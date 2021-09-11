O’Fallon Around Town — Sept. 23 edition

Noon Thursday, Sept. 23, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: O’Fallon Progress Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, Sept. 23

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, Sept. 24

Mother Baltimore A bi-weekly conversation about how we’re covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

Saturday, Sept. 25

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932025238155 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ Caffeine and Chrome — 9 a.m. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Enjoy this free community car cruise at the showroom. Includes coffee and snacks, new posters, giveaways. All makes and models are welcome. Plenty of parking. facebook.com/events/221236829594919

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

▪ Car Seat Check Event — 9-11 a.m. St. Elizabeth’s Hospital parking lot, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and O’Fallon-Shiloh EMS are participating in Child Passenger Safety Week by providing free car seat safety checks. Educational materials will br provided at the event. For information about car seat safety: nhtsa.gov/campaign/right-seat

▪ Racial Harmony #BridgeBuilders Peace Festival — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shiloh Community Park, 1 park Drive, Shiloh. The Racial Harmony Peace Festival is back! Join the gathering as #BridgeBuilders works to bridge our communities together in peace. Includes food trucks, live entertainment and more. facebook.com/events/541784003673876 or centerforracialharmony.org.

Monday, Sept. 27, through Tuesday, Sept. 28

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Songbirdsongs — 6 p.m. both days. Pulitzer Arts Foundation, Park-Like, 3716 Washington Blvd., St. Louis. Enjoy the free outdoor concerts that will transform Park-Like into a musical forest. Located across the street from the museum, Park-Like’s garden walking paths and seating provide a unique setting for these performances combining music, people, plants and wildlife. Musicians will be dispersed throughout Park-Like, and attendees are encouraged to wander. Personal lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. pulitzerarts.org

Wednesday, Sept. 29

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon, and on Zoom. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

Other area happenings

▪ The Rotary van is back in service. All restrictions have been lifted and trips to Walmart, Target and St. Clair Square mall will resume. Call the Township office at 618-632-3517 for reservations.

▪ City of the Sun 5K Trail Run — 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. Cahokia Mounds, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. Join this rain-or-shine event to help raise funds to preserve Cahokia Mounds. Please be aware that this is a trail run and that the ground may be wet and uneven. Entry fee: $25 by Oct. 1; $30 after Oct. 1. For more information” cahokiamounds.org.

▪ Polar Express Train Ride — Wednesday, Nov. 17, through Thursday, Dec. 30. St. Louis Union Station, 201 S. 18th St., St. Louis. Tickets are now on sale for the Polar Express Train Ride holiday attraction at St. Louis’ Union Station. Tickets start at $35. Prices will vary by day and time. stlthepolarexpressride.com