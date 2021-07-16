O’Fallon Around Town — July 22 edition

Noon Thursday, July 22, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: O’Fallon Progress Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, July 22

▪ Gateway Greening Free Online Class: Composting at Home — 6-7 p.m. Online event. Composting is the method of converting food scraps into organic fertilizer for plants. Vermicomposting uses worms to convert scraps into castings and compost tea: two fantastic soil amendments. In this virtual class, we will go over how compost is made, different techniques that work for lots of compost, and small amounts of compost. If you are interested in composting or need some help diagnosing your compost pile, tune in. Registration is required. Participants will receive Zoom information via email. facebook.com/events/4148769355208398

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

Friday, July 23

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-5 p.m. Club Fitness, 1234 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

Saturday, July 24

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932005238157 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition: ‘Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II’ — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Soldiers Memorial Military Museum, 1315 Chestnut St., St. Louis. The exhibition examines the complicated history and impact of Executive Order 9066 that led to the incarceration of Japanese Americans following the attack on Pearl Harbor. Exhibit on view through Sunday, Oct. 3. Free admission, reservations required. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. mohistory.org

Sunday, July 25

▪ Doll, Teddy bear and Toy Show — 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Belle-Clair Fairgrounds Expo Center, 200 Southd Belt East, Belleville. Featuring antique and collectible dolls, teddy bears and toys. Admission: $5, 12 and under enter free. Early bird buying 8:30 a.m. with $8 admission. Door prizes, silent auction. 618-540-9054.

Monday, July 26; Wednesday, July 28; & Friday, July 30

▪ Vacation Bible School: Rocky Railway - Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through — 5:30-8:30 p.m. Blessed Savior Lutheran Church, 1205 N. Lincoln Ave., O’Fallon. VBS Offerings will go to support the Chakota Therapeutic Riding Center in Germantown. Registration open to children ages 4-11. No cost to attend. For information or to register: mybslc.org.

Tuesday, July 27

▪ The Sheldon - Arts Without Borders - Mark Appling Fisher: Through a Glass, Darkly — 6 p.m. Nancy Spirtas Kranzberg Gallery, The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Artist Mark Appling Fisher will discuss his Sheldon exhibit, “Through a Glass, Darkly,” on view through Sept. 6. Free admission. Reservations recommended but not required. Email rgunter@thesheldon.org to reserve your spot. thesheldon.org/events/gallery-talk-mark-appling-fisher

Wednesday, July 28

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Music in the Park: Vince K. - Variety — 7 p.m. Park Pavilion, 14 Park Drive, Shiloh. Live music. Refreshments available. Masks and social distancing recommended. Free parking. Sponsored by Village of Shiloh. 618-632-1022, ext. 119.

Thursday, July 29

▪ Hospital-Wide Career Fair — 3-8 p.m. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Outpatient sign/entrance, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Clinical and non-clinical positions available, from entry level to experienced. Talk directly with recruiters and hiring managers. Immediate onsite interviews with hiring managers. Learn about sign-on bonuses and other incentives for qualified positions. HSHS offers competitive benefits, including education assistance and tuition reimbursement. Giveaways including gift cards and HSHS swag. Registration recommended: https://careers-hshs.icims.com/connect?eventId=57213.

Other area happenings

▪ Chairman’s Invitational Golf Tournament — 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6. Tamarack Golf Course, 800 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. Registration at 8 a.m. Shotgun start 9 a.m. PGA pros on site to help teams. Cost: $100 per golfer/$360 per team of four, includes 18 holes of golf, cart rental, range balls, two drink tickets and dinner. Prizes, 50/50 raffle, silent auction, drawings, mulligans. Register by Tuesday, Aug. 3. For information: facebook.com/StClairRepublicans

▪ The Rotary van is back in service. All restrictions have been lifted and trips to Walmart, Target and St. Clair Square mall will resume. Call the Township office at 618-632-3517 for reservations.

▪ Community Feed My Lambs 2021 — For the past 10 years, a group of local churches have partnered together to provide lunches for local O’Fallon and Shiloh families. This free service will be offered through Friday, Aug. 13. Volunteers will deliver prepared sack lunches to specific stops that have been coordinated with the local school administrators. These meals were funded through donations from the participating church congregations. Donations can be sent to St. Michael’s Episcopol Church, 111 O’Fallon-Troy Road, O’Fallon, IL 62269, with Community Feed My Lambs in the memo line. All donations will go directly to Community Feed My Lambs and all donors will receive a tax donation receipt. Contact Linda Kahley at lkahley@gmail.com for more information.

HSHS Medical Group in Shiloh welcomes new team member

HSHS Medical Group welcomes Amy Redmer, MD, to their medical team. Specializing in family medicine, Redmer is now scheduling patients at HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine - Shiloh, located at 1116 Hartman Lane in Shiloh.

As a primary care provider, Redmer cares for patients of all ages and offers a variety of services, including minor procedures, general wellness care, well-child exams and chronic illness management.

Redmer received her medical degree from Chicago Medical School in Chicago. She completed a family medicine residency at Naval Hospital Jacksonville in Jacksonville, Florida, and earned her bachelor of science in human evolutionary biology at Northwestern University in Evanston. Redmer is board certified by the American Academy of Family Physicians.

To schedule an appointment with Redmer, please call Kim Schneider, patient advocate, at 833-973-0343.