O’Fallon Around Town — Sept. 30 edition

Thursday, Sept. 30

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, Oct. 1

▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Book donations are accepted during the book sale and on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra presents Crafted: Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony — 6:30 p.m. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Enjoy happy hour drink specials with the SLSO after work, then experience an inspiring hour-long concert. Music Director Stéphane Denève will share insights on the music before a rousing performance of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s triumphant Fourth Symphony. Tickets start at $15. slso.org

Friday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 2

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra presents Bronfman Plays Rachmaninoff — 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Music can tackle the biggest questions. In Charles Ives’ “The Unanswered Question,” a lone trumpet asks “Why are we here?” For answers, Caroline Shaw’s “Entr’acte” looks to the past, while Christopher Rouse’s “Rapture” finds spiritual solace. Then Stéphane Denève and soloist Yefim Bronfman gather us in the warm embrace of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3. Love answers all. Tickets start at $15. slso.org

Friday, Oct. 1, through Sunday, Oct. 3

▪ Best of Missouri Market — Noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, and Sunday, Oct. 3. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. More than 100 vendors featuring food, crafts, native plants, herbs, custom jewelry, handcrafted items and more. A kids’ corner will feature farm animals, crafts, and a “pumpkin patch” with sustainable pumpkin decorating led by Perennial. New this year: children can visit an Instrument Petting Zoo from School of Rock. Cost: $16 adults 13 and older, $5 children ages 3-12, $8 Garden members, free for Member children. mobot.org/market or 314-577-5100.

Saturday, Oct. 2

▪ John Wilt Foundation 5K Run/Walk — 8 a.m. O’Fallon Veterans’ Monument on E. Wesley Road, O’Fallon. Registration opens at 7 a.m. Registration is also available online at johnwiltfoundation.org and forms are available at Toolen’s Running Start at 3260 Green Mount Crossing in O’Fallon. The John Wilt Foundation 5K supports a $1500 renewable scholarship at OTHS with additional donations made to the USO and Fisher House of St. Louis.

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932048571486 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ Lebanon Fall Festival — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On the Lebanon brick street, 221 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. The annual fall festival will include lots of fun, food and great gift ideas. Spend the day with friends, family and great music and friendly people. Free and open to the public.

▪ Prepared Childbirth Class — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. This class teaches relaxation techniques, controlled breathing, physical and emotional changes that occur during labor and birth. Pain control options are discussed. Both mother and support person learn how to take an active part in the birth process. Cost: $20. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org.

Sunday, Oct. 3

▪ Breastfeeding Class: Fundamentals and Practical Problem Solving — 1-4 p.m. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. The Breastfeeding class provides information on preparation for feeding, feeding techniques and common concerns. Additional topics include information on which type of breast pump will best meet your needs, discussion on returning to work and other everyday issues.The class is open to expectant and new mothers. Support persons are welcome. Class is taught by an RN certified lactation counselor. Cost: $10. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

▪ St. Clair County Garden Club — 11:30 a.m. Crehan’s Irish Pub, 5500 North Belt West, Belleville. Program: Members share stories of their own garden successes and disasters. Members, try floral designs with Halloween themes using plant material and anything “Halloween-ish” – no artificial plants. Luncheon: $14. 618-791-2246.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon, and on Zoom. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ O’Fallon Senior Citizens Club Christmas Bingo — 6:30 p.m. O’Fallon Senior Center, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. New members are welcome. 618-401-7588.

Thursday, Oct. 7

▪ Free Kidney & Diabetes Screening — 2-6 p.m. New Life in Christ Church, 689 Scott Troy Road, O’Fallon. Screening covers blood pressure, blood sugar (fasting not required), body mass index, waist circumference, urinalysis (urine sample will be required), blood draw (if necessary), reviewing results with a health care professional. Pre-registration is advised: 312-321-1500 or https://www.nkfi.org/get-screened. Must be at least 18 years of age. Screenings offered by the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois. Sponsored by O’Fallon Metro East NAACP.

