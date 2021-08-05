O’Fallon Around Town — Aug. 12 edition

Noon Thursday, Aug. 12, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, Aug. 12

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

Friday, Aug. 13

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ Blues at the Arch: Jontavious Willis — 6 p.m. Online event. Featuring new virtual performances each week, this popular end-of-summer celebration pays tribute to St. Louis’ storied blues history while showcasing the talents of hometown and national artists. Streams free of charge on Gateway Arch Park Foundation’s website (archpark.org) and Facebook page.

Saturday, Aug. 14

▪ Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, plus household items will be available.

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932045238153 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ 18th Fashion Promenade: ‘Women to Be Reckoned With’ — 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. St. Clair Country Club, 10 S. 78th St., Belleville. Enjoy an original historical fashion show, elegant lunch, silent auction, vendors, raffles and more. Reservations: $45 per person/$360 per table of eight. All proceeds benefit the St. Clair County Historical Society. 618-234-0600 or stcchs.curator@gmail.com.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois : Family to Family Class — 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Aug. 10. Collinsville. A free course about mental illnesses, diagnoses, treatment, medications, communication and coping skills, and much more. This in-person class will be held on eight consecutive Tuesdays beginning Aug. 10. Registration is required. Email Kelly at kellyjefferson@charter.net for more information about this class.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

Thursday, Aug. 19

▪ Gateway Greening Free Online Class: Fall Vegetables & Cover Crops — 6-7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Gateway Greening staff will discuss what to plant in the fall, including vegetables and cover crop, to improve your garden for next year. We will also discuss techniques and tips we find to give your fall plants the best chance in the tough Midwest heat. Registration is required. facebook.com/events/806243193412202

Other area happenings

▪ O’Fallon City Fest — 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, through 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. O’Fallon Community Park, 308 E. Fifth St., O’Fallon. More volunteers are needed for this event. If interested, contact the committee at ofalloncityfest@gmail.com.

▪ The deadline for submission of applications for inclusion on the O’Fallon Veterans’ Monument for the Veterans Day dedication Thursday, Nov. 11, is Wednesday, Sept. 1. All honorably discharged veterans who lived in O’Fallon School District #203 at any point in their life are eligible. Applications are available at O’Fallon City Hall, O’Fallon Public Library, at the Monument at 737 E. Wesley in O’Fallon, or online at ofallonveteransmonument.org. Call 618-632-9826 for more information.

▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee Dinner & Entertainment — 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16. O’Fallon Township, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. For O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost: $3.

▪ The Rotary van is back in service. All restrictions have been lifted and trips to Walmart, Target and St. Clair Square mall will resume. Call the Township office at 618-632-3517 for reservations.

First National Bank ribbon cutting

First National Bank of Waterloo recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the opening of its 13th banking center located in Swansea.

The Swansea Banking Center is located at 4101 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Mayor Michael Leopold, and several chamber members of both the Metro-East Regional Chamber and O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce attended the event.

Several staff members, board members and business colleagues also attended to help celebrate the occasion. As part of the ribbon cutting, First National Bank of Waterloo also presented a donation to the Parent Teacher Organization for Exceptional Children, showing their dedication and support to the community.

“We are delighted to bring the citizens of Swansea and the surrounding area the services of the First National Bank of Waterloo,” said Rick Parks, president and CEO. “First National Bank of Waterloo is a community bank that has been serving local communities since 1912, and we are so proud to become part of the Swansea business community.”

First National Bank of Waterloo has banking centers in Waterloo, Columbia, Millstadt, O’Fallon, Swansea, Dupo, Smithton, Collinsville, Maryville, Effingham and Stewardson. For more information about First National Bank of Waterloo, please visit fnbwaterloo.bank or stop by any banking center.

Illinois American Water annual water system treatment

Illinois American Water will began the annual maintenance of their water system Thursday, Aug. 5.

Illinois American Water’s water quality team switched treatment to a form of chlorine known as “free chlorine,” which does not contain ammonia. The city of O’Fallon will be notified when they go back to the normal type of disinfectant in approximately two months.

The safety of the water will not be affected by this temporary change. Many water plants use chlorine in the free, uncombined form on a regular basis. Illinois American Water will continue to supply high-quality water that meets the requirements of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. There is no need to boil the water. If an objectionable difference in odor is noticed, allow the water drawn from the tap to sit in a refrigerator for a few hours.

Dialysis patients and renal care facilities should be aware of these changes and adjust their health care practices accordingly.

This change is needed to remove residues that have been collected due to their normal disinfection practices. Water leaving the plant is usually disinfected with a combination of chlorine and ammonia. Combining the chlorine with ammonia is beneficial in that it prevents bacterial growth by keeping the chlorine in the water longer.

It also prevents disinfection by-product formation and taste/odor problems. The use of the ammonia with the chlorine, however, can result in a buildup of amounts of certain chemicals. These chemicals can be removed or prevented from forming by using free chlorine rather than the combined chlorine for a short time each year.

The city of O’Fallon buys treated water wholesale from the private company, Illinois American Water, and then pumps it to all water customers. Therefore, Illinois American Water will treat the water prior to its delivery to the city of O’Fallon’s pumping station in French Village.