O’Fallon Around Town — July 15 edition

Thursday, July 15

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

Friday, July 16

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ Saint Louis Astronomical Society: ‘Apollo XV: 1971 Mission to the Mountains of the Moon’ — 7:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. An illustrated presentation by John Newcomer of the Saint Louis Astronomical Society, will be featured at the July meeting of the Saint Louis Astronomical Society. Zoom access information will be posted on the Society’s website, slasonline.org. The event, cosponsored by NASA’s Missouri Space Grant Consortium at Washington University, is open to the public free of charge.

Saturday, July 17

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932041904820 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Book donations are accepted during the sale and on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

▪ O’Fallon Moose Lodge 2608 BBQ — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. American Legion Post 137, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Menu includes bratwurst, pulled pork sandwiches, pork steak sandwiches, jumbo turkey legs, coleslaw, potato salad and baked beans. Dine in or carryout. Proceeds will be donated to O’Fallon City Fest. 618-632-8879.

Tuesday, July 20

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Lebanon Lions Club, 412 S. Madison St., Lebanon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

Wednesday, July 21

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ O’Fallon Township is having The Rules of the Road Review Course — 1:30 p.m. O’Fallon Township. The course is designed to give drivers – especially senior citizens and persons with disabilities – the knowledge and confidence needed to renew or obtain a driver’s license. The review course combines an explanation of the driving exam with a practice written exam. This course is FREE of charge. Call the Township at 618-632-3517 for more information.

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church and School, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ O’Fallon Senior Citizens Club — 6:30 p.m. Senior Center, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. The meeting will focus on business, birthdays and cash bingo.

Thursday, July 22

▪ Gateway Greening Free Online Class: Composting at Home — 6-7 p.m. Online event. Composting is the method of converting food scraps into organic fertilizer for plants. Vermicomposting uses worms to convert scraps into castings and compost tea: two fantastic soil amendments. In this virtual class, we will go over how compost is made, different techniques that work for lots of compost, and small amounts of compost. If you are interested in composting or need some help diagnosing your compost pile tune in. Registration is required. Participants will receive Zoom information via email. facebook.com/events/4148769355208398

Other area happenings

▪ Hospital-Wide Career Fair — 3-8 p.m. Thursday, July 29. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Outpatient sign/entrance, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Clinical and non-clinical positions available, from entry level to experienced. Talk directly with recruiters and hiring managers. Immediate onsite interviews with hiring managers. Learn about sign-on bonuses and other incentives for qualified positions. HSHS offers competitive benefits, including education assistance and tuition reimbursement. Giveaways including gift cards and HSHS swag. Registration recommended: https://careers-hshs.icims.com/connect?eventId=57213.

▪ The Rotary van is back in service. All restrictions have been lifted and trips to Walmart, Target and St. Clair Square mall will resume. Call the Township office at 618-632-3517 for reservations.

▪ Community Feed My Lambs 2021 — For the past 10 years, a group of local churches have partnered together to provide lunches for local O’Fallon and Shiloh families. This free service will be offered through Friday, Aug. 13. Volunteers will deliver prepared sack lunches to specific stops that have been coordinated with the local school administrators. These meals were funded through donations from the participating church congregations. Donations can be sent to St. Michael’s Episcopol Church, 111 O’Fallon-Troy Road, O’Fallon, IL 62269, with Community Feed My Lambs in the memo line. All donations will go directly to Community Feed My Lambs and all donors will receive a tax donation receipt. Contact Linda Kahley at lkahley@gmail.com for more information.