▪ The Hett Film Art Series: ‘Ophelia’ (2018) — 6 p.m. Russel E. and Fern M. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. A reimagining of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, told from Ophelia’s perspective. Rated PG-13. 1 hour, 54 minutes. Screen Talk host: Dr. Nichole DeWall, professor of English. Free admission. 618-537-6863 or thehett.com.

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Greg Wade provides pointers about using historical newspapers for family research in “What Your Mother Didn’t Teach You, You Can Learn in the Newspaper.” The lecture is open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/SCCGS.

Other area happenings

▪ The Rotary van is back in service. All restrictions have been lifted and trips to Walmart, Target and St. Clair Square mall will resume. Call the Township office at 618-632-3517 for reservations.

▪ LeadHERship Seminar — 1-4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. Virtual event. Participants for this event will discuss and learn more about women’s issues faced throughout the business community while also recognizing the Riverbend region’s “Remarkable Women.” Individual registrations are $30 for RiverBend Growth Association members or $40 for non-members. A group rate for six to eight people is also available at $150, allowing for a flex meeting space that facilitates an in-person atmosphere with all the same benefits of the virtual environment. growthassociation.com/seminar2021

▪ Camp Ondessonk 26th annual Golf Benefit — 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Roland Barkau Memorial Golf Course, 1501 N. Waterworks Road, Okawville. All money raised will benefit Camp and be used for things such as helping to sustain and enhance the programs, helping to fund scholarships allowing children of all income levels to experience Camp, and helping to fund new initiatives to fulfill our mission to provide exceptional outdoor and spiritual adventures empowering kids of all ages. Cost: $110 per golfer or $440 per team of four, includes golf and cart, snacks and refreshments on the course, lunch, skins and mulligans. ondessonk.com

▪ City of the Sun 5K Trail Run — 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. Cahokia Mounds, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. Join this rain-or-shine event to help raise funds to preserve Cahokia Mounds. Please be aware that this is a trail run and that the ground may be wet and uneven. Entry fee: $25 by Oct. 1; $30 after Oct. 1. For more information” cahokiamounds.org.

▪ Polar Express Train Ride — Wednesday, Nov. 17, through Thursday, Dec. 30. St. Louis Union Station, 201 S. 18th St., St. Louis. Tickets are now on sale for the Polar Express Train Ride holiday attraction at St. Louis’ Union Station. Tickets start at $35. Prices will vary by day and time. stlthepolarexpressride.com

Local organization sponsors student essay contest

The Looking Glass Prairie Chapter, National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, is sponsoring an American history essay contest. Students in grades 5-8 attending a public, private, or parochial school, and those who are home schooled in O’Fallon, Lebanon, Collinsville, and Shiloh all qualify. This contest is conducted without regard to race, religion, gender or national origin.

Students should base their essay on the following: “November 11, 2021, marks the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Imagine that you had a brother who lost his life on the battlefields of France during World War I. You and your family attended the November 11, 1921, dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C. Describe what this meant to you and your family. Why is it important to remember those who gave their lives to serve our nation?”

The deadline is Dec. 1. One essay at each grade level will be selected as the chapter winner. Chapter winners will receive a medal and certificate and advance to compete with winners from other district chapters. For more contest details, please contact Nicole at nicoleddrayer@gmail.com.

GCS employees donate to OTHS Family for Families Fund

GCS Credit Union employees became a part of the giving “family” by donating $735 to O’Fallon Township High School’s Family for Families Fund through their Growing Community Schools Jean Program.

The Growing Community Schools Program is funded by GCS employees who make monthly, monetary donations out of their own pockets to a local school organization. By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, GCS employees can wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during that month.

The OTHS Family for Families Fund provides assistance to a variety of families throughout the year as needs arise. They purchase clothing, toiletries, food, and many other items for families who need assistance.

Daniel Cox, OTHS Family for Families Fund program creator and sponsor, stated “This will help the OTHS Family for Families Fund continue to help students and families when they have extenuating circumstances and need assistance in various ways. We greatly appreciate the support of our local community members and businesses. From the bottom of our hearts. Thank you GCS employees!!!”