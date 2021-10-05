Long-time O’Fallon police chief makes ‘exceedingly difficult’ decision to retire

After eight years as director of public safety in O’Fallon, Police Chief Eric Van Hook has decided to retire.

He submitted his resignation letter to Mayor Herb Roach on Monday morning, parts of which were read during the O’Fallon City Council meeting Monday night.

“It has been one of the highest honors of my life to serve the City of O’Fallon. It’s a wonderful place to live, work, and serve,” said Van Hook, who served as a police officer in O’Fallon for 22 years beginning in 1999. “I have been a police officer my entire adult life and while I will miss the job, I know that O’Fallon will continue to be a leader in the region.”

Van Hook’s last day will be Nov. 11. He said he would mark 30 years of police work that month.

In his letter, he wrote: “The decision to retire has been exceedingly difficult because I love what I do, I love this department and this city. But it’s time to move on to the next chapter of my life.”

Roach said he read Van Hook’s letter with mixed emotions.

“Not only he is a leader in public safety, but he’s a gentleman and a leader within our community. We’re going to miss him,” Roach said. “Eric Van Hook directed O’Fallon’s Public Safety Department through some of its most important, and fastest growing years in history. O’Fallon is known as one of the safest communities in the area, and Eric has had an important role in that.

“He has served with professionalism, expertise, and bravery. We owe him a debt of gratitude. The entire community will miss his leadership.”

During his tenure as director, O’Fallon’s Public Safety Department has became a leader in the region. The O’Fallon Police Department grew to 50 sworn full-time police officers during his tenure. He also led the establishment of the Metro East Communications Center (MECOMM), a joint 911 dispatch center in partnership with Fairview Heights, helped create O’Fallon’s first diversity recruitment initiative, launched lumerous officer-wellbeing strategies, implemented an officer body-worn camera program.

He also has said he takes particular pride in the continuance of O’Fallon’s mission of building strong community partnerships and the pursuit of safety for all citizens.

Van Hook said he was grateful for everyone in the police department, fire rescue, EMS, MECOMM, city department heads, city staff and many others in the community for their support and assistance.

Roach said Van Hook was “one of the best we’ve ever had.”