O’Fallon Around Town — Aug. 19 edition

Thursday, Aug. 19

▪ Gateway Greening Free Online Class: Fall Vegetables & Cover Crops — 6-7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Gateway Greening staff will discuss what to plant in the fall, including vegetables and cover crop, to improve your garden for next year. We will also discuss techniques and tips we find to give your fall plants the best chance in the tough Midwest heat. Registration is required. facebook.com/events/806243193412202

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

Friday, Aug. 20

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ Blues at the Arch: Toronzo Cannon and The Chicago Way — 6 p.m. Online event. Featuring new virtual performances each week, this popular end-of-summer celebration pays tribute to St. Louis’ storied blues history while showcasing the talents of hometown and national artists. Streams free of charge on Gateway Arch Park Foundation’s website (archpark.org) and Facebook page.

Friday, Aug. 20, through Saturday, Aug. 21

▪ O’Fallon City Fest — 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, through 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. O’Fallon Community Park, 308 E. Fifth St., O’Fallon. More volunteers are needed for this event. If interested, contact the committee at ofalloncityfest@gmail.com.

Saturday, Aug. 21

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932018571489 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Saint Louis Philharmonic Orchestra Auditions — By appointment only. Purser Auditorium, Logan University, 1851 Schoettler Road, Chesterfield, Missouri. Auditions held for all orchestral positions, including harp, strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion. Auditions will be heard by a committee from the orchestra. For information or to set up an audition time, contact StlPhilharmonic.org and request the string personnel manager/wind personnel manager for audition materials. 314-421-3600.

Other area happenings

▪ The deadline for submission of applications for inclusion on the O’Fallon Veterans’ Monument for the Veterans Day dedication on Thursday, Nov. 11, is Wednesday, Sept. 1. All honorably discharged veterans who lived in O’Fallon School District #203 at any point in their life are eligible. Applications are available at O’Fallon City Hall, O’Fallon Public Library, at the Monument at 737 E. Wesley in O’Fallon, or online at ofallonveteransmonument.org. Call 618-632-9826 for more information.

▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee Dinner & Entertainment — 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16. O’Fallon Township, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. For O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost: $3.

▪ The Rotary van is back in service. All restrictions have been lifted and trips to Walmart, Target and St. Clair Square mall will resume. Call the Township office at 618-632-3517 for reservations.