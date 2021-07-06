Inaugural BazaArt and Chalk It Up To Art event in O’Fallon deemed big success

With its rainbow colors enlivening the O’Fallon landscape, BazaArt and Chalk It Up drew a crowd to the downtown district June 26 taking in several activities.

“We are so thankful and appreciative for (the) turn out. Way to go, OFallon!” said Cory Hollerbach, owner of Art Gecko Studio, one of the event organizers. “It was a huge success because people came to watch and participate in O’Fallon’s first chalk contest and supported it.”

The winners of the Chalk It Up To Art! contest were:

Grand Prize: Maria Knecht with 3D hopscotch blocks.

Maria Knecht with 3D hopscotch blocks. First Place: 5x5 spot, Helena Colyott with dragon.





5x5 spot, Helena Colyott with dragon. Second Place: Sarah Abbott with a Koi pond.





Sarah Abbott with a Koi pond. People’s Choice: Dan Cassen with superhero Ironman.





“Thank you to all the musicians that came — Mr. Deborah, Three Corners Serenade, and Mississippi Crossing who got drenched — were at the Chalk side. Vine Street Market side had Angela French in the morning, then Justin Jangler played at BazaArt at the O’Fallon Station in the evening” Hollerbach said.

“Thank you to the Philly Wagon (Flament Co’s Pizza and TC Treats), Boarding House Bistro, Gears at Bike Surgeon, and The Depot Bar and Grill for participating in this event and allowing the event to take up a lot, if not all, of your parking spaces,” she said.

“Thank you to Sarah Burton and the Parks and Rec Department for believing in this idea, and believing so passionately in the arts, and working so awesome with the city to make this event happen,” she said.

“Thanks to Jon Greenwood at Bike Surgeon for also believing in this event and helping make it official with his passion for downtown, and voice with the city approval process.

“Thank you to all the city officials for coming down to see what amazing talent came out to participate and make the downtown come alive again with color.

“Thank you to all the artists for coming out and sharing your love and talent with the Downtown District. I enjoyed meeting each and every one of you, and you were also amazing to watch, and see the creativity flow.”

Hollerbach said they will be planning a second annual event for next summer scheduled for June 4.