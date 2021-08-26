O’Fallon Around Town — Sept. 2 edition

Noon Thursday, Sept. 2, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: O’Fallon Progress Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, Sept. 2

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Husband and wife team Ellen and George Thorson talk about FamilySearch International goals in “FamilySearch and ... St. Clair County.” Open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/SCCGS.

Mother Baltimore A bi-weekly conversation about how we’re covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

Friday, Sept. 3

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

Saturday, Sept. 4

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932061904818 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ An Evening of Jazz at the Park — 4-8 p.m. Shiloh Community Park, 1 Park Drive, Shiloh. Featuring the Jay Dover Jazz Trio. Food concessions will be available. Bring a lawn chair or sit in the pavilion. This is a fundraiser for the Metro East Diaper Bank. Tickets are $12; $15 at the concert. Tickets available online: metro-east-diaper-bank.ticketleap.com

Saturday, Sept. 4, through Monday, Sept. 6

▪ Japanese Festival — 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, and Sunday, Sept. 5; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Celebrating the history, culture and people of Japan, the Japanese Festival at the Missouri Botanical Garden is one of the largest and oldest festivals of its kind in the United States. For tickets and other information, visit mobot.org.

Wednesday, Sept. 8

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

Other area happenings

▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee Dinner & Entertainment — 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16. O’Fallon Township, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. For O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost: $3.

▪ The Rotary van is back in service. All restrictions have been lifted and trips to Walmart, Target and St. Clair Square mall will resume. Call the Township office at 618-632-3517 for reservations.

O’Fallon resident installed as president of FCS Teachers Association

Dr. Kay Berberich Smith, retired O’Fallon Township High School family and consumer science teacher, was recently been installed as president of the Illinois Family and Consumer Science Teachers Association at their annual state conference held at the I-Hotel in Champaign July 18-20.

Smith served as the conference chair adhering to the theme, “Strengthening Families – Preparing for Careers.” As chair, she secured 18 session presenters, two keynote speakers for the luncheons, three business tours, and more. Session topics included technology use in the FCS classroom, culinary, nutrition, FCCLA, fashion, textiles, child development, relationships, interior design (home and business), teaching methods, current pending legislation on education, and more. Participants were able to choose sessions for their professional credit that best fit their needs as Family and Consumer Science educators.

The conference was a vital experience for the professionals attending, helping them to improve curriculum and instruction in classrooms all over the state. It was also an opportunity to network with other FCS educators and to help them understand today’s students better.

Family and Consumer Science teachers are educating students for careers in the fields of culinary, nutrition, early childhood education, teaching, gerontology, interior design, retail, business, family life, fashion design, textiles, and more.