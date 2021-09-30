O’Fallon Around Town — Oct. 7 edition

Noon Thursday, Oct. 7, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the number of submissions, events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, Oct. 7

▪ Free Kidney & Diabetes Screening — 2-6 p.m. New Life in Christ Church, 689 Scott Troy Road, O’Fallon. Screening covers blood pressure, blood sugar (fasting not required), body mass index, waist circumference, urinalysis (urine sample will be required), blood draw (if necessary), reviewing results with a health care professional. Pre-registration is advised: 312-321-1500 or https://www.nkfi.org/get-screened. Must be at least 18 years of age. Screenings offered by the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois. Sponsored by O’Fallon Metro East NAACP.

▪ The Hett Film Art Series: ‘Ophelia’ (2018) — 6 p.m. Russel E. and Fern M. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. A reimagining of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, told from Ophelia’s perspective. Rated PG-13. 1 hour, 54 minutes. Screen Talk host: Dr. Nichole DeWall, professor of English. Free admission. 618-537-6863 or thehett.com.

▪ Gateway Greening: Nature Journaling in the Garden — 6-7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Nature journaling teaches children to become keen observers of the natural world through writing and drawing. This class will explore how to develop these skills. Attendees will learn best practices when introducing nature journaling to youth and leave with a variety of journaling activities to try in the garden or any outdoor setting. Educators, parents, and all that work with youth are welcome to attend. Registration is required. Participants will receive Zoom information via email. Free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/560832445120780

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Online via Zoom. Greg Wade provides pointers about using historical newspapers for family research in “What Your Mother Didn’t Teach You, You Can Learn in the Newspaper.” The lecture is open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/SCCGS.

▪ National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Online via Zoom. Virtual support meetings for family members and other caregivers of individuals with mental illness. Meetings are peer-led and rely on the knowledge and experiences of the group to help one another. Registration is required in order to receive the link to these meetings. For more information or to register, contact Pat Rudloff at silverlining6@charter.net.

Friday, Oct. 8

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Fridays. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod available along with hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and additional side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229.

▪ Shiloh Eagles Fish Fry — 5-7 p.m. Shiloh Eagles 545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and sides. Full menu. Dine-in or carryout available. For carryout, call 618-624-5412.

▪ O’Fallon Township High School Class of 1981 40th Reunion Tailgate and Football Game — 5:30 p.m. Parking lot across from Panther Field on U.S. 50 in O’Fallon. The tailgate party begins at 5:30 p.m.; the game starts at 7 p.m. The Class of 1981 welcomes all classes to join in for the Homecoming Reunion.

Saturday, Oct. 9

▪ Vine Street Market — 8 a.m. to noon. O’Fallon Station, 212 E. First St., O’Fallon. Locally grown vegetables, flowers, fruits, eggs, cheese and meats. A selection of bakers and sweet treats along with coffee, craft brew beverages and artisans. Live music, patio seating, food truck on site. Bicycle and pet friendly. 618-307-6045, facebook.com/events/2248932068571484 or ofallonstation.com/vine-street-market.

▪ Underground Railroad Tours — 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tour starts and ends at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., Alton. Renowned Underground Railroad historian J.E. Robinson will take visitors to sites scattered throughout Alton and Godfrey where escaped slaves took refuge as they worked their way to freedom over 150 years ago. Additional tour dates: Oct. 23, Nov. 6 & 13. For tickets and information: riversandroutes.com.

▪ O’Fallon Township High School Class of 1981 40th Reunion — 7:30 p.m. American Legion Hall, 109 N. Penn St., O’Fallon. Cost: Free donations accepted, cash bar. The Class of 1981 welcomes all classes to join in for the Homecoming Reunion. Call Kirby Rhines at 502-741-6181 for more information.

