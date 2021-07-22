O’Fallon Around Town — July 29 edition

Noon Thursday, July 29, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, July 29

▪ Hospital-Wide Career Fair — 3-8 p.m. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Outpatient sign/entrance, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Clinical and non-clinical positions available, from entry level to experienced. Talk directly with recruiters and hiring managers. Immediate onsite interviews with hiring managers. Learn about sign-on bonuses and other incentives for qualified positions. HSHS offers competitive benefits, including education assistance and tuition reimbursement. Giveaways including gift cards and HSHS swag. Registration recommended: https://careers-hshs.icims.com/connect?eventId=57213.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

Friday, July 30

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Presentation: The Use of Paraquat/Gramoxone and Its Connection to Parkinson’s Disease — Noon. Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon. For those who work near farmland and have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Complimentary lunch provided. Presented by Milberg.Cares. 618-414-3544.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — Noon to 5 p.m. Hilton Hotel, 360 Regency Park, O’Fallon. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 1-5 p.m. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 255 Fairwood Hills Road, O’Fallon. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

Saturday, July 31

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932051904819 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ Caffeine and Chrome — 9 a.m. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Enjoy this free community car cruise at the showroom. Includes coffee and snacks, new posters, giveaways. All makes and models are welcome. Plenty of parking. facebook.com/events/221236826261586

▪ Senior Swing Timers Dance — 7:30-10:30 p.m. American Legion Post 137, 109 N. Penn St., O’Fallon. Featuring DJ Dr. Dee. Admission is $10. 618-277-4540.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ O’Fallon Senior Citizens Club — 6 p.m. Senior Center, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Salad night, business, paper bingo. 618-401-7588.

Thursday, Aug. 5

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Genealogist Carol Wright Whitton, St. Louis Genealogical Society projects director, presents “Building a Family to Find a German Village Using U.S. Records.” The lecture is open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/SCCGS.

Friday, Aug. 6

▪ Chairman’s Invitational Golf Tournament — 9 a.m. Tamarack Golf Course, 800 Tamarack Lane, Shiloh. Registration at 8 a.m. Shotgun start 9 a.m. PGA pros on site to help teams. Cost: $100 per golfer/$360 per team of four, includes 18 holes of golf, cart rental, range balls, two drink tickets and dinner. Prizes, 50/50 raffle, silent auction, drawings, mulligans. Register by Aug. 3. For information: facebook.com/StClairRepublicans

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Memorial Hospital Shiloh, Community Conference Room, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Other area happenings

▪ 18th Fashion Promenade: ‘Women to Be Reckoned With’ — 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. St. Clair Country Club, 10 S. 78th St., Belleville. Enjoy an original historical fashion show, elegant lunch, silent auction, vendors, raffles and more. Reservations: $45 per person/$360 per table of eight. All proceeds benefit the St. Clair County Historical Society. 618-234-0600 or stcchs.curator@gmail.com.

▪ The Rotary van is back in service. All restrictions have been lifted and trips to Walmart, Target and St. Clair Square mall will resume. Call the Township office at 618-632-3517 for reservations.

▪ Community Feed My Lambs 2021 — For the past 10 years, a group of local churches have partnered together to provide lunches for local O’Fallon and Shiloh families. This free service will be offered through Friday, Aug. 13. Volunteers will deliver prepared sack lunches to specific stops that have been coordinated with the local school administrators. These meals were funded through donations from the participating church congregations. Donations can be sent to St. Michael’s Episcopol Church, 111 O’Fallon-Troy Road, O’Fallon, IL 62269, with Community Feed My Lambs in the memo line. All donations will go directly to Community Feed My Lambs and all donors will receive a tax donation receipt. Contact Linda Kahley at lkahley@gmail.com for more information.