Police calls for O’Fallon and Shiloh

O’Fallon
July 24
- 12:54 a.m. Interstate 64 at W. Highway 50, in-state warrant.
- 9:11 a.m. 1000 block E. 1st St., theft.
- 1054 a.m. 200 block of Melissa Court, criminal damage to property.
- 4:14 p.m. 1100 block of N. Green Mount Road, retail theft.
- 4:36 p.m. 2000 block Fairfield Place, residential burglary.
July 25
- 12:22 a.m. 1500 block of W. Highway 50, driving with suspended or revoked license.
- 1:19 a.m. Hartman Lane and Belt Ave., obstructing identification.
- 7:30 a.m. 1400 block of E. 3rd St., burglary to motor vehicle.
- 9:24 a.m. 200 block of Estate Drive, residential burglary.
- 11:40 a.m. 600 block of Obernuefemann Road, theft.
- 3:41 p.m. Interstate 64 at mile marker 14, driving with suspended or revoked license.
- 5:09 p.m. 1400 block of E. 3rd St., burglary to motor vehicle.
- 5:23 p.m. 1100 block of Boulder Creek Drive, residential burglary.
July 26
- 3:28 a.m. 1000 block of W. Highway 50, driving under the influence alcohol.
- 11 a.m. 300 block of Oberneufemann Road, found property.
- 2:20 p.m. 1500 block of W. Highway 50, retail theft.
- 8:54 p.m. 100 block of Cottage Hill Drive, in-state warrant.
July 27
- 2:30 a.m. Intersection of S. Smiley St. and E. Highway 50, no valid driver’s license.
- 8:30 a.m. 100 block Melissa Court, theft.
- 8:41 a.m. 1000 block of Arbor Parkway, theft.
- 1:10 p.m. 200 block of N. Seven Hills Road, theft.
- 1:12 p.m. 1600 block of W. Highway 50, theft of lost or mislaid property.
- 3:12 p.m. 100 block of Fairwood Hills Road, possession of cannabis.
- 6:45 p.m. Hartman Lane and Meadowbrook Drive, service to other agency.
July 28
- 9:16 a.m. 100 block of Richland Park Drive, dog bite.
- 12:14 p.m. 200 block Estate Drive, theft.
- 12:54 p.m. 700 block of W. Highway 50 in-state warrant.
- 3:15 p.m. 8400 block of U.S. Highway 50, possession of a controlled substance.
- 10:48 p.m. 100 block Hartman Lane, in-state warrant.
- 11:17 p.m. 200 block of W. Highway 50, driving with suspended or revoked license.
- 11:55 p.m. S. Seven Hills Road and E. 3rd St., driving under the influence.
July 29
- 3:47 p.m. 700 block Wall St., theft.
- 11:30 p.m. 1400 block of Central Park Circle, in-state warrant.
July 30
- 12:54 a.m. 100 block of Sugar Pine Lane, battery.
- 12:04 p.m. 1200 block of Central Park Drive, recovered stolen vehicle.
- 2:50 p.m. 700 block of Weber Road, criminal trespass to a building.
- 4:08 p.m. 2000 block of Fairfield Place, residential burglary.
- 6:53 p.m. 900 block of Talon Drive, burglary to motor vehicle.
- 9:11 p.m. 1100 block Boulder Creek Drive, residential burglary.
Shiloh
July 23
- 9:01 a.m. 2300 block of Country Road, criminal damage to property.
- 3:20 p.m. 3000 block of Lebanon Ave., ammunition disposal.
- 4:48 p.m. 2500 block of Westinghouse Drive, theft.
- 5:54 p.m. 1400 block of Cross St., well-being check.
July 24
- 1:11 a.m. 220 block of Richland Prairie Blvd., criminal damage to property.
- 4:40 a.m. Country Road and Hartman Lane, abandonment of vehicle.
- 12:51 p.m. 100 block of Yorkshire Lane, drug disposal.
- 2:24 p.m. 500 block of Country Meadow Lane, found property.
- 3:28 p.m. 1700 block of Cross St., attempted burglary.
- 4:45 p.m. Lebanon Ave. and N. Green Mount Road, traffic accident.
- 6:15 p.m. N. Green Mount Road and Cascade Lake Drive, traffic accident with injury.
- 7:52 p.m. 100 block of Meadowbruck Lane, domestic battery.
July 25
- 2:48 a.m. 100 block of Lucia Lane, information.
- 5:06 a.m. 200 block of Pleasant View Court, aggravated assault.
- 4:13 p.m. 200 block of Anderson Lane, domestic disturbance.
- 6:28 p.m. 100 block of S. Main St., found property.
July 26
- 7:01 a.m. 2700 block of Ambridge Drive, trespassing.
- 1:26 p.m. 4000 block of Green Mount Crossing Drive, traffic accident.
- 8:59 p.m. Hartman Lane and Prairie View Road, driving on suspended or revoked license.
July 27
- 8 a.m. 100 block of Yorkshire Lane, towed vehicle.
- 1:06 p.m. 100 block of Yorkshire Lane, suicidal subject.
- 2:02 p.m. 3300 block of Green Mount Crossing Drive, domestic battery.
- 3:51 p.m. 3100 block of Green Mount Crossing Drive, battery.
- 8:23 p.m. 3300 block of Green Mount Crossing Drive, retail theft.
- 9:43 p.m. N. Green Mount Road and Lebanon Ave., speeding, 40 or more miles over the speed limit.
July 28
- 3:06 a.m. 800 block of Metro Plaza Lane, burglary from motor vehicle.
- 3:45 a.m. 800 block of Metro Plaza Lane, burglary from motor vehicle.
- 8:55 a.m. 400 block of S. Main St., sudden death of natural causes.
- 3:50 p.m. 300 block of N. Main St., criminal sexual assault.
July 29
- 3 a.m. 100 block of Lucia Lane, domestic battery.
- 10:24 a.m. N. Green Mount Road and Lebanon Ave., traffic accident.
- 5:33 p.m. 700 block of Oxen Drive, aggravated criminal sexual assault.
- 5:46 p.m. Cross St. and Frank Scott Parkway East, traffic accident.
- 11:45 p.m. 100 block of Yorkshire Lane, criminal damage of property over $300.
