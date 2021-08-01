O’Fallon Around Town — Aug. 5 edition

Noon Thursday, Aug. 5, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, Aug. 5

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Genealogist Carol Wright Whitton, St. Louis Genealogical Society projects director, presents “Building a Family to Find a German Village Using U.S. Records.” The lecture is open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/SCCGS.

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

Friday, Aug. 6

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Memorial Hospital Shiloh, Community Conference Room, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Appointments recommended but not required. To make an appointment visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

Friday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 8

▪ Gateway Dulcimer Society Music Festival — All weekend. Four Points by Sheraton/Fountain Conference Center, 319 Fountains Parkway, Fairview Heights. Workshops in Mountain Dulcimer and Hammered dulcimer, Autoharp and Ukelele Friday and Saturday, followed by evening concerts at 7 p.m. Concert tickets are $10 each and available at the door. gatewaydulcimer.org

Saturday, Aug. 7

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932055238152 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

Saturday, Aug. 7, through Sunday, Aug. 8

▪ Chinese Culture Days — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. The annual event kicks off with a grand parade featuring a 70-foot dancing dragon. During the weekend-long celebration of Chinese culture, visitors can try authentic regional cuisine and watch special performances and martial arts demonstrations. Advance tickets are recommended. Visit mobot.org/chineseculturedays to purchase tickets.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, SLU Conference Room, 3 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Appointments are required. 866-448-3253 or bloodcenterimpact.org.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois : Family to Family Class — 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Aug. 10. Collinsville. A free course about mental illnesses, diagnoses, treatment, medications, communication and coping skills, and much more. This in-person class will be held on eight consecutive Tuesdays beginning Aug. 10. Registration is required. Email Kelly at kellyjefferson@charter.net for more information about this class.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. See weekly email for link or email ofallonsunriserotary@gmail.com. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

Thursday, Aug. 12

▪ Night at the Zoo presented by First Watch — 5-8:30 p.m. Saint Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. Adults ages 21+ are invited to spend an exclusive, limited-attendance evening among the animals at the Saint Louis Zoo. Enjoy Zoo exhibits and complimentary admission to special attractions, two complimentary drink tickets, a free animal-themed mask, and special discounts at food outlets and gift shops. Advance tickets are required and can be purchased online at stlzoo.org/nightatthezoo.

Other area happenings

▪ 18th Fashion Promenade: ‘Women to Be Reckoned With’ — 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. St. Clair Country Club, 10 S. 78th St., Belleville. Enjoy an original historical fashion show, elegant lunch, silent auction, vendors, raffles and more. Reservations: $45 per person/$360 per table of eight. All proceeds benefit the St. Clair County Historical Society. 618-234-0600 or stcchs.curator@gmail.com.

▪ The deadline for submission of applications for inclusion on the O’Fallon Veterans’ Monument for the Veterans Day dedication on Thursday, Nov. 11, is Wednesday, Sept. 1. All honorably discharged veterans who lived in O’Fallon School District #203 at any point in their life are eligible. Applications are available at O’Fallon City Hall, O’Fallon Public Library, at the Monument at 737 E. Wesley in O’Fallon, or online at ofallonveteransmonument.org. Call 618-632-9826 for more information.

▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee Dinner & Entertainment — 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16. O’Fallon Township, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. For O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost: $3.

▪ The Rotary van is back in service. All restrictions have been lifted and trips to Walmart, Target and St. Clair Square mall will resume. Call the Township office at 618-632-3517 for reservations.

Keystone Place ribbon cutting

On July 25, Keystone Place at Richland Creek, located at 1050 Fountain Lakes Drive in O’Fallon, held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the opening of its new 149-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care community.

State Representative Katie Stuart, O’Fallon Mayor Herb Roach, and Debbie Arell-Martinez, executive director of the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, kicked off the weekend affair with a ribbon cutting July 22. More than 300 area residents were on hand for the two-day celebration.

Keystone Place at Richland Creek includes 64 independent living apartments, 66 traditional assisted living apartments and 19 memory care apartments.

As a straight rental retirement community, Keystone Place at Richland Creek does not require a large entrance fee, buy-in or long-term commitment. The community features a variety of studios and one and two bedroom/two bathroom apartment homes.

For more information about Keystone Place at Richland Creek, visit: www.KeystonePlaceAtRichlandCreek.com.