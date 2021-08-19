O’Fallon Around Town — Aug. 26 edition

Noon Thursday, Aug. 26, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, Aug. 26

▪ Gateway Greening Free Online Class: Basics of Seed Saving — 6-7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Saving seeds year after year can be a great way to save money while also picking out the strongest varieties. This class will cover the how, what, and why of seed saving. facebook.com/events/584672256271504

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

Friday, Aug. 27

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ Blues at the Arch: Mz. ShA — 6 p.m. Online event. Featuring new virtual performances each week, this popular end-of-summer celebration pays tribute to St. Louis’ storied blues history while showcasing the talents of hometown and national artists. Streams free of charge on Gateway Arch Park Foundation’s website (archpark.org) and Facebook page.

Saturday, Aug. 28

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932058571485 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ Caffeine and Chrome — 9 a.m. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Enjoy this free community car cruise at the showroom. Includes coffee and snacks, new posters, giveaways. All makes and models are welcome. Plenty of parking. facebook.com/events/221236809594921

▪ Gateway Greening Fall Seedling Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Carriage House, 3815 Bell Ave., St. Louis. Fall plant sale includes specialty seed packets, fall seedlings and more. Quantities are limited. Free parking along street. For more information: facebook.com/events/857020198564672

Wednesday, Sept. 1

▪ The deadline for submission of applications for inclusion on the O’Fallon Veterans’ Monument for the Veterans Day dedication Thursday, Nov. 11, is Wednesday, Sept. 1. All honorably discharged veterans who lived in O’Fallon School District #203 at any point in their life are eligible. Applications are available at O’Fallon City Hall, O’Fallon Public Library, at the Monument at 737 E. Wesley in O’Fallon, or online at ofallonveteransmonument.org. Call 618-632-9826 for more information.

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ O’Fallon Senior Citizens Club — 6 p.m. O’Fallon Senior Center, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Business: Pizza Night. 618-401-7588.

Thursday, Sept. 2

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Annual meeting. In the lecture portion, husband and wife team Ellen and George Thorson talk about FamilySearch International goals in “FamilySearch and … St. Clair County.” Open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/SCCGS.

Other area happenings

▪ An Evening of Jazz at the Park — 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4. Shiloh Community Park, 1 Park Drive, Shiloh. Featuring the Jay Dover Jazz Trio. Food concessions will be available. Bring a lawn chair or sit in the pavilion. This is a fundraiser for the Metro East Diaper Bank. Tickets are $12; $15 at the concert. Tickets available online: metro-east-diaper-bank.ticketleap.com

▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee Dinner & Entertainment — 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16. O’Fallon Township, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. For O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost: $3.

▪ The Rotary van is back in service. All restrictions have been lifted and trips to Walmart, Target and St. Clair Square mall will resume. Call the Township office at 618-632-3517 for reservations.

HSHS Medical Group awards Provider of the Month to Berg

HSHS Medical Group warded Zachary Berg, MD, with the August Provider of the Month Award. Berg is a pulmonary medicine physician for HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - St. Elizabeth’s in O’Fallon.

The provider of the month is chosen from nominations submitted by fellow HSHS Medical Group team members.

“Dr. Berg puts his patients’ care first,” his nominator said. “A patient personally called to thank him for taking care of her the way he did. She stated she had not felt listened to until she saw Dr. Berg.”

“One of the reasons I’ve always liked pulmonology is that many of our therapies lead to drastic improvements in quality of life in short periods of time,” Berg said. “We often see COPD or asthma patients who have been suffering with poorly controlled symptoms for years.

“By the time we see them again for a three- or six-month follow up, with just a few changes in treatments, they are already feeling the best they’ve felt in years. It’s very rewarding and my favorite part of this job.”

When Berg isn’t helping his patients, he enjoys spending as much time as he can with family and friends. He also plays golf, pickleball and chess.

HSHS Medical Group welcomes new doctor

HSHS Medical Group welcomes Dr. Ada Uzo-Okereke, MD, neurologist, to their medical team. Uzo-Okereke sees patients at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - St. Elizabeth’s, which is located at 3 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd.., Suite 5000, O’Fallon.

As a neurologist, Uzo-Okereke provides general neurology care and diagnoses and treats conditions including headaches, dementia, seizures, epilepsy and multiple sclerosis.

Uzo-Okereke earned her bachelor of science in biological sciences from the University of California Irvine. She received her medical degree from Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta. She performed a neurology residency and epilepsy fellowship at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Uzo-Okereke is a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society, American Academy of Neurology, American Neurological Association and American Epilepsy Society.

To schedule an appointment with Uzo-Okereke, people should talk to their primary care provider about a referral. For questions about neurology services, please call 618-641-5803.

Learn more about Uzo-Okereke and other HSHS Medical Group specialists at HSHSMedicalGroup.org.