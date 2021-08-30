O’Fallon Around Town — Sept. 9 edition

Noon Thursday, Sept. 9, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, Sept. 9

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

▪ Light Up the Great River Road Fireworks Display — Approximately 9 p.m. Along the Mississippi River in Alton and Grafton. Fireworks will launch from Landmarks and Henry streets in Alton and from Grafton Lighthouse Park in Grafton. For more information, including additional events during the evening: riversandroutes.com/light-up-the-great-river-road

Friday, Sept. 10

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

Saturday, Sept. 11

▪ Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, plus household items will be available. In accordance to the current Illinois mandate, masks will be required, regardless of vaccination status.

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932021904822 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ VFW Post 805 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony — 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Sgt. Charles A. Fricke VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. “We Will Remember” memorial event to commemorate victims of the attack on America. Twenty years after the terror attacks on America, citizens of O’Fallon, IL, please join us in this commemoration ceremony to honor the victims of Sept. 11, 2001. facebook.com/events/4256763801073140

Wednesday, Sept. 15

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon, and on Zoom. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ Dierbergs Mega Hiring Event — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Double Tree Hotel, 16625 Swingley Ridge Road, Chesterfield, Missouri. Learn more about Dierbergs’ opportunities, benefits and perks, and up to a $500 hiring bonus with an on-the-spot interview. Our team of Recruiters will be onsite and ready to chat with you about our available part-time, full-time and management positions. We’re filling positions at all 25 Dierbergs locations, plus our Central Kitchen, Corporate Office and upcoming new store in Lake St. Louis. dierbergs.com/hiring-event

▪ O’Fallon Senior Citizens Club — 6:30 p.m. O’Fallon Senior Center, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Business: birthdays, raffle drawing. The drawing for the quilt will take place. 618-401-7588.

Other area happenings

▪ The Rotary van is back in service. All restrictions have been lifted and trips to Walmart, Target and St. Clair Square mall will resume. Call the Township office at 618-632-3517 for reservations.