Saturday, Oct. 9, through Sunday, Oct. 10

▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra: Made in America — 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Conductor Laureate Leonard Slatkin explores what it means to be an American composer. David Halen is the soloist in William Bolcom’s Violin Concerto, finding American sounds for a European form. Hungarian refugee Béla Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra showcases the SLSO’s virtuosity. And Joan Tower’s “Made in America” celebrates the beauty of this nation, reminding us there is work yet to be done. For tickets and information, visit slso.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

▪ ImpactLife Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. SLU Conference Room on fourth floor, O’Fallon Health Center, 3 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. Appointments required. To schedule a donation time, call 800-747-5401 or go to bloodcenter.org/group and use group code 10155. All donors will also be required to wear a mask and present a photo ID. All donors will get their choice of a retro T-shirt or a gift card of choice of Amazon.com, Dunkin’ Donuts, Lowe’s, Target, Starbucks or Walmart.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

Thursday, Oct. 14

▪ Breastfeeding Class: Fundamentals and Practical Problem Solving — 5:30-8:30 p.m. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, One St. Elizabeth’s Blvd., O’Fallon. The Breastfeeding class provides information on preparation for feeding, feeding techniques and common concerns. Additional topics include information on which type of breast pump will best meet your needs, discussion on returning to work and other everyday issues.The class is open to expectant and new mothers. Support persons are welcome. Class is taught by an RN certified lactation counselor. Cost: $10. To register, email childbirtheduc@hshs.org.

Other area happenings

▪ The Rotary van is back in service. All restrictions have been lifted and trips to Walmart, Target and St. Clair Square mall will resume. Call the Township office at 618-632-3517 for reservations.

▪ Camp Ondessonk 26th annual Golf Benefit — 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Roland Barkau Memorial Golf Course, 1501 N. Waterworks Road, Okawville. All money raised will benefit Camp and be used for things such as helping to sustain and enhance the programs, helping to fund scholarships allowing children of all income levels to experience Camp, and helping to fund new initiatives to fulfill our mission to provide exceptional outdoor and spiritual adventures empowering kids of all ages. Cost: $110 per golfer or $440 per team of four, includes golf and cart, snacks and refreshments on the course, lunch, skins and mulligans. ondessonk.com

▪ Corpus Christi Church Drive-thru Chicken Dinner — 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17. Corpus Christi Church, 205 Rasp St., Shiloh. The cost is $12 per plate and includes ½ chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn and green beans. Prepayment (by Oct. 11) is required with a reserved time slot. Reservations and payments can be made online at corpuschristishiloh.com.

▪ City of the Sun 5K Trail Run — 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. Cahokia Mounds, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. Join this rain-or-shine event to help raise funds to preserve Cahokia Mounds. Please be aware that this is a trail run and that the ground may be wet and uneven. Entry fee: $30. For more information” cahokiamounds.org.

▪ Polar Express Train Ride — Wednesday, Nov. 17, through Thursday, Dec. 30. St. Louis Union Station, 201 S. 18th St., St. Louis. Tickets are now on sale for the Polar Express Train Ride holiday attraction at St. Louis’ Union Station. Tickets start at $35. Prices will vary by day and time. stlthepolarexpressride.com

Local organization sponsors student essay contest

The Looking Glass Prairie Chapter, National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, is sponsoring an American history essay contest. Students in grades fifth through eight attending a public, private, or parochial school, and those who are home schooled in O’Fallon, Lebanon, Collinsville, and Shiloh all qualify. This contest is conducted without regard to race, religion, gender or national origin.

Students should base their essay on the following: “November 11, 2021, marks the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Imagine that you had a brother who lost his life on the battlefields of France during World War I. You and your family attended the November 11, 1921, dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C. Describe what this meant to you and your family. Why is it important to remember those who gave their lives to serve our nation?”

The deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 1. One essay at each grade level will be selected as the chapter winner. Chapter winners will receive a medal and certificate and advance to compete with winners from other district chapters. For more contest details, please contact Nicole at nicoleddrayer@gmail.com.

This story was originally published September 30, 2021 12:00 AM.