. The course is designed to give drivers — especially senior citizens and persons with disabilities — the knowledge and confidence needed to renew or obtain a driver’s license. The review course combines an explanation of the driving exam with a practice written exam. This course is FREE of charge. Call the Township at 618-632-3517 for more information.

▪ The Rotary van is back in service. All restrictions have been lifted and trips to Walmart, Target and St. Clair Square mall will resume. Call the Township office at 618-632-3517 for reservations.

▪ Community Feed My Lambs 2021 — For the past 10 years, a group of local churches have partnered together to provide lunches for local O’Fallon and Shiloh families. This free service will be offered through Friday, Aug. 13. Volunteers will deliver prepared sack lunches to specific stops that have been coordinated with the local school administrators. These meals were funded through donations from the participating church congregations. Donations can be sent to St. Michael’s Episcopol Church, 111 O’Fallon-Troy Road, O’Fallon, IL 62269, with Community Feed My Lambs in the memo line. All donations will go directly to Community Feed My Lambs and all donors will receive a tax donation receipt. Contact Linda Kahley at lkahley@gmail.com for more